Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Color Blind? Legacy Media Ignoring Multiple Racial Firsts in Upcoming Trump Administration
Flashback: Leslie Stahl Laughed When Trump Talked About Hunter's Crimes (Wonder What She'd...
CNN Discovers Journalism Again! KFile Does Deep Dive Into Karoline Leavitt's Old Tweets,...
South Korea Imposing Martial Law Reminiscent of Donald Trump and January 6
You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into...
Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat'...
YOU'RE the Problem Here! Mean Midget Robert Reich Gets NO Support Dunking on...
Fani Willis Ordered to Release Communications With Jack Smith and the J6 Committee
Everyone Disappoints Keith: New Jarvis Thread Highlights Olbermann Demanding Democrats Res...
President Joe Biden Looks as Confused as Usual in Angola
SHE'S GONNA BLOW Part 2! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well With Dems Calling...
VIP
Jury Deliberates More Than Daniel Penny's Fate
Unbelievable! Biden’s Handing Out Disaster Aid in Africa While Americans Still Suffer in...

'Trunalimunumaprzure!' Twitter Ponders Possible Inscriptions for Hypothetical Joe Biden Statue

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:15 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy

When you stop to think about it, the presidency of Joseph Robinette Biden has been pretty historic. Never before in American history have we elected a man this far into his senility and then, when he was too infirm to run for a second term, said, 'Oh, it's cool. He can just remain President then for the next six months. That'll be fun!'

Advertisement

We also haven't had before a President who comes close to Biden in terms of criminal activity though, granted, a couple have come close (such as the man under whom Biden served as Vice President). Next to Biden, Andrew Johnson looks like a piker. Warren Harding's scandals actually were a tempest in a teapot by comparison.

Given Biden's historic accomplishments, it's only natural for some to speculate that he might be worthy of a statue when his (thankfully) single term in office comes to an end. 

This is what conservative commentator Ian Jaeger pondered earlier today when he asked Twitter what should be inscribed on a possible Biden statue. 

Now, before anyone gets too crazy, this is just a bit of fun from Jaeger. No one is seriously suggesting that Biden deserves a statue ... unless it is one that is immediately sunk to the bottom of the Potomac, never to be seen. 

All we think Jaeger was doing here was asking Twitter to come up with some hilarious inscription ideas. 

And Whoa, Nellie! Did Twitter deliver or what!

We love having some fun at Twitchy, especially if it is at the expense of the left. So, let's sit back and enjoy some of Biden's greatest hits as Twitter imagined how he should be memorialized for all time. 

Recommended

Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

LOL. Welp. We're off and running!

One of the greatest foreign policy doctrines of all time, everyone. 

When you think about it, what words could possibly capture the spirit of such a giant of a man? 

The face of the statue should be nose-deep into a triple-scoop cone, mouth stretched wide in the classic Biden ice cream pose.  

Umm ... could you spell that one? Asking for an engraver. 

We'll file that one under the 'abstract poetry' category of possible inscriptions. 

Advertisement

Poignant even. Worthy of America's Founders. 

Maybe we can add Biden's other powerful message, 'Trunalimunumaprzure!' right underneath it.

See? Prison Mitch gets it.  

Another gem for the ages right there. 

Not since Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has America seen such a healer of racial divides. 

And he was truly a man of the people too. Always so kind to voters with whom he met. 

He even respects everyone's military service. 

A true man of the people, that Biden is. 

What a shining moment for American diplomacy abroad. 

We think Hunter will love that option. 

Advertisement

Can anyone doubt how much Biden loves America? What with his encyclopedic knowledge of our founding documents.

Ahh, the signature line that embodied (and ended) his presidency. How very appropriate. 

Oh, yes. The timely inscription is always a winner. 

That's a quote that stood the test of time for sure. 

Like the Roman consuls of old, Biden's inscription should commemorate his greatest military victories. 

Hey, now! Did he really say that one? 

OOF. That's one he definitely said. 

Advertisement

He absolutely said that one too. Biden's creepy penchant for young girls must be part of his statue. 

You can never go wrong with an all-time classic. 

Whoa. Now there's a true blast from Biden's past. 

As Biden said when he pardoned Hunter, if there's one thing he cares about, it's being honest with the American people. 

Wow. A tribute to Biden AND an homage to his patron Obama, all in one statue. That's bold. 

Yikes. Maybe Corn Pop was the good dude at that pool. 

That one can just be an unsolvable puzzle, like the Kryptos sculpture at the CIA headquarters in Virginia. 

Advertisement

Wow, what a collection. We're going to need a huge base for the statue and pay the engraver overtime. 

We're having a difficult time making up our mind. These are all outstanding choices for the hypothetical Biden statue. 

In the end, we decided that pithy might be the best way to go. 

Yeah, there it is. Straight and to the point. 

End of quote. 

End of presidency.

End of America's long, national nightmare that is Joseph R. Biden. 

(Or is it 'Robert L. Peters'? We forget which one. But that's OK. We're sure old Uncle Joe has forgotten too.)

Tags: FUNNY JOE BIDEN STATUE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Amy Curtis
You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into the Joke Instead
Amy Curtis
Flashback: Leslie Stahl Laughed When Trump Talked About Hunter's Crimes (Wonder What She'd Say Now?)
Amy Curtis
Color Blind? Legacy Media Ignoring Multiple Racial Firsts in Upcoming Trump Administration
Warren Squire
SHE'S GONNA BLOW Part 2! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well With Dems Calling BIDEN Out Over Hunter Pardon
Sam J.
Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat' Rule
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10 Amy Curtis
Advertisement