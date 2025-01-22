NYT’s Tourism and Avocado Advocacy: ‘Won’t Somebody Think of the Poor Terrorist Drug Cartels!’

Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:45 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File

We’re already seeing the lengths (the increasingly irrelevant) legacy media will go to, and the depths to which it will sink, to oppose President Donald Trump’s plans to make America safe. Today, The New York Times came out in support of Mexican drug cartels. Viva La Mexico! Apparently, in these dark Trumpian times, these ‘economically-necessary’ drug cartels are not getting the love and credit they deserve.

Yes, this is real. (READ)

The Democrat/leftist monoculture of the typical legacy media ‘newsroom’ prevents logical or common sense from ever being considered before hitting ‘publish.’

A disruption in Avocado imports and foreign tourism seems like a small price to pay to wipeout murderous drug cartels who control politicians and flood our country with deadly Fentanyl, but what do we know?

We think we’ll just fine booking a vacation on this side of the southern United States border or not having guacamole for our tortilla chips on Taco Tuesdays.

The next four years are going to be a truly insane time for the deservedly dying legacy media. They can’t change and have dug themselves into so many ideological holes they can’t escape. They can only keep digging. ‘But, what about the drug cartels’ is one of the biggest shovels we’ve seen so far. Oh, they’ll pull out much bigger ones, Trump’s only getting started after all.

