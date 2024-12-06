What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer App

There are two certainties on social media with every Christmas season. On the positive side, there will be countless posts of people sharing their Christmas traditions, decorations, and reasons for celebrating the season. Some of those will be secular in nature, while many practicing Christians will share the true meaning of the holiday: the birth of Jesus Christ.

The other certainty is that these celebrations will cause anti-theists to completely melt down and spread their hatred of anyone who dares to speak openly in public about their Christian faith.

One of the latest to experience this backlash was pop singer Gwen Stefani. Recently, the former lead singer for No Doubt and a self-professed devout Roman Catholic shared a pledge she was making for the Advent season in conjunction with the Catholic prayer app Hallow. The challenge is a simple one, just to say a prayer every day leading up to Christmas.

Harmless, right? Just one person celebrating their faith, not demanding anyone else celebrate with her, but giving those who wish to do so a convenient way to share their Christmas prayers.

Well, maybe not so harmless, at least not to anti-theists. Check out how the account Christian Nightmares reacted to Stefani's announcement:

We will skip past the irony of an account called 'Christian Nightmares' invoking Jesus Christ to protest Stefani and her prayer pledge. (We're guessing the irony is lost on them as well.)

Others who cannot abide anyone celebrating their faith had similar reactions.

I can’t believe this woman used to be really cool and make cool music. This hurts my soul. — Jacked Sun Feral (@garshzilla) December 6, 2024

Your soul? Yet more irony, again completely lost on the author of the reply.

I loved No Doubt growing up.



You broke my heart Gwen. You broke my heart — Loveless 2026 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyLoveless) December 6, 2024

She broke your heart because she prays? Yeah, we're guessing you may not have had one to begin with.

I used to really like her 🙄👇 https://t.co/3b6EuWZA1C — Ivan Corless (@ivancorless) December 6, 2024

We're sure she's devastated that you no longer do.

gwen stefani’s death has to be one of the saddest moments i’ve seen in my lifetime. may she rest in peace https://t.co/0Th05qy3a9 — em (@36O_mike) December 6, 2024

Yikes. ALL the yikes. That one is extremely scary.

Gavin Rossdale basically outed her as a republican and said they had very different politics. This, and her marrying Blake Shelton is so unsurprising — Savanah Petersen (@savanahpetersen) December 6, 2024

LOL. The fact that being Christian is automatically equated with being a Republican is both hilarious and damning to the Democrat Party.

For the record, Stefani is not a conservative. She was a major Barack Obama donor, she performed for Joe Biden as recently as last year, and she refuses to be labeled in either party. But she is Catholic, so she must be a 'right-wing extremist.'

Ironically, if anything did move Stefani ever-so-slightly to the right, it was likely the left trying to cancel her for 'cultural appropriation.' She has frequently talked about how she likes to show her love for Japanese culture. She also often wore bindis and saris on stage both as an expression of her admiration for Indian culture and as a nod to her No Doubt bandmate (and former boyfriend) Tony Kanal, who is an Indian American.

Oh, that brought the cancel mob down upon her in droves back in the early 2000s. Can anyone blame her if she then embraced some of the conservative aspects of her political beliefs a little more tightly?

Fortunately, as vile as the anti-theists were, there were plenty more ready to congratulate Stefani and come to her defense.

lol everyone finding out their favorite ska-punk Barbie is *gasp* Catholic https://t.co/ARXRxbKMnl — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) December 6, 2024

It's not like Stefani was hiding this or anything. She has talked openly about her Catholic faith for pretty much her entire professional career.

Yeah. She’s Catholic. This isn’t the *own* you think it is. https://t.co/cPTxMu3QhX — Mary 🎄 Jolly Ginger 🎅🏻 (@mchastain81) December 6, 2024

Some of you struggle with your faith in Jesus Christ, but Gwen Stefani has no doubt. https://t.co/j9ssSNUzfz — Cobra Claws (@cobracommandr15) December 6, 2024

Ahh, clever. We see what you did there, Cobra.

Christmas itself is upsetting to these people. https://t.co/TKQCiUOAh8 — Max von Side-Eye (@SvenTystnad) December 6, 2024

Of course, it is.

Imagine being upset by this? https://t.co/RNE1yPSCvt — Tandy (@dantypo) December 6, 2024

It's not all that surprising. If anyone ever talks about their Christianity, particularly someone famous, these people lose their minds.

Only demons would be upset by this. https://t.co/prW8nBnSgH — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) December 6, 2024

Hey, she said it, not us. (But we kind of agree with it.)

Gwen Stefani’s Christian glow up is one of the best things about 2024. — Danny Able (@DK_Able) December 6, 2024

We don't know about 'best.' But it's certainly a positive thing that happened in 2024. We could use a lot more of it.

I'm an atheist but i think religion is lovely. Good for Gwen — ZeldaLazar (@ZeldaLazar) December 6, 2024

I’m not Christian anymore and I have zero problem with this. What’s your deal? — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) December 6, 2024

There is a big difference between being an agnostic or an atheist and being an anti-theist.

Anti-theists have a problem with everyone, and they never shut up about it. They're like the vegans of religious discourse.

I love Gwen Stefani even more now for this.🥰 It's a beautiful ad, and she looks beautiful presenting it. — Carter2 (@CarterA8828) December 6, 2024

I love this message! 🙏🏻❤️🎄 https://t.co/2lBiZwfF3B — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 says Go Dawgs! (@Tamzilla_52) December 6, 2024

Imagine showing yourself this video in 1994.



Seriously, I think it’s great that Gwen Stefani is a Christian, and is now more vocal about her faith.



This is incredibly healthy for American culture. https://t.co/z0j2yM2W2U — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) December 6, 2024

It is all of that. As we said, our culture could use a lot more of this and a lot less of cults that demand everyone accept insane ideas like boys can be girls and girls can be boys.

I'll never forget when my ex's liberal mother started screeching at brunch because she saw a truck drive by with an American flag on the back. She yelled so loud the entire restaurant stopped, like a demon in an exorcism



That's what this account reminds me of https://t.co/zirHRPrfPw — littleapostate (@littleapostate) December 6, 2024

Wow. That's a frightening mother-in-law. And yes, she is exactly like the anti-theists who react to any signs of religious faith from anyone like a vampire reacts to garlic.

“Is it me who’s out of touch? No! It’s Gwen Stefani and the other billion+ people!” 😂 — Terry Henry (@SafeSpaceCowboy) December 6, 2024

HA.

It's funny, though, how the anti-theists never react this way to say, practicing Muslims. They tend to focus almost exclusively on Judeo-Christian expressions of faith.

If you guessed the reason for that, you win a prize. Because they are not really anti-religion per se. They just want everyone to adhere to their religion, which is Marxism. And Jewish and Christian beliefs are diametrically opposed to that.

We're sure that there will be a lot more of this screeching from anti-theist accounts on Twitter as Christmas draws closer. The good news is that nothing they can say will deter any Christians. Especially not any Christians as strong in their faith as Gwen Stefani is.