Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to Take a Phone Call

President Donald Trump was in Las Vegas Saturday, hosting a rally to say ‘thank you’ to all his supporters in Nevada who voted for him. It didn’t take long for Trump to turn his attention and wit to his predecessor, Sleepy Joe Biden. Next thing you know, Trump was doing a hilarious comedy routine about Biden’s inability to take phone calls from world leaders. (WATCH)

Trump mocks Biden for not picking up calls from world leaders:



“He’ll call you back in two months. He’s extremely busy sleeping." pic.twitter.com/rhBTIa5nZu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

There's never been a funnier POTUS. 😂🤣 — Paul W (@PaulW71627907) January 25, 2025

His comedic chops are vastly underrated — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

Troll master extraordinaire — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 25, 2025

Yes, Trump has got to be the funniest President we have ever had.

But, his jokes drive home a serious difference between him and Biden. Posters see it clearly.

Trump is likely awake longer than any other world leader, while Biden was asleep longer than any of them. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2025

Trump is likely awake longer than most of the people. No idea where his energy is coming from. — Trident (@GodlyTrident) January 25, 2025

The energy contrast is striking. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

and it shows. Accomplishments off the charts first week! — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) January 25, 2025

No comparison!

Man it’s nice to have a real leader back! — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) January 25, 2025

Biden was frequently seen nodding off in public or asleep on the beach. Even when he was awake he might as well have had his eyes closed, the guy had no energy.

That's because he was probably drifting away on the beach somewhere 🤣🤣 — MadisonMarie (@Madison0208284) January 25, 2025

It's crazy that our country could even survive 4 years of a weekend at Bernie's President but here we are. — I'm Your Reply Guy (@CalebLe74625772) January 26, 2025

Biden always asleep at the wheel and Harris busy doing nothing — Hilda Hahn (@HildaHa90769626) January 26, 2025

Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about Biden or Kamala Harris taking phone calls from world leaders ever again. They’re permanently disconnected.