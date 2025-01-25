Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to Take a Phone Call

‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on January 25, 2025
Screen Cap/CNN

President Donald Trump was in Las Vegas Saturday, hosting a rally to say ‘thank you’ to all his supporters in Nevada who voted for him. It didn’t take long for Trump to turn his attention and wit to his predecessor, Sleepy Joe Biden. Next thing you know, Trump was doing a hilarious comedy routine about Biden’s inability to take phone calls from world leaders. (WATCH)

Yes, Trump has got to be the funniest President we have ever had.

But, his jokes drive home a serious difference between him and Biden. Posters see it clearly.

DONALD TRUMP FUNNY JOE BIDEN JOKE LAS VEGAS LEADERSHIP

