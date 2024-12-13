Out of the Mouths of Babes: Jill Biden Gets Corrected in Real Time By Children at the White House

You gotta' love kids.

While adults may play games with language and worry about things like being 'inclusive,' kids know the truth and they usually aren't afraid of speaking their mind, no matter to whom they are speaking.

A funny moment illustrating the honesty and candor of children was on display at the White House earlier today when the (thankfully) outgoing First Lady Jill Biden came out to greet a bunch of children who were visiting.

'Doctor' Jill tried to say hello to the kids with the generic, politically correct 'Happy Holidays,' but the kids weren't having any of that nonsense.

Watch as they correct her in real time, right to her face:

Jill Biden: "Hello kids. Happy Holidays!"



Kids in the crowd: "Happy CHRISTMAS!" pic.twitter.com/aPCT1kj7kO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 13, 2024

HA. You tell her, kiddos!

We'll give the not-so-good 'doctor' a bit of credit here for taking it in stride and good humor. But it was still hilarious to hear the correction, especially since -- and we don't think this is our imagination -- there was a certain tone of reprimand in that first child's voice before the others joined in.

LMAO the kids are smarter — aka (@akafacehots) December 13, 2024

To be fair, being smarter than 'Doctor' Jill is a pretty low bar.

Based. — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) December 13, 2024

Incredibly based. Those kids go on the Nice List immediately.

Even kids get it 😂 https://t.co/4LOK4WHYE4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 13, 2024

Yeah, they do.

The Great American Renaissance continues. https://t.co/Q4pSeGc6vB — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) December 13, 2024

Isn't it amazing how much winning we have been seeing over the past month?

We are SO back!

The kids are gonna be alright! https://t.co/hyy3RJYSNo — Chrissy Kringle’s Pop Culture Corner (@realpopchrissy) December 13, 2024

We have hope for the future.

When a child checks you https://t.co/83j67ksRNt — EmilX (@EmilVicale) December 13, 2024

She got checked hard. If it was a hockey game, they might have had to replace the glass along the boards.

And a little child shall lead them. https://t.co/TBwVkvOkpS — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) December 13, 2024

'Out of the mouths of babies'. Love it! https://t.co/kpHZsKYDer — Karen Luby (@RuftynTufty) December 13, 2024

As it says in Psalm 8.2: 'Out of the mouth of babes and sucklings hast thou ordained strength because of thine enemies, that thou mightest still the enemy and the avenger.'

Hey, be careful with that 'Deus Vult' phrase. The legacy media doesn't like that one bit. They think it's a 'Nazi' phrase or something, which explains why the legacy media is dead.

LOL. That greeting card is awesome!

Give that kid a medal https://t.co/LTY0fPy9q3 — chris (@marmail) December 13, 2024

He should at least get an extra toy in his stocking.

Right? We do too.

Generation Alpha is earning its moniker 😂🎄 https://t.co/0YWdRmGJmB — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) December 13, 2024

Jill Biden fact checked by toddler https://t.co/cgUle0MK3W — HolyRoller (@80sMaverick) December 13, 2024

She's not used to toddlers talking back to her. At least not the toddler who currently sits and falls asleep in the Oval Office.

It's the best vibe we've had in America for several years.

They can even sense our vibe over in Italy:

I bambini sono la bocca della verità! https://t.co/JSxXt3ztwU — Jacopo Coghe (@jacopocoghe) December 13, 2024

That is the opening phrase from Psalm 8.2 in Italian, for those who don't know.

The child will become president after Barron Trump. https://t.co/ECos9UMkCQ — Tom 🇺🇲🇮🇪🇨🇿 (@RedneckGoalie30) December 13, 2024

HA.

OK, let's not rush things. Let's let these kids be kids. (For that matter, let's let Barron be a normal college kid for a little while longer.) There's plenty of time for them to become based adults.

But it is a great thing to see and hear. And no, it is not being 'exclusionary' to say Merry Christmas or Happy Christmas. We're perfectly happy if someone also wants to say Happy Hanukkah in December as well. (We still have no idea what Kwanzaa is, but people can even say that if they want. Maybe to Kamala.)

But the White House is clearly decked out in Christmas decorations. It is appropriate to say Happy Christmas in that setting. Especially when 'Happy Holidays' doesn't mean anything at all.

It's wonderful to see that the kids get that, even if 'Doctor' Jill Biden doesn't.