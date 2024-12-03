'Trunalimunumaprzure!' Twitter Ponders Possible Inscriptions for Hypothetical Joe Biden Statue

When you stop to think about it, the presidency of Joseph Robinette Biden has been pretty historic. Never before in American history have we elected a man this far into his senility and then, when he was too infirm to run for a second term, said, 'Oh, it's cool. He can just remain President then for the next six months. That'll be fun!'

Advertisement

We also haven't had before a President who comes close to Biden in terms of criminal activity though, granted, a couple have come close (such as the man under whom Biden served as Vice President). Next to Biden, Andrew Johnson looks like a piker. Warren Harding's scandals actually were a tempest in a teapot by comparison.

Given Biden's historic accomplishments, it's only natural for some to speculate that he might be worthy of a statue when his (thankfully) single term in office comes to an end.

This is what conservative commentator Ian Jaeger pondered earlier today when he asked Twitter what should be inscribed on a possible Biden statue.

Joe Biden might get a statue at the end of his presidency…



What famous Biden quote should be on it? 😂 pic.twitter.com/jAOtnSH4Er — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 3, 2024

Now, before anyone gets too crazy, this is just a bit of fun from Jaeger. No one is seriously suggesting that Biden deserves a statue ... unless it is one that is immediately sunk to the bottom of the Potomac, never to be seen.

All we think Jaeger was doing here was asking Twitter to come up with some hilarious inscription ideas.

And Whoa, Nellie! Did Twitter deliver or what!

We love having some fun at Twitchy, especially if it is at the expense of the left. So, let's sit back and enjoy some of Biden's greatest hits as Twitter imagined how he should be memorialized for all time.

LOL. Welp. We're off and running!

One of the greatest foreign policy doctrines of all time, everyone.

No quote. Just this pose. https://t.co/asyPkk8kHl pic.twitter.com/2AWpVsBONg — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) December 3, 2024

When you think about it, what words could possibly capture the spirit of such a giant of a man?

The face of the statue should be nose-deep into a triple-scoop cone, mouth stretched wide in the classic Biden ice cream pose.

This one is the winner. Biden’s best quote by far. https://t.co/dCvydXebh2 pic.twitter.com/ayc1btTVsp — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 3, 2024

Umm ... could you spell that one? Asking for an engraver.

We'll file that one under the 'abstract poetry' category of possible inscriptions.

“Read my lips “hurtfaffil””



Powerful https://t.co/vCDQPbNyG2 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) December 3, 2024

Advertisement

Poignant even. Worthy of America's Founders.

Maybe we can add Biden's other powerful message, 'Trunalimunumaprzure!' right underneath it.

There is only one thing his statue should say, “Trunalimunumaprzure!” https://t.co/66GlSrwlw5 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 3, 2024

See? Prison Mitch gets it.

This one is a winner pic.twitter.com/wkCPys1Tr8 — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) December 3, 2024

Another gem for the ages right there.

Not since Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has America seen such a healer of racial divides.

And he was truly a man of the people too. Always so kind to voters with whom he met.

Lyin’ dog face pony soldier — Kaleigh Hughes (@kjhughes8) December 3, 2024

He even respects everyone's military service.

A true man of the people, that Biden is.

What a shining moment for American diplomacy abroad.

We think Hunter will love that option.

Advertisement

Can anyone doubt how much Biden loves America? What with his encyclopedic knowledge of our founding documents.

Ahh, the signature line that embodied (and ended) his presidency. How very appropriate.

I give my word as a Biden. I will not pardon my son. — June (@junebotprolly) December 3, 2024

Oh, yes. The timely inscription is always a winner.

"No one is above the law." — Joe Biden 😒 pic.twitter.com/eDgA0GugoW — Torsten Prochnow (@TorstenProchnow) December 3, 2024

That's a quote that stood the test of time for sure.

Corn Pop was a bad dude. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 3, 2024

Like the Roman consuls of old, Biden's inscription should commemorate his greatest military victories.

Hey, now! Did he really say that one?

This would look great on the Joe statue: pic.twitter.com/ETQsd2hULA — Jeff I (@The_Gooseinator) December 3, 2024

OOF. That's one he definitely said.

Advertisement

He absolutely said that one too. Biden's creepy penchant for young girls must be part of his statue.

You can never go wrong with an all-time classic.

With Logos of all the “Senator from MBNA’s” corporate sponsors… pic.twitter.com/CHl4TdMfj6 — Comrade d 🏴🚩☭ 🍞🍉🔻 (@SelbagD) December 3, 2024

Whoa. Now there's a true blast from Biden's past.

As Biden said when he pardoned Hunter, if there's one thing he cares about, it's being honest with the American people.

Wow. A tribute to Biden AND an homage to his patron Obama, all in one statue. That's bold.

“I’ve got hairy legs.” - Joseph Biden https://t.co/ivS54nJ1lC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2024

Yikes. Maybe Corn Pop was the good dude at that pool.

There are so many, it’s hard to chose just one.

Maybe one on each side of the pedestal, perhaps the best one from each year.

I think that would do Joey justice. https://t.co/GRdoVHTMTd pic.twitter.com/YOAGNmPStB — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) December 3, 2024

That one can just be an unsolvable puzzle, like the Kryptos sculpture at the CIA headquarters in Virginia.

Personally the Indian accent one would work well. https://t.co/wgXbin8W9d pic.twitter.com/rJh3vw4AnJ — Rifleman2c (@Darifleman2c) December 3, 2024

Advertisement

Wow, what a collection. We're going to need a huge base for the statue and pay the engraver overtime.

We're having a difficult time making up our mind. These are all outstanding choices for the hypothetical Biden statue.

In the end, we decided that pithy might be the best way to go.

Yeah, there it is. Straight and to the point.

End of quote.

End of presidency.

End of America's long, national nightmare that is Joseph R. Biden.

(Or is it 'Robert L. Peters'? We forget which one. But that's OK. We're sure old Uncle Joe has forgotten too.)