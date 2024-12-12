ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
America Is Healing: For the First Time Ever, the U.S. Capitol Displays a Christmas Nativity Scene

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/David Eggert

We've seen many examples recently of positive changes in both America's political and cultural landscapes. While we spill a lot of ink at Twitchy mocking or criticizing all of the horrible things that leftists do, we also love to celebrate the political and cultural wins from conservatives. 

At Christmas time, what better win could we get than seeing a real Nativity scene on display and reading of Scripture at the United States Capitol for the first time in history? 

If you are like this writer, you might be surprised that this was the first time this has happened, but it seems to be true. 

While we can't correct those ghosts of Christmases past, we can at least take joy in our Christmas present and have hope for our Christmases yet to come. 

There is a slight error in the tweet above, as the ceremony already took place earlier this week. The faith-based media site The Heartlander had the full story

A Nativity display along with prayer, Christmas carols, and a Scripture reading of the birth of Jesus was all part of an event held for the first time on the southeastern steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Celebrated on Tuesday on the House of Representatives side of the Capitol, the event represents 'a significant victory for religious freedom and the First Amendment,' Rev. Patrick Mahoney, director of the Washington, D.C.-based Christian Defense Coalition, said in a press statement.

'This event has ended and won the war on Christmas in the public square,' Mahoney proclaimed. 'For if Christmas can be celebrated and displayed in the most powerful public square in America, it can be celebrated publicly everywhere.'

The article goes on to recount how Mahoney was arrested in 2021 for trying to hold a similar event at the Capitol on Good Friday. But a 2024 ruling from James Boasberg, Chief Judge of the United States District for the District of Columbia said that the Capitol steps constituted the public square and that peaceful demonstrations could be held there. 

On December 10, Mahoney and others celebrated the ruling with a crèche, Scripture readings, and Christmas carols.

The news was greeted with a few negative reactions on Twitter. 

The First Amendment says no such thing. Moreover, the court says that, as a Jewish person, you can also have an event celebrating Jewish holidays on the Capitol steps.

Some people also seemed to misunderstand that it was the federal government putting on the display, which it was not (but there would be nothing wrong with that either).

Despite a few objections, though, the reactions were overwhelmingly positive. 

As we noted above, that surprised us as well. 

We think so too. 

The winds have definitely shifted. We can just feel it. 

That's a fair point, but we are happy to celebrate a return to normalcy. 

We can say Amen to that. 

It's nice when we can all remember the reason for the season. 

On the grand scale of political events, this may be a blip, but it feels like an important one. 

It certainly appears that we are. 

And that's one more thing to be grateful for this Christmas. 

