'OH, SHADDUP!' Mary Katherine Ham Buries John Kerry for Scolding Us to 'Behave' for Climate Crisis

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on November 27, 2024
Twitchy

Here's a serious question: Why is John Kerry still speaking and does he think anyone with a brain actually listens to him? 

OK, maybe it's not that serious a question. He's obviously still speaking because he is a climate grifter. And he doesn't care if WE listen to him. Even though climate cult lies were debunked more than 20 years ago by Rush Limbaugh, Kerry still wants his fellow elites to listen and tell him what a wonderful, important person he is and that the rest of us just don't deserve him. 

We can be grateful during this Thanksgiving week that Kerry holds no actual position of significant influence anymore. And we can be even more grateful that whatever influence he may still have -- in America, anyway -- is about to drop to absolute zero, at least for the next four years.

Yesterday, a video was posted on Twitter of Kerry speaking last week at Harvard (because, of course) after attending COP29, the U.N.'s climate change conference in Azerbaijan. 

Get a load of the hubris on this droning jackwad. Watch: 

Is it already time to declare another 'climate emergency'? We still have our decorations from the last emergency he declared. 

And did he ... did he just tell us to behave? The sheer gall of this charlatan is almost impossible to believe. 

Yes, we're sure the people with no power in Africa are very concerned about choosing 'the right kind' of electricity, you jerk. By the way, how did you get to COP29 in Azerbaijan, Mr. Kerry? Did you sail there from one of your FIVE homes worth more than $33 million? 

One of our favorites, Mary Katherine Ham, summed up our reaction to Kerry's latest screed pretty succinctly.

Yep. What she said. 

There's a very good reason they call MK 'The Hammer.'

And she wasn't alone. 

Every time we hear him speak, it makes us want to crank our heat up and go buy an American muscle car that gets 8 miles to the gallon. 

'Behave.' Give us a break. YOU behave, climate cultists. Don't lecture us with your hypocrisy and hierarchy. 

Yeah, it makes us want to crank that up too.

Of course, it has. It's certainly not about the environment. All of the 'climate change' measures advocated by Kerry and the mutant teenager Greta Thunberg are disasters from an environmental perspective (not to mention from an economic one).

Ooh, ooh, ooh. We know the answers to all three of those questions. 

LOL. Why did you do that to us? We did NOT need that mental image. 

Yes, he is. Yes, he is. And yes ... he absolutely is. 

He's that too. 

We'll buy him an express ticket. 

To quote a recently humiliated and defeated presidential candidate, 'We're not going back.' 

We're not going back to government mandates or effete elitists like Kerry telling us what we have to do. 

We hope Donald Trump unleashes America's energy capacity like never before. 

And we hope it makes Kerry cry. 

It will never be fixed. Because there is nothing to fix. But they will continue to try to bludgeon us with it until they are in control of everything and we are 100 percent dependent on them. 

And he'll keep saying it for however many years he has left. 

No, he won't stop. But we've long since stopped listening. 

'Then what' is we have to give up more of our freedom and hand over more power to them. That's the objective.

And it's not going to happen.   

Not a chance. 

Con artists, liars, authoritarians. That all tracks. 

Hey, that's (D)ifferent. 

All of these tweets are great counters to Kerry's fearmongering and gaslighting, but we still like Mary Katherine Ham's pithy response the best. 

Say it again. Say it louder. 

Say it so often that it drowns out John Kerry and all of the tyrannical ilk just like him. 

