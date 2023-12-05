Chip Roy Demands the DOJ Apologize For Arresting Pro-Life Father In Front of His Family

Last year, we told you about Mark Houck, a devout Catholic Pro-Life activist, arrested in his own home in front of his children for 'assaulting' a clinic escort. Once the case went to court, it was proven the clinic employee had harassed Houck's child and he had every right to intervene in defense of said child. Thankfully, the jury found him not guilty, but the damage to his family was done as well as the money spent for an attorney. Today, Chip Roy had questions about this case for the DOJ.

Advertisement

Chip Roy: "Have you apologized to [Mark Houck] on behalf of the DOJ for that grave violation of his civil rights? Having his family have to watch him being raided at his home?"



DOJ's Kristen Clarke: "We follow the facts and apply the law, that is our job..." pic.twitter.com/r8XhJWgJZH — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 5, 2023

Obviously, they did not follow the facts or the law because Houck was found not guilty really quickly.

This was a politically motivated persecution of a man who had the “wrong” politics. Gross abuse of power. If Clarke won’t apologize, Biden should fire her. https://t.co/KHUBaM1NPp — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 5, 2023

The only explanation is political motivation and their hope of bullying Pro-Life protestors.

Well, there is the answer straight from Houck. Definitely follow his account for updates.

The text of the FACE Act is supposedly nonpartisan, but the DOJ has never used it in a nonpartisan way.



It's time for the FACE Act to go. https://t.co/yow4xDuHyI — Arielle Del Turco (@arielledelturco) December 5, 2023

You are right. Thena gain, both Garland and Wray REPEATEDLY have refused to apologize. They should be fired, too. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) December 5, 2023

Kristen Clarke, a vocal abortion supporter and the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice, oversees investigations into violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act https://t.co/6dzFWfB35s — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 5, 2023

Surely, she is completely impartial. Sarcasm.

They are too scared to even say "no, we don't regret it". They openly violate our civil rights and don't even have the stones to own up to it. — Jeffrey R.J. La Tour (@Thecommander236) December 5, 2023

This is the same Justice department that is turning a blind eye to the rampant antisemitism and hate for our Jewish neighbors and their businesses as they are under direct assault. — SEMI-(REDACTED)🇺🇸 (@SemiRedacted) December 5, 2023

They feel no need to own up to it because there are no consequences to their lives or careers for falsely arresting Americans in front of their children. Maybe, if they lost their jobs and were imprisoned themselves for falsely applying the law, they would be much more careful about who they arrested. As it stands, there is no incentive for them to behave better.

Advertisement

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







