All-Time BACKFIRE: WaPo Steps on Rake Trying to Scare America About Social Security Official Exit

VIP
VIP
VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on February 18, 2025
Meme

The media and elected Democrats are trying their darndest to gin up some righteous outrage over Elon Musk and DOGE exposing corruption, waste, and fraud in the federal government and it just ain't workin'. 

The latest fearmongering and gaslighting involves the Social Security Administration. Surely, Democrats must be thinking, if they scare everyone that Musk is going to take away their Social Security checks, they will finally listen to them again. 

Yeah, think again. 

Never mind the fact that DOGE has already exposed that some people older than 150 years old are still collecting Social Security checks. (What's their secret to longevity? Is it eating bacon every day? Please tell us that it's eating bacon every day.) 

That won't stop the left, who are terrified that decades of corruption are finally getting some sunlight. They're going to make everyone believe that they suddenly care about protecting 'sensitive data,' even though they've barely shrugged in the past when there have been almost daily data breaches, sometimes by China or other bad actors. 

Yesterday, The Washington Post issued its latest call to panic, lionizing a Social Security deputy who allegedly resigned due to DOGE having access to that precious 'sensitive data.'

We say 'allegedly' above because, even though the Post assigned FOUR writers to this story, they couldn't actually get a quote from the official, Michelle King. Instead, the article relies on the old legacy media standby, 'anonymous sources.' At least in this article, they changed that to 'people familiar with her departure.' 

'Accountability WILL Be Coming': Pete Hegseth Announces Afghanistan Withdrawal Investigation
Grateful Calvin
The acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration left her job this weekend after a clash with billionaire Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service over its attempts to access sensitive government records, three people familiar with her departure said Monday.

Michelle King, who spent several decades at the agency before being named its acting commissioner last month, left her position Sunday after the disagreement, the people said.

Maybe if they had five 'reporters' assigned to the story, the Post could have gotten King on the record. 

Instead, they turned to failed Biden administration Social Security Commissioner (and former Maryland Governor) Martin O'Malley to serve up some nice, scary quotes for them.

'At this rate, they will break it. And they will break it fast, and there will be an interruption of benefits,' said O’Malley,

'It’s a shame the chilling effect it has to disregard 120 senior executive service people,' O’Malley said. 'To pick an acting commissioner that is not in the senior executive service sends a message that professional people should leave that beleaguered public agency.'

This is just a thought but maybe if O'Malley and HIS senior executives had discovered that people older than Methuselah were still collecting benefits, they wouldn't have to be 'chilled' by DOGE conducting a simple audit. 

Of course, the article did generate some outrage ... from the exact people who the Post wrote it for. 

See? 

Hey, Fauxcahontas. It. Is. An. AUDIT. 

Why does that terrify her? (Never mind. We know why.)

Ahh, the old 'white supremacists' gambit. We haven't heard that one in a while. 

It's been almost two whole days since the left tried to call Musk a Nazi. 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

We're only surprised that they are not yet calling it an 'insurrection.' 

But that surely is coming soon. 

Sadly for the Post, though, these nutcases were few and far between. Most sane people had -- well, you know -- sane reactions to DOGE investigating Social Security. 

Umm, we'd put those chances roughly at 100 percent, but only because there isn't a number higher than that. 

How dare you misgender her!

Then again, she was a Biden official, so who knows what King's 'preferred pronouns' are? 

The rest of the tweet reads: 

... the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner.

President Trump is committed to appointing the best and most qualified individuals who are dedicated to working on behalf of the American people, not to appease the bureaucracy that has failed them for far too long.

Maybe if Warren and other Senate Democrats stopped being obstructionists and confirmed Trump's nominees, they wouldn't have to be scared of an interim commissioner. 

Just another thought. 

Of course, outside of the reasoned pushback against the Post's fearmongering, there was the expected flood of funny replies in the form of fond farewells to King and every other official like her. 

LOL. (That one might be our favorite.)

HA. 

Something tells us people are not as scared about DOGE auditing Social Security as the Post and Liz Warren would like us to be. 

And then, of course, there is the all-time classic: 

And ... fin. 

We're not sure if everyone was wishing goodbye to Michelle King from Social Security, or if they were bidding farewell forever to The Washington Post's credibility.

We're just going to go ahead and embrace the power of 'AND' on that one.

Tags: ELON MUSK RESIGNATION SOCIAL SECURITY WASHINGTON POST DOGE

