Out of the Mouths of Babes: Jill Biden Gets Corrected in Real Time By Children at the White House

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:40 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You gotta' love kids.

While adults may play games with language and worry about things like being 'inclusive,' kids know the truth and they usually aren't afraid of speaking their mind, no matter to whom they are speaking. 

A funny moment illustrating the honesty and candor of children was on display at the White House earlier today when the (thankfully) outgoing First Lady Jill Biden came out to greet a bunch of children who were visiting. 

'Doctor' Jill tried to say hello to the kids with the generic, politically correct 'Happy Holidays,' but the kids weren't having any of that nonsense.

Watch as they correct her in real time, right to her face:  

HA. You tell her, kiddos! 

We'll give the not-so-good 'doctor' a bit of credit here for taking it in stride and good humor. But it was still hilarious to hear the correction, especially since -- and we don't think this is our imagination -- there was a certain tone of reprimand in that first child's voice before the others joined in. 

To be fair, being smarter than 'Doctor' Jill is a pretty low bar. 

Incredibly based. Those kids go on the Nice List immediately. 

Yeah, they do.

Isn't it amazing how much winning we have been seeing over the past month? 

We are SO back! 

We have hope for the future.

She got checked hard. If it was a hockey game, they might have had to replace the glass along the boards. 

As it says in Psalm 8.2: 'Out of the mouth of babes and sucklings hast thou ordained strength because of thine enemies, that thou mightest still the enemy and the avenger.' 

Hey, be careful with that 'Deus Vult' phrase. The legacy media doesn't like that one bit. They think it's a 'Nazi' phrase or something, which explains why the legacy media is dead. 

LOL. That greeting card is awesome! 

He should at least get an extra toy in his stocking. 

Right? We do too. 

She's not used to toddlers talking back to her. At least not the toddler who currently sits and falls asleep in the Oval Office. 

It's the best vibe we've had in America for several years. 

They can even sense our vibe over in Italy: 

That is the opening phrase from Psalm 8.2 in Italian, for those who don't know. 

HA.

OK, let's not rush things. Let's let these kids be kids. (For that matter, let's let Barron be a normal college kid for a little while longer.) There's plenty of time for them to become based adults. 

But it is a great thing to see and hear. And no, it is not being 'exclusionary' to say Merry Christmas or Happy Christmas. We're perfectly happy if someone also wants to say Happy Hanukkah in December as well. (We still have no idea what Kwanzaa is, but people can even say that if they want. Maybe to Kamala.)

But the White House is clearly decked out in Christmas decorations. It is appropriate to say Happy Christmas in that setting. Especially when 'Happy Holidays' doesn't mean anything at all. 

It's wonderful to see that the kids get that, even if 'Doctor' Jill Biden doesn't.

Tags: CHILDREN CHRISTMAS JILL BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

