YEEESSSS! Trump Brings the House Down in Vegas With Proposal to Send IRS Agents to the Border

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on January 26, 2025
meme

As busy as President Donald Trump has been during the first week of his second term, everyone has to enjoy the weekend too, right? Last night, Trump did just that, traveling to Las Vegas to hold a rally for his supporters who helped him win Nevada and its six electoral votes in November. 

During his speech, Trump trolled 'Sleepy' Joe Biden and did his best to make Democrats' heads explode by (jokingly) hinting at running for a third or fourth term

When he wasn't laughing it up on stage, Trump was walking the Circa casino floor to loud and boisterous chants of 'U-S-A! U-S-A!' from the patrons

Feels good to be back, doesn't it, America? 

Trump also used the rally to make some serious points, reiterating his promise to eliminate taxes on tips (which likely helped him win Nevada), and touting first-week accomplishments like withdrawing from the WHO and eliminating DEI from the federal government. 

Maybe our favorite moment, however, came when Trump laid into the IRS and made promises about what he would do with the 88,000 new tax agents the Biden administration tried to hire with the ridiculously misnamed 'Inflation Reduction Act.' Watch:

Welp. Biden did want all of these IRS agents armed, right? Now's their chance to put those firearms to good use ... and not against their fellow citizens. 

We can be pretty sure Trump was joking here because we know he is deadly serious about closing the border. Somehow, we don't think that sending a bunch of out-of-shape accountants down there is going to get the job done. 

We prefer the other solution he suggested: terminate them. 

Needless to say, getting rid of IRS agents was not only a huge hit with the crowd in attendance, but also to everyone watching the speech on Twitter. 

LOL. Calm down, now. They're not fired yet. 

But soon. 

Biden's weaponization of the federal government was a big campaign issue in 2024. Mostly, people focused on what that meant in terms of the last administration going after its political enemies through lawfare. 

But hiring the equivalent of eight military divisions of IRS agents -- and giving them all guns -- is LITERALLY weaponizing the government against the people. 

But Trump isn't having ANY of that.

If Trump knows anything, he knows what resonates with the American people. 

And even though we don't think he really will send IRS agents to the border, Twitter had a lot of fun with the idea. 

We remember those videos of IRS agents receiving weapons training. It was very scary ... for a number of reasons, as evidenced in this photo.

(By the way, have we mentioned before what a treasure Holly Briden is?)

HA. 

And don't forget to fill out three TPS reports for every illegal alien you stop at the border. 

If Trump can drain Northern Virginia of all its swampy creatures, his second term will be a huge success. YUGE, even. 

We feel you, Pavarotti. We feel you. 

At least they'd have a reason to be armed with their new mission. A reason other than intimidating Americans into submission, which was obviously Biden's objective.

Exactly. They are not a law enforcement agency. 

They shouldn't be an agency at all. If Trump ended the IRS, Americans really might elect him President for life. 

Yes, even New York and California. 

HAHAHAHA. It's true, though. 

Because 'inflation reduction' ... or something. 

Honestly, now that Trump has taken office, everything about the Biden administration looks even worse than it did before. 

It really, really is. Can anyone believe we're only one week in? 

But all of the fun memes and jokes aside, that last tweet is why what Trump said about the IRS in Las Vegas is important. 

The founders were very explicit that America's government is 'of, by, and FOR the people.'

After four years of a Biden administration that was out of touch, above, and AGAINST the people, it feels wonderful to be getting back to those principles.

And if any of the new IRS agents have a problem with it, they are welcome to report to El Paso or the Rio Grande Valley. 

