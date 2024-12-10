Tom Cotton Says ALL of Trump's Cabinet Nominees Will Be Confirmed by the...
BOOMITY! Donald Trump Names Harmeet Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

With a few notable exceptions, the vast majority of Donald Trump's nominees for his second administration have been home runs with conservatives. 

Yesterday, however, Trump announced another pick that may have had his voters cheering the loudest of all.

BOOM. 

Harmeet Dhillon is a hero among the conservatives. Many wanted her to be the RNC chair after the disastrous Ronna McDaniel stepped down. Though she didn't win that race (co-chairs Michael Whatley and Lara Trump did an outstanding job), she is still beloved among conservatives for how much of a fighter she has been against issues like government COVID mandates, gender ideology, and election fraud, just to name a few.  

Heading the DOJ's Civil Rights Division is a position where she will be able to continue to fight -- and win -- against these destructive policies. 

Last night, Dhillon expressed her appreciation to Trump for the nomination. 

She thanked her family in the rest of her tweet: 

I would not be here today without my amazing mother and brother's support, and my beloved father Tejpal and husband Sarv, who did not live to see this day. I hope I will honor their memories, with God's grace.

Speaking of her brother, he was ecstatic as well. 

It is impossible to overstate how overjoyed conservatives were with this pick last night. 

The tweet continues: 

Whenever you ask her a question, she'll always give you the truth, regardless of whether it's what you want to hear or not.

I'm grateful that she's getting the recognition she deserves and that her incredible talents are being put to good use. When the left or right comes for you, there's no better attorney in your corner. I can attest to that, as she's represented me when I had to fight back.

Congratulations, Harmeet. This is well-deserved.

Well-deserved indeed and there is no one who has fought harder, particularly over the past four years. 

The reputation of the DOJ is in tatters, thanks to Merrick Garland and his Civil Rights Chief Kristen Clarke. We know all about what Garland has done, but as a reminder, Clarke lied to the Senate during her confirmation about being arrested, denounced the police over ... Jussie Smollett, and had pro-life fathers arrested in front of their families even after local authorities said there was no crime to prosecute.

Oh, and remember that pesky campaign issue Kamala Harris had regarding taxpayer-funded 'gender-affirming care' for prisoners? Clarke supported it as well and even issued an official DOJ statement to that effect. 

In short, Clarke was a nightmare. 

Dhillon, on the other hand, is a dream for restoring the DOJ. 

Maybe just as revealing as conservatives' praise of Dhillon as to what an outstanding Assistant AG she will make is the people who were BIG mad about it. 

LOL. Oh, Marc Elias. Maybe YOU had better hire a pretty good lawyer for yourself, given all of the things you have done that might be of interest to Dhillon and the DOJ. 

Yes. Yes, he has. And it's about time he paid for some of that 'naughtiness.'

For a 'cold-blooded killer,' Dhillon might also bring some much-needed levity to the department.

HA. 

For those who don't know, Dhillon is an avid and talented knitter and spends a lot of time on Twitter talking about and displaying her knitting projects. 

She may not have a lot of time for that hobby during the next four years, though. She and Bondi are going to be very busy cleaning up the mess created by Garland and Clarke. 

On the other hand, there's no doubt that the DOJ's reputation is in tatters. Who better to try to stitch it back together than an outstanding knitter like Dhillon? 

