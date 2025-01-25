'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a STUNNING Contrast to the Last 4 Years

Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
Doug P.  |  9:15 PM on January 25, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, President Trump visited victims of the storm that hit North Carolina four months ago, and then after that traveled to Los Angeles to tour areas ravaged by fires and to sit down with local officials and let some of them know they've been providing sub-par "leadership" to the people there. 

Friday night Trump took off for Las Vegas and today, after a speech, he decided to take a walk around a casino floor. This was the scene:

After four years of Joe Biden that kind of scene is almost traumatic to witness. We're back!

Trump won the "regular people" vote overwhelmingly in November and it's clear why.

Then, aboard Air Force One Trump took more questions. The media covering the new administration must be exhausted by having to cover a president who is on the move more than two hours a week.

It's not hyperbole at this point to say that Trump might have taken more questions in not even one full week in office than Joe Biden did in four full years.

