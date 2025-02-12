Elon Musk Talks About Some VERY Old People Who Are Still Collecting Social Security

The House's DOGE subcommittee is having a hearing today on all the waste, fraud and abuse that's been discovered since Trump took office:

🚨 Chairman Comer (@RepJamesComer) says DOGE Subcommittee is Exposing Government Waste, Identifying Solutions



"For years, Republicans and Democrats on the Oversight Committee have condemned this waste.



"But now that DOGE is taking real action, Democrats are choosing to defend… pic.twitter.com/cjPldTb1aD — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 12, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats at the hearing are of course acting as if they're the attorneys representing waste, fraud and abuse and fighting against efforts to cut all that out.

The Dems at the hearing should be made to go on record defending stuff like this that Elon Musk discussed recently:

Elon Musk says there are people older than 150 yrs old collecting Social Security: “I think they're probably dead, is my guess, or they should be very famous, one of the two.” pic.twitter.com/rFWj3V7zkG — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 11, 2025

What are the odds that the people over 150-years-old who are being sent Social Security checks are still voting too?

🤔 I wonder who is collecting and cashing Social Security payments for those 150 year olds. https://t.co/TU8zqn5Rph — Peggy Hudson (@peggyohudson) February 12, 2025

That could be an interesting trail to follow as well.

The need for audit is clear. https://t.co/ub6G6u6Wj3 — Paul Midler (@paulmidler) February 12, 2025

The Democrats in DC go berserk by the mere mention of the words "government audit," and everybody knows why.