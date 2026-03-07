Illegal Immigrant Nashville Reporter Nabbed by ICE in Targeted Operation – Visa...
YOU DON'T QUESTION GERALD: The Dolphin Apocalypse is Upon Us! ...Or This Dude is Just Hallucinating

Laura W. | 12:40 AM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Matt York

Just when you think you've read every possible 'Florida Man' headline, along comes a story that makes you stop, blink, and read it again to make sure you didn't hallucinate it.

Allegedly, deputies in Lee County, Florida recently responded to a report of a sunburned man standing on the Sanibel Causeway drawing blueprints in the sand. That would already be strange enough, but according to the man himself, the reason he was there was even better: he claimed he had just been released after being kidnapped by a pod of dolphins and forced to help them build an underwater city.

Buckle up, Dear Readers. This is a wild ride.

The post continues: '...a motorist reported a man standing on the shoulder, 'soaking wet and drawing blueprints in the sand.' According to the police report, Ricky James Hollowell, 33, was found barefoot, severely sunburned, and wearing only swim trunks. He told deputies he had been 'taken against his will by a pod of dolphins 3 days ago' and forced to work on what he called 'an underwater construction project.' According to Hollowell and the police report: Hollowell claimed the dolphins approached him while he was swimming off Fort Myers Beach and 'escorted him to a site approximately 40 feet below the surface' where they needed help building structures. He told officers the dolphins communicated through 'a series of clicks that he eventually learned to interpret' and that the project foreman was a dolphin he referred to as 'Gerald.' When asked how he breathed underwater for 3 days he said 'Gerald handled that. I didn't ask questions. You don't question Gerald.' He had drawn an elaborate blueprint in the sand that deputies described as 'detailed enough to be concerning,' including what appeared to be condos, a town square, and a recreation center. He told officers he was released because 'the dolphins were satisfied with his work' but that Gerald said 'they'd be back for phase two.' Responding deputy Shawn Oakley told reporters: 'I've been with the sheriff's office 11 years. The blueprints were the part that got me. He had zoning.' Hollowell was transported for medical evaluation. Dolphin project foreman Gerald was unavailable for comment. Some men build cities on land, Ricky Hollowell claims he built one underwater for dolphins, and honestly the blueprints were hard to argue with.'

We love a good Florida Man story as much as anyone, and this one had everything: sunburn, mysterious blueprints, aquatic kidnapping, and a dolphin foreman named Gerald apparently running the most efficient underwater construction project in the Gulf. 

Sadly, Florida authorities say the story isn’t actually real. Which means there is no dolphin-led housing development, no underwater zoning board, and no Phase Two construction kickoff. Disappointing, sure, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t enjoy every ridiculous second of the ride.

Ok, but this NEEDS to happen. Honestly the funniest visual is a serious Broadway actor in a dolphin costume dramatically singing 'YOU DON’T QUESTION GERALD.'

Still, you have to admire the level of detail. This wasn’t just a quick 'dolphins kidnapped me' story; this was an entire underwater city development plan, complete with blueprints, zoning, and a dolphin foreman named Gerald running the job site. And based on the description, Gerald already sounds more organized, more decisive, and frankly more competent than most of the politicians currently running things above sea level. 

If a fictional dolphin can manage a housing project without a decade of delays, five studies, and a billion-dollar budget overrun, maybe we should let him run a few coastal cities while he’s at it.

If Gerald was serious about launching an underwater real estate empire, recruiting a human contractor was probably the most practical step in the whole story.

Exactly. Gerald the Dolphin: the unsung hero we never asked for but desperately needed. While politicians on land bicker, backstab, and somehow turn every little issue into a three-ring circus of incompetence, Gerald is down there running an underwater city with precision, vision, and maybe even a little flair. Honestly, at this point, we’d vote for Gerald if he decided to run for office. 

No debates, no endless fundraisers, no scandal-ridden committees ... just click-click-click and squeak-squeak-squeee! Condos built, town square thriving, and a pod of very satisfied dolphins laughing at the mess we’ve made above water.

