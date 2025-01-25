'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a STUNNING Contrast to the Last 4 Years

Yesterday, President Trump visited victims of the storm that hit North Carolina four months ago, and then after that traveled to Los Angeles to tour areas ravaged by fires and to sit down with local officials and let some of them know they've been providing sub-par "leadership" to the people there.

Friday night Trump took off for Las Vegas and today, after a speech, he decided to take a walk around a casino floor. This was the scene:

Chants of ‘USA’ erupt when President @realDonaldTrump walks out on the casino floor in Las Vegas 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zpzk3NUHBr — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) January 25, 2025

Trump just out walking casino floors in Vegas while everyone chants USA is a vibe. pic.twitter.com/5M5Q1BIKRy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 25, 2025

After four years of Joe Biden that kind of scene is almost traumatic to witness. We're back!

MAN OF THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/EiPEMGztxB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 26, 2025

President Trump stops by the casino floor here in Las Vegas, Nevada—to say HELLO🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/pDwbhLA08X — Dan Scavino🚀🇺🇸🦅 (@Scavino47) January 25, 2025

Imagine you’re just rolling craps in Vegas and the president stops by the table to root for you. pic.twitter.com/Qpwy8EHi8N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 25, 2025

Trump won the "regular people" vote overwhelmingly in November and it's clear why.

Trump is just a regular guy hanging out with regular people.



Nothing fake, nothing staged. Just Trump. pic.twitter.com/CSGamnggdQ — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 26, 2025

Then, aboard Air Force One Trump took more questions. The media covering the new administration must be exhausted by having to cover a president who is on the move more than two hours a week.

President @realDonaldTrump takes questions from the press on Air Force One 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ISa66xThDU — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) January 25, 2025

It's not hyperbole at this point to say that Trump might have taken more questions in not even one full week in office than Joe Biden did in four full years.