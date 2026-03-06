SCUMBAG VA Dem Blames ICE After 30x Released Illegal Stabs Innocent Mom Dead...
VIP
James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam Schiff and His Media Accomplices

Doug P. | 1:33 PM on March 06, 2026
Twitchy

Back when Adam Schiff was in the House of Representatives it was already abundantly clear that he was a shameless serial liar, and unfortunately enough voters in California deemed that worthy of a promotion to the U.S. Senate, where he continues to shovel BS on a daily basis.

One of Schiff's biggest whoppers was about Trump and "Russia collusion," and Barack Obama was one of the Democrats behind of all that:

Sam went into detail about that in this story last summer.

Adam Corolla interviewed James Woods this week and both went nuclear on the senator who was called "the worst human being in America" (video via @WesternLensman). Watch:

The media who refused to call out or scrutinize what Schiff was pushing tended to be some of the same ones who helped insist that Joe Biden was in great condition. Oh, and don't forget that certain "journalists" received Pulitzer's for pushing this giant pile of BS: 

"He promoted that Russia hoax...and all of the media were in lockstep with all the mantras that they would write up for them every day, their talking points, and then all the useful idiots would follow it in the Democratic Party." 

“It was a complete and utter psyop." 

Carolla: “It turns out much of what they were trying to do is sow racial division, not the elections. So you dumbos fell for all of it."

Much of the media either fell for it or were in on it. They now wonder why their credibility is down to zero. 

The bar is incredibly high but Schiff might just clear it. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax, along with the Democrats like Adam Schiff who helped push the lie.

