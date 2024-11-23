WHAT THE EUGENICS? Academic Writes That We Should Find Someone Better to Bear Our Children

'Full of S**t'! Megyn Kelly Reenacting Phoniness From MSNBC's Joe & Mika Is...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on November 23, 2024
Meme screenshot

Every once in a while, we run across a slice of crazy from a rando on Twitter that is just too weird not to share with our readers. Normally we don't elevate accounts with a small following as the feature for an article, but we saw a tweet yesterday that had nearly a million views ... for all the wrong reasons. 

Say hello to Nicholas Decker, Twitchy readers. He is an academic, a self-described 'pragmatic liberal' (we'll see about that!), and author of the Substack column 'Something to Consider.' For an idea of some of the things Decker would like everyone to 'consider,' in the past, he has written about understanding why unemployment is a thing that happens and how witches are treated unfairly. 

Umm ... 'kay. 

But Decker outdid himself yesterday. His newest column he was promoting on Twitter was about how he -- and all other prospective parents -- should not bear their own children, but should seek out other people with better genes to provide the genetic material for them. 

Sweet Jesus. Don't take this the wrong way, Nick, but you probably shouldn't have or raise children at all, your own or anyone else's. 

Here is an excerpt from the Substack article

It is unlikely that you possess the best combination of traits that a person would want to have. You’re probably pretty smart, but not as smart as other people; quite healthy, but not as healthy as others; not as charming, not as dedicated, not as personable, as others. There are 8 billion people in this world – what are the odds that you are the best? 

Consider it from your child’s perspective. There are many people who they could be born to. Who would they pick? Do you have any right to deny them the father they would choose? It would be like kidnapping a child – an unutterably selfish act. You have a duty to your children – you must act in their best interest, not yours.

Is ... is Decker trying to build a master race? 

He concludes his insane screed by trying to list any counterarguments for his proposal and the best one he can come up with is 'inbreeding.' Yeah, he missed a few. 

But it makes us wonder if some of that inbreeding hasn't already taken on some of the branches above in his family tree. 

The tweet went a little viral on Twitter yesterday, and you can guess how that went. 

And now we're starting to wonder if Decker wasn't actually grown in a lab somewhere by Klaus Schwab.

(And, of course, there are also both rainbow and Ukraine flags.)

HA. Yes, Khan was also the product of genetic engineering and we all saw how that turned out. 

The funny part is, we doubt that Decker even realizes that is what he is advocating for. Or that other advocates of his proposal have been some of the most abominable people in human history. 

We hadn't considered that theory. But that could explain a few things too. 

Monica wasn't the only one who thought that Decker should not have any children of any kind. 

Decker does have a certain look to him, doesn't he? 

Yikes. 

It seems pretty obvious that Decker is way too young to know better, but the problem with people like him is that they end up in academia, teaching this type of poisonous, destructive ideology to other young people. 

 It appeared that Decker was reading many of his replies, so we can only hope he learned something yesterday. 

As God and nature intended. 

Hilariously, Decker tried to respond to this reply. 

LOL. OK, we take it back. Decker is not capable of learning anything. 

We hope you don't. No one should. 

What will they come up with next? We shudder to think. 

It was the worst thing we have read as well. 

Then again, this writer doesn't have an account over on Bluesky. 

There is at least some consolation in knowing that Nicholas Decker is very unlikely to ever have children if he maintains this way of thinking. Not his own, and not anyone else's either. 

Darwin, after all, has a way of weeding organisms like him out. 

