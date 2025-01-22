NYT’s Tourism and Avocado Advocacy: ‘Won’t Somebody Think of the Poor Terrorist Drug Cartels!’

We’re already seeing the lengths (the increasingly irrelevant) legacy media will go to, and the depths to which it will sink, to oppose President Donald Trump’s plans to make America safe. Today, The New York Times came out in support of Mexican drug cartels. Viva La Mexico! Apparently, in these dark Trumpian times, these ‘economically-necessary’ drug cartels are not getting the love and credit they deserve.

Yes, this is real. (READ)

Won't someone please think of the ruthless Mexican drug cartels. pic.twitter.com/Mw5Pt82FAQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2025

NYT Challenge of the Day: How to legitimize cartels — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) January 22, 2025

The Democrat/leftist monoculture of the typical legacy media ‘newsroom’ prevents logical or common sense from ever being considered before hitting ‘publish.’

A room full of journalists at the New York Times get together in an editorial meeting and actually come up with this sh** and publish it. There's not a single person in the room who goes hey wait a second .. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2025

I was going to say the same thing... no one in that room thought, "hey, is siding with drug cartels the look we're going for?" — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) January 22, 2025

A disruption in Avocado imports and foreign tourism seems like a small price to pay to wipeout murderous drug cartels who control politicians and flood our country with deadly Fentanyl, but what do we know?

Hey how did this happen? Any New York Times journalist looking into that one? pic.twitter.com/LvRVKpjZPg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2025

We need to tolerate cartels if we want to keep eating guacamole 🥑. — Burrito de Desayuno (@muyalazar) January 22, 2025

"But if we don't have mass illegal immigration, then who will harvest, make, sell and feed me my avocado toast?" — Daniel - FACT: Lockdowns Killed, Bleach Didn't (@DHT12AMDG) January 22, 2025

Are they seriously suggesting we let them continue their violent criminal activity because of avocado farms? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 22, 2025

the avocado toast must flow — zero (@zerocrypto) January 22, 2025

We think we’ll just fine booking a vacation on this side of the southern United States border or not having guacamole for our tortilla chips on Taco Tuesdays.

Whoever wrote this works for the Mexican Drug Cartels. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 22, 2025

Is it just me, or are they presenting Drug Cartels using the same stylesheet they use for illegal aliens? — Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) January 22, 2025

They're so anti-Trump that they're pro-cartel now — Bond (@Bond429951) January 22, 2025

The New York Times will defend drug cartels before they print anything positive about Donald Trump.



You almost have to admire that level of commitment to hating Donald Trump. — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) January 22, 2025

The next four years are going to be a truly insane time for the deservedly dying legacy media. They can’t change and have dug themselves into so many ideological holes they can’t escape. They can only keep digging. ‘But, what about the drug cartels’ is one of the biggest shovels we’ve seen so far. Oh, they’ll pull out much bigger ones, Trump’s only getting started after all.