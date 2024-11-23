WHAT THE EUGENICS? Academic Writes That We Should Find Someone Better to Bear Our Children

Every once in a while, we run across a slice of crazy from a rando on Twitter that is just too weird not to share with our readers. Normally we don't elevate accounts with a small following as the feature for an article, but we saw a tweet yesterday that had nearly a million views ... for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Say hello to Nicholas Decker, Twitchy readers. He is an academic, a self-described 'pragmatic liberal' (we'll see about that!), and author of the Substack column 'Something to Consider.' For an idea of some of the things Decker would like everyone to 'consider,' in the past, he has written about understanding why unemployment is a thing that happens and how witches are treated unfairly.

Umm ... 'kay.

But Decker outdid himself yesterday. His newest column he was promoting on Twitter was about how he -- and all other prospective parents -- should not bear their own children, but should seek out other people with better genes to provide the genetic material for them.

Today I make the case that you should, if at all possible, have someone better than you be the biological parent of your kids pic.twitter.com/XPcpx5GXcQ — Nicholas Decker 🏳️‍🌈🌐🇺🇦 (@captgouda24) November 22, 2024

Sweet Jesus. Don't take this the wrong way, Nick, but you probably shouldn't have or raise children at all, your own or anyone else's.

Here is an excerpt from the Substack article:

It is unlikely that you possess the best combination of traits that a person would want to have. You’re probably pretty smart, but not as smart as other people; quite healthy, but not as healthy as others; not as charming, not as dedicated, not as personable, as others. There are 8 billion people in this world – what are the odds that you are the best? Consider it from your child’s perspective. There are many people who they could be born to. Who would they pick? Do you have any right to deny them the father they would choose? It would be like kidnapping a child – an unutterably selfish act. You have a duty to your children – you must act in their best interest, not yours.

Is ... is Decker trying to build a master race?

He concludes his insane screed by trying to list any counterarguments for his proposal and the best one he can come up with is 'inbreeding.' Yeah, he missed a few.

But it makes us wonder if some of that inbreeding hasn't already taken on some of the branches above in his family tree.

The tweet went a little viral on Twitter yesterday, and you can guess how that went.

People with 🌐 in their username be normal challenge: impossible https://t.co/sfaFYR3iHK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 23, 2024

And now we're starting to wonder if Decker wasn't actually grown in a lab somewhere by Klaus Schwab.

(And, of course, there are also both rainbow and Ukraine flags.)

HA. Yes, Khan was also the product of genetic engineering and we all saw how that turned out.

Straight up eugenics. https://t.co/ffdXcoCVz1 — General Catton, soon warlord of former Seattle (@TheGenCatton) November 23, 2024

The funny part is, we doubt that Decker even realizes that is what he is advocating for. Or that other advocates of his proposal have been some of the most abominable people in human history.

This sounds like something a sexually impotent man would say to hide his condition. https://t.co/1TYVBUZGTc — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 23, 2024

Advertisement

We hadn't considered that theory. But that could explain a few things too.

It’s called picking a spouse genius. https://t.co/C6g1i2fhq1 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 23, 2024

Nicolas just discovered dating up. Your spouse should have qualities that you admire.



But really if you dislike yourself so much that you don't want biological kids, you need to work on that because you'll be an awful parent until you do. https://t.co/r41TX1FFXH — Monica ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 (@Utterly_Jean) November 23, 2024

Monica wasn't the only one who thought that Decker should not have any children of any kind.

I also don’t want your genetic line to continue — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 23, 2024

Should never have children. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) November 23, 2024

I did Nazi that coming. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) November 23, 2024

Decker does have a certain look to him, doesn't he?

Yikes.

It seems pretty obvious that Decker is way too young to know better, but the problem with people like him is that they end up in academia, teaching this type of poisonous, destructive ideology to other young people.

It appeared that Decker was reading many of his replies, so we can only hope he learned something yesterday.

Advertisement

My kids will have all my flaws and like them, thank you very much. https://t.co/H7MjTjyz9e — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 23, 2024

As God and nature intended.

No, maximum variance is optimal for the survival of a species in a changing environment. — Nick (@Nick_from_Texas) November 23, 2024

Hilariously, Decker tried to respond to this reply.

See, this is a good counterargument! On the margin, I don’t think it’s that important though — you can still have considerable variance while the average improves — Nicholas Decker 🏳️‍🌈🌐🇺🇦 (@captgouda24) November 23, 2024

LOL. OK, we take it back. Decker is not capable of learning anything.

I’m not sure i understand this level of self loathing — Ice Jester 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) November 23, 2024

We hope you don't. No one should.

I have to admit, this is the first time I've seen someone introduce eugenics into their cuckoldry fetish. https://t.co/SzOHl3AsFZ — HO-HO-HO-PING 🎅🎄❄🤶 (@PandasAndVidya) November 23, 2024

What will they come up with next? We shudder to think.

The liberal case for eugenics just dropped.



(Yes this is literally the worst thing I've ever read) https://t.co/VScEC5vkii — ScienceRespecter (@InLuvWScience) November 23, 2024

Advertisement

It was the worst thing we have read as well.

Then again, this writer doesn't have an account over on Bluesky.

There is at least some consolation in knowing that Nicholas Decker is very unlikely to ever have children if he maintains this way of thinking. Not his own, and not anyone else's either.

Darwin, after all, has a way of weeding organisms like him out.