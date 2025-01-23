Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of Peacekeeping Force

HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and...
Trump Directive Mandates Use of 'Illegal Aliens,' Not 'Undocumented Migrants'
Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are
Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Inventio...
Jennifer Griffin Reports That ICE Is Already Targeting Illegal Aliens Who Haven't Committe...
Algorithm and Blues: Tommy Vietor Blames Musk for Dem Failings When Culprit is...
Trans Activist Goes on Profane Rant at Minnesota State Capitol
The last we heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he was begging for an invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration, only to hear a hard click on the other end of the phone. Thankfully, America did not have to endure the sight of Zelensky showing up on January 20 in his fatigues asking anyone within earshot for another handout at U.S. taxpayer expense.

The silence could only last so long, however since there is a World Economic Forum conference going on right now. And even though Zelensky's 'official' statement about not attending the inauguration was that it wouldn't look good for him to be traveling abroad with a war at home (sure, Jan), that didn't stop him from jetting off to Davos to hold out his hat to other world leaders.

True to form, Zelensky in Davos is still acting with the unmitigated hubris that Americans have come to loathe over the past few years, demanding that the U.S. send peacekeeping forces to his country should Trump be able to bring the war to an end. 

Can you believe this guy? 

Zelensky made this demand in an interview with Bloomberg News

In an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, Zelenskiy said that his European allies don’t have enough soldiers to pose a realistic deterrent to President Vladimir Putin and any other solution would risk opening up divisions within the NATO alliance.

The 46-year-old Ukrainian leader is attempting to lock in support from his most important ally as the diplomatic push to halt the fighting in his country gathers pace. He bristled at the idea, floated Tuesday, that the military backing of his European allies would suffice.

'It can’t be without the United States,' Zelenskiy told Bloomberg Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. 'Even if some European friends think it can be, no it can’t be. Nobody will risk without the United States.'

He may be correct in his estimation of a deterrent from European forces alone, but it's still fairly galling to hear this coming from a man who once threatened 'American sons and daughters' if we didn't keep funding Ukraine.

If nothing else, he should learn to read the room about the mood in the United States following Trump's inauguration. While Americans do want the war to come to an end, NO ONE is interested in putting U.S. soldiers in harm's way for him. 

We've given plenty of treasure for this regional proxy war under the previous administration. 

We're drawing the line at giving blood too. 

Our sons and daughters are needed right here at home, thank you very much. 

Trump caused the media to go into a full-throated panic when he labeled the cartels as terrorist organizations (The New York Times is pro-cartel now, it would appear), but we can guarantee that Americans would support sending troops south to fight cartels far more than we would support sending them halfway across the world for Zelensky. 

Hey, since Zelensky is in Davos begging for more like Oliver Twist (again), maybe he can ask Klaus Schwab to send troops. See how that works out. 

This, except with the middle fingers on BOTH hands. 

Yep, we're taking a BIG OLD swig of that juice. 

Oh, but he just wants our troops as a 'peacekeeping force,' not to fight. 

Sorry, Zelensky. We still remember Vietnam. Not gonna' happen. 

That would be a refreshing change from him. 

As much as Trump is focused on delivering promises here at home, he is also intent on ending the war. He said as much to Russia in a Truth Social post yesterday. 

Strong words. We can't help but notice, however, that Trump didn't say anything there about sending in the 10th Mountain Division. Or any other American forces. 

Take a hint, Zelensky. You have no power and no leverage here to be making demands of the United States. Especially not after the past three years.

The Trump slogan is 'America First,' not 'Grifting Actors From a Corrupt, Failed Nation First.' 

Hope that clears it up for you, Volodymyr.

