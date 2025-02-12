Elon Musk Talks About Some VERY Old People Who Are Still Collecting Social Security

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard As Director of National Intelligence
Doug P.  |  11:03 AM on February 12, 2025
The House's DOGE subcommittee is having a hearing today on all the waste, fraud and abuse that's been discovered since Trump took office:

Democrats at the hearing are of course acting as if they're the attorneys representing waste, fraud and abuse and fighting against efforts to cut all that out. 

The Dems at the hearing should be made to go on record defending stuff like this that Elon Musk discussed recently:

What are the odds that the people over 150-years-old who are being sent Social Security checks are still voting too?

That could be an interesting trail to follow as well.

The Democrats in DC go berserk by the mere mention of the words "government audit," and everybody knows why.

