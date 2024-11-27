'OH, SHADDUP!' Mary Katherine Ham Buries John Kerry for Scolding Us to 'Behave' for Climate Crisis

Here's a serious question: Why is John Kerry still speaking and does he think anyone with a brain actually listens to him?

OK, maybe it's not that serious a question. He's obviously still speaking because he is a climate grifter. And he doesn't care if WE listen to him. Even though climate cult lies were debunked more than 20 years ago by Rush Limbaugh, Kerry still wants his fellow elites to listen and tell him what a wonderful, important person he is and that the rest of us just don't deserve him.

We can be grateful during this Thanksgiving week that Kerry holds no actual position of significant influence anymore. And we can be even more grateful that whatever influence he may still have -- in America, anyway -- is about to drop to absolute zero, at least for the next four years.

Yesterday, a video was posted on Twitter of Kerry speaking last week at Harvard (because, of course) after attending COP29, the U.N.'s climate change conference in Azerbaijan.

Get a load of the hubris on this droning jackwad. Watch:

John Kerry: "We're on the brink of needing to declare a climate emergency, which is what we really have. And we need to get people to behave!"



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Rg6mMUch6y — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 26, 2024

Is it already time to declare another 'climate emergency'? We still have our decorations from the last emergency he declared.

And did he ... did he just tell us to behave? The sheer gall of this charlatan is almost impossible to believe.

Yes, we're sure the people with no power in Africa are very concerned about choosing 'the right kind' of electricity, you jerk. By the way, how did you get to COP29 in Azerbaijan, Mr. Kerry? Did you sail there from one of your FIVE homes worth more than $33 million?

One of our favorites, Mary Katherine Ham, summed up our reaction to Kerry's latest screed pretty succinctly.

Oh shadddup https://t.co/YYymwQTHk3 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 26, 2024

Yep. What she said.

There's a very good reason they call MK 'The Hammer.'

And she wasn't alone.

Every time we hear him speak, it makes us want to crank our heat up and go buy an American muscle car that gets 8 miles to the gallon.

'Behave.' Give us a break. YOU behave, climate cultists. Don't lecture us with your hypocrisy and hierarchy.

Yeah, it makes us want to crank that up too.

The climate cult has always been about control https://t.co/78rOWhQUSm — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 26, 2024

Of course, it has. It's certainly not about the environment. All of the 'climate change' measures advocated by Kerry and the mutant teenager Greta Thunberg are disasters from an environmental perspective (not to mention from an economic one).

Hey @JohnKerry,

Did you fly to this interview?

Maybe take a fleet of SUV escorts to the building?

Do YOU "behave", or is this all just for the people beneath you? https://t.co/obZAy0UTgj — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) November 26, 2024

Ooh, ooh, ooh. We know the answers to all three of those questions.

The climate change money is drying up faster than Joy Behar naked in Swedish sauna. https://t.co/4SxPMSVMUX — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 27, 2024

LOL. Why did you do that to us? We did NOT need that mental image.

This man is totally irrelevant and is fast becoming a Neanderthal in global political discussions. And he’s a socialist. — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 26, 2024

Yes, he is. Yes, he is. And yes ... he absolutely is.

Commie — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2024

He's that too.

Go to HELL! — FeraleRIGHTDawg - 1776! (@DawgRight) November 27, 2024

We'll buy him an express ticket.

The doctrine of elitist tyrants like John Kerry were roundly rejected on November 5. Men like him should be nowhere near power. "We need to get people to behave." WTH?



They tried during COVID and people remember what they did. No thanks.



If You Thought Censorship on COVID Was… https://t.co/Rzc2zS3ZBB — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 26, 2024

To quote a recently humiliated and defeated presidential candidate, 'We're not going back.'

We're not going back to government mandates or effete elitists like Kerry telling us what we have to do.

This hypocritical sh*tbag can’t go away fast enough. https://t.co/ojoTKAFe5u — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 26, 2024

We hope Donald Trump unleashes America's energy capacity like never before.

And we hope it makes Kerry cry.

What? But you’ve been flying private jets all over the world for a quarter of a century solving globalwarmingcoolingclimatechange. You mean it’s not fixed yet???? https://t.co/ZmzSCq27h4 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 26, 2024

It will never be fixed. Because there is nothing to fix. But they will continue to try to bludgeon us with it until they are in control of everything and we are 100 percent dependent on them.

He's literally been saying that for thirty years. https://t.co/aeHX3NqpYK — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) November 26, 2024

And he'll keep saying it for however many years he has left.

They're not going to stop. They need a pretext for way more power. https://t.co/1PLXg15YNP — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) November 26, 2024

No, he won't stop. But we've long since stopped listening.

So you declare a "climate emergency." Then what? https://t.co/0dZ4bnLPc3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 26, 2024

'Then what' is we have to give up more of our freedom and hand over more power to them. That's the objective.

And it's not going to happen.

We will never, ever surrender our freedom to tyrants like John Kerry. https://t.co/hefJuTQJt7 — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) November 26, 2024

Not a chance.

We have rejected these con artists



they are liars who do no sacrificing of their own, but want to impose authoritarian policies on you and your family... they should be put in prison https://t.co/KhOKVcjMLT — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 26, 2024

Con artists, liars, authoritarians. That all tracks.

Is there a more insufferable person in public life? "Behave"? How about this guy get rid of his yacht (which he registers in Rhode Island for tax reasons) and his private jet and then maybe we'll talk. https://t.co/WTkwNHZKO0 — Brian C. Newberry (@BrianCNewberry) November 27, 2024

Hey, that's (D)ifferent.

All of these tweets are great counters to Kerry's fearmongering and gaslighting, but we still like Mary Katherine Ham's pithy response the best.

Say it again. Say it louder.

Say it so often that it drowns out John Kerry and all of the tyrannical ilk just like him.