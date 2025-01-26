VIP
Federal Workers Shocked to Learn They're Not Royalty and Forced by Trump to...
He’s Everywhere! ‘Journalists’ Lament Energetic, Omnipresent Trump After Boring Biden’s Ca...
‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump...
Remaining Red: Florida Republicans Celebrate Nikki Fried’s Democrat Party Chair Victory
Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to...
Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC...
VIP
Brit Goes Undercover With the Far-Right Patriotic Alternative for BBC
America’s Golden Age: White House Releases List of Trump’s Actions Over His First...
Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
President Donald Trump Announces We Are Now in a Merit-Based World
VIP
The Left's Warped View of Women Is Bound to Backfire
'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a...
Historian Amazed by How Well Fed and Looked After Released Hamas Hostages Appear
Following Pete Hegseth's Confirmation, Media Double Down on Former Sister-in-Law's Debunke...

Eight More Years! President Trump Trolls Media by Hinting He’s Ready to Serve Two More Terms

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on January 26, 2025
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump spent Saturday in Las Vegas at a rally for supporters. Trump, of course, was being Trump and decided to troll the media who were in attendance. He did so by hinting he’d be up for being president another eight years after he finishes his current term.

Advertisement

Here’s Trump joking with the media. (WATCH)

Trump is clearly joking, but you just know ‘journalists’ and the harpies on The View will soon be screaming he wants to be a dictator for life or some similar nonsense.

We immediately thought of this meme where Trump is President forever. (WATCH)

Recommended

Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC and CNN
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here’s the thing, many Trump supporters want them to meltdown. Every time they do, it just means more people waking up to how deranged they are. Posters know what Trump’s doing.

Imagine taking Trump’s obvious joke of serving another two terms seriously. Most likely, you won’t have to. Rachel Maddow or any number of leftist TV hosts are probably already getting panel guests together to shriek about it.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION FAKE NEWS FUNNY JOKE LAS VEGAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC and CNN
Warren Squire
He’s Everywhere! ‘Journalists’ Lament Energetic, Omnipresent Trump After Boring Biden’s Catatonic Term
Warren Squire
Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to Take a Phone Call
Warren Squire
Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
Brett T.
‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump and the Price of Eggs
Warren Squire
Federal Workers Shocked to Learn They're Not Royalty and Forced by Trump to Finally Face Reality
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC and CNN Warren Squire
Advertisement