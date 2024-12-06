What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer App

WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls...
Grateful Calvin
December 06, 2024
Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

There are two certainties on social media with every Christmas season. On the positive side, there will be countless posts of people sharing their Christmas traditions, decorations, and reasons for celebrating the season. Some of those will be secular in nature, while many practicing Christians will share the true meaning of the holiday: the birth of Jesus Christ. 

Advertisement

The other certainty is that these celebrations will cause anti-theists to completely melt down and spread their hatred of anyone who dares to speak openly in public about their Christian faith. 

One of the latest to experience this backlash was pop singer Gwen Stefani. Recently, the former lead singer for No Doubt and a self-professed devout Roman Catholic shared a pledge she was making for the Advent season in conjunction with the Catholic prayer app Hallow. The challenge is a simple one, just to say a prayer every day leading up to Christmas. 

Harmless, right? Just one person celebrating their faith, not demanding anyone else celebrate with her, but giving those who wish to do so a convenient way to share their Christmas prayers. 

Well, maybe not so harmless, at least not to anti-theists. Check out how the account Christian Nightmares reacted to Stefani's announcement: 

We will skip past the irony of an account called 'Christian Nightmares' invoking Jesus Christ to protest Stefani and her prayer pledge. (We're guessing the irony is lost on them as well.)

Others who cannot abide anyone celebrating their faith had similar reactions. 

Your soul? Yet more irony, again completely lost on the author of the reply. 

Advertisement

She broke your heart because she prays? Yeah, we're guessing you may not have had one to begin with. 

We're sure she's devastated that you no longer do. 

Yikes. ALL the yikes. That one is extremely scary. 

LOL. The fact that being Christian is automatically equated with being a Republican is both hilarious and damning to the Democrat Party. 

For the record, Stefani is not a conservative. She was a major Barack Obama donor, she performed for Joe Biden as recently as last year, and she refuses to be labeled in either party. But she is Catholic, so she must be a 'right-wing extremist.'

Ironically, if anything did move Stefani ever-so-slightly to the right, it was likely the left trying to cancel her for 'cultural appropriation.' She has frequently talked about how she likes to show her love for Japanese culture. She also often wore bindis and saris on stage both as an expression of her admiration for Indian culture and as a nod to her No Doubt bandmate (and former boyfriend) Tony Kanal, who is an Indian American. 

Oh, that brought the cancel mob down upon her in droves back in the early 2000s. Can anyone blame her if she then embraced some of the conservative aspects of her political beliefs a little more tightly? 

Advertisement

Fortunately, as vile as the anti-theists were, there were plenty more ready to congratulate Stefani and come to her defense. 

It's not like Stefani was hiding this or anything. She has talked openly about her Catholic faith for pretty much her entire professional career. 

Ahh, clever. We see what you did there, Cobra. 

Of course, it is. 

It's not all that surprising. If anyone ever talks about their Christianity, particularly someone famous, these people lose their minds. 

Hey, she said it, not us. (But we kind of agree with it.)

We don't know about 'best.' But it's certainly a positive thing that happened in 2024. We could use a lot more of it. 

Advertisement

There is a big difference between being an agnostic or an atheist and being an anti-theist. 

Anti-theists have a problem with everyone, and they never shut up about it. They're like the vegans of religious discourse.

It is all of that. As we said, our culture could use a lot more of this and a lot less of cults that demand everyone accept insane ideas like boys can be girls and girls can be boys. 

Wow. That's a frightening mother-in-law. And yes, she is exactly like the anti-theists who react to any signs of religious faith from anyone like a vampire reacts to garlic. 

Advertisement

HA. 

It's funny, though, how the anti-theists never react this way to say, practicing Muslims. They tend to focus almost exclusively on Judeo-Christian expressions of faith.

If you guessed the reason for that, you win a prize. Because they are not really anti-religion per se. They just want everyone to adhere to their religion, which is Marxism. And Jewish and Christian beliefs are diametrically opposed to that. 

We're sure that there will be a lot more of this screeching from anti-theist accounts on Twitter as Christmas draws closer. The good news is that nothing they can say will deter any Christians. Especially not any Christians as strong in their faith as Gwen Stefani is.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement