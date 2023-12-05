Chip Roy Demands the DOJ Apologize For Arresting Pro-Life Father In Front of His Family

Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine...
justmindy
December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Last year, we told you about Mark Houck, a devout Catholic Pro-Life activist, arrested in his own home in front of his children for 'assaulting' a clinic escort. Once the case went to court, it was proven the clinic employee had harassed Houck's child and he had every right to intervene in defense of said child. Thankfully, the jury found him not guilty, but the damage to his family was done as well as the money spent for an attorney. Today, Chip Roy had questions about this case for the DOJ.

Obviously, they did not follow the facts or the law because Houck was found not guilty really quickly.

The only explanation is political motivation and their hope of bullying Pro-Life protestors.

Well, there is the answer straight from Houck. Definitely follow his account for updates.

Sam J.
Surely, she is completely impartial. Sarcasm.

They feel no need to own up to it because there are no consequences to their lives or careers for falsely arresting Americans in front of their children. Maybe, if they lost their jobs and were imprisoned themselves for falsely applying the law, they would be much more careful about who they arrested. As it stands, there is no incentive for them to behave better.

