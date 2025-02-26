'Mi Amor': Yarden Bibas' Eulogy for His Family Is a Stark Reminder of the Monstrosity of Hamas

Hamas are monsters.

Every Palestinian who supports and cheers for Hamas is a monster.

Everyone in Western media outlets who repeats Hamas propaganda is a monster.

And, yes, everyone in America who tore down posters of Israeli hostages, including the young children of Yarden and Shiri Bibas, is a monster.

If you need any reminder of this, today in Israel, Bibas delivered a heartbreaking eulogy to say farewell to his family that Hamas stole from him.

The following is a translated transcription of Bibas's tearful tribute to his wife and young children:

Mi Amor,



I remember the first time I said 'mi amor' to you. It was at the very beginning of our relationship. You told me to only call you that if I was certain I loved you, not to say it carelessly. I didn't say it then because I didn't want you to think I was rushing to say 'I love you.' Shiri, I'll confess to you now that I already loved you back then when I said 'mi amor.'



Shiri, I love you and will always love you! Shiri, you are everything to me! You are the best wife and mother there could be. Shiri, you are my best friend.



Mishmish, who will help me make decisions now? How am I supposed to make decisions without you? Do you remember our last decision together? In the safe room, I asked if we should 'fight or surrender.' You said fight, so I fought. Shiri, I'm sorry I couldn't protect you all. If only I had known what would happen, I wouldn't have fired.



I think about everything we went through together—there are so many beautiful memories. I remember Ariel and Kfir's births. I remember the days we would sit at home or in a café, just the two of us, talking for hours about everything under the sun. It was wonderful. I miss those times deeply. Your presence is profoundly missed.



I want to tell you about everything that's happening in the world and here in Israel. Shiri, everyone knows and loves us—you can't imagine how surreal all this madness is. Shiri, people tell me they'll always be by my side, but they're not you. So please stay close to me and don't go far! Shiri, this is the closest I've been to you since October 7th, and I can't kiss or hug you, and it's breaking me!



Shiri, please watch over me ... Protect me from bad decisions. Shield me from harmful things and protect me from myself. Guard me so I don't sink into darkness. Mishmish, I love you!



Chuki, Ariel, You made me a father. You transformed us into a family. You taught me what truly matters in life and about responsibility. The day you were born, I matured instantly because of you. You taught me so much about myself, and I want to thank you. So thank you, my beloved.



Ariel, I hope you're not angry with me for failing to protect you properly and for not being there for you. I hope you know I thought about you every day, every minute. I hope you're enjoying paradise. I'm sure you're making all the angels laugh with your silly jokes and impressions. I hope there are plenty of butterflies for you to watch, just like you did during our picnics. Chuki, be careful when you climb down from your cloud not to step on Toni ... Teach Kfir all your impressions and make everyone laugh up there. Ariel, I love you 'the most in the world, always in the world,' just as you used to tell us.



Poopik, Kfir, I didn't think our family could be more perfect, and then you came and made it even more perfect ... I remember your birth. I remember during the delivery when the midwife suddenly stopped everything—we were frightened and thought something was wrong—but it was just to tell us we had another redhead. Mom and I laughed and rejoiced. You brought more light and happiness to our little home. You came with your sweet, captivating laugh and smile, and I was instantly hooked! It was impossible not to nibble on you all the time.



Kfir, I'm sorry I didn't protect you better, but I need you to know that I love you deeply and miss you terribly! I miss nibbling on you and hearing your laughter. I miss our morning games when mom would ask me to watch you before I went to work. I cherished those little moments so much, and I miss them now more than ever! Kfir, I love you the most in the world, always in the world!



I have so many more things to tell you all, but I'll save them for when we're alone.

There are no words.

We will do our best here, but ... there simply are no words.

The Bibas family also had words of appreciation for everyone in Israel who attended the funeral procession to show their love and support.

We have begun the funeral procession. The people of Israel have come out in drove to accompany us. We see and hear you. We are moved and strengthened by you. Yarden is sorry he can't stop and give each and every one of you a hug. We look forward to the day when we can again come together in joy and not sorrow.

Twitter did its best to show support for this father who Hamas took through Hell and then tried to make that Hell last forever by murdering his wife and young children in brutal fashion.

The unconscionable grief of this poor man. Yarden, we are all with you. 🧡🧡🧡 — @_QueenMéabh (@_QueenMeabh) February 26, 2025

I'm sobbing, its beyond adequate words, I feel as angry as upset. God bless Yarden 💔💔 — Eve 💜💞 (@CallItOutEve) February 26, 2025

We all need to circle this man with love and protect him. https://t.co/YKqHSL7Sl9 — Jennifer Lynne (@jennydc801) February 26, 2025

What beautiful eulogies. I am sitting in my office crying. I can't stop. I know I am not alone. Am Yisrael weeps.



Hashem yerachem. https://t.co/8KnDrSVfjF — Michael -- 🎗LET MY PEOPLE GO!!! (@maltman613) February 26, 2025

'Hashem yerachim' is the Hebrew expression for 'Lord have mercy.'

Because we are not God, 'mercy' is not the first thought that comes to our minds when we think of the terrorists who committed this atrocity ... or the ones who support them.

Unfathomable to get up and eulogize your wife and children to the world, knowing that westerners across the world are cheering your demise



The world let you down Bibas family, may they never know the sorrow and pain Yarden is feeling 🧡💔 https://t.co/kzwwb4w4Ic — BG🎗️🧡 (@bg16__) February 26, 2025

The people who love their families vs people who love death. https://t.co/HYxmaxjsUt — Tartlanna (@kreeklanna) February 26, 2025

This is unbearable to watch. But I think everyone should watch to realize the depth of the atrocities committed by Hamas. https://t.co/OK2iHB6yzN — Roar (@Roar1173074) February 26, 2025

Yes, everyone should watch it. Including members of the media. And every college student who chanted 'From the river to the sea ...' should be forced to watch it. On an endless loop.

Yarden Bibas’ eulogy is the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever heard.



“You’re the closest we’ve been since 10/7, and yet I can’t kiss you.” pic.twitter.com/BhSoRRnI21 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) February 26, 2025

Just incomprehensible.

H3ll on earth & he still stands with grace and love 💕 Some people are not like others. — The Hotblooded Patriot (@ItalianGrlGX) February 26, 2025

He is a better man than this writer.

There were thousands upon thousands of heartfelt expressions of love and support for Bibas and his family this morning.

And there were also many people who could not contain their anger either.

We can't include them all here, but we hope that the words of Yarden Bibas in Israel today can serve as a reminder that monsters are real in this world, Israel is facing them down right now, and that love will eventually conquer them.

We don't have much more to say other than, 'May God bless and keep Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir.'

Oh, and one more thing:

Hashem yikom damam.