Eight More Years! President Trump Trolls Media by Hinting He’s Ready to Serve Two More Terms

President Donald Trump spent Saturday in Las Vegas at a rally for supporters. Trump, of course, was being Trump and decided to troll the media who were in attendance. He did so by hinting he’d be up for being president another eight years after he finishes his current term.

Here’s Trump joking with the media. (WATCH)

NEW: President Trump says it would be the honor of his life to serve 3 or 4 terms as president, appearing to troll the media.



The statement comes one day after Rep. Andy Ogles proposes amending the 22nd Amendment to allow Trump to serve a third term.



"President Trump’s decisive… pic.twitter.com/Jn8PZHH6ut — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2025

Trump is clearly joking, but you just know ‘journalists’ and the harpies on The View will soon be screaming he wants to be a dictator for life or some similar nonsense.

Legacy media week-long rage cycle commences in 3…2…1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

No one cares what they say anymore which is why it's great. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2025

He really knows how to stir the pot with his snap shots and sound bites.

Nobody trolls any better the President Trump. — @pjm7245 🇺🇲❤️🤍💙🇺🇲 (@pjm7245) January 25, 2025

We immediately thought of this meme where Trump is President forever. (WATCH)

I want them to remain in denial and to keep their hyperbolic, hysterical rants going! They will continue to lose as they force more and more ppl to the seek common sense and the truth. — Katie Shorter (@KatieShorter00) January 25, 2025

Here’s the thing, many Trump supporters want them to meltdown. Every time they do, it just means more people waking up to how deranged they are. Posters know what Trump’s doing.

Oh they're definitely melting down. Trump knows all he has to do is pull their strings and they dance for him everytime. You'd think the career politicians would know he's doing it but maybe they still believe they're going to win voters over? Normal people know it's trolling. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) January 25, 2025

Oh yeah now they will have something to talk about 🤣🤣 you know bring in all the "experts" — Nic...C 🐢🇺🇸 (@cattyturtlegirl) January 25, 2025

The trolling is funny! The lack of humor that the media will respond with, is funnier!



😂😂😂 — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) January 25, 2025

Imagine taking Trump’s obvious joke of serving another two terms seriously. Most likely, you won’t have to. Rachel Maddow or any number of leftist TV hosts are probably already getting panel guests together to shriek about it.