The Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: SNL Cast Member Admits That Elon Musk Made Her Cry

As if we didn't love Elon Musk enough, now he is making actors cry.

Back in August, you may recall -- but no one will blame you if you don't -- Saturday Night Live actor Bowen Yang (who?) claimed that a recent male host of SNL had made cast members cry because he told them that their skits weren't funny.

We like the sound of this mystery guy already.

At the time, the story didn't have much traction because ... well, who cares if someone told the truth to whiny actors and they couldn't take it? But since no names were given, it was pretty quickly forgotten.

Now, as they say, the story can be told. As the left continues to melt down over the presidential election, current SNL cast member Chloe Fineman (again, who?) revealed that the host in question was none other than Musk. And she was the cast member he made cry.

Elon Musk got SNL cast in tears? Can’t make this up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OvWf3BGlE7 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) November 12, 2024

Oh, but it gets better. Fineman recorded a video of her confession and quickly deleted it from TikTok. But this is the Internet and the Internet is forever, so we got it. Watch:

Chloe Fineman deleted the video after it was up for a few hours. Luckily I saved it…in it she says Elon Musk did not like her sketch: “You made I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any… https://t.co/y4BxNSab8j pic.twitter.com/p2RVHQMYuC — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 12, 2024

Hey, don't feel bad, Chloe. You're not the only one who is in tears right now. We are too ... laughing at you.

Musk is correct. Nothing you or your show writes is funny. Cry about it.

Literally.

For context, this is the tweet from Musk that caused Fineman to blurt out her confession on TikTok:

SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality.



Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further. @nbcsnl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024

Nothing Musk said here is wrong. And as legendary as former SNL cast member Dana Carvey is, his impression of Musk was awful.

But it's all good in the end because Musk made Fineman cry AGAIN. And that IS funny.

Just when I thought I couldn't love @elonmusk any more than I already do, he goes and does something like this 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/q1wqXZZPzM — Jayroo (@jayroo69) November 12, 2024

Hey, that's what we said.

We already love him, no need to convince us to love him more. — Skscartoon (@skscartoon) November 12, 2024

Really? Chloe Fineman crying because Elon Musk told her privately that he didn't think the sketch she'd written was funny? That is snowflake behavior. I'd be embarrassed to tell anyone publicly that I was a snowflake. — Doc_aka_Rich (@Doc_aka_Rich) November 12, 2024

Please keep in mind that Fineman and the rest of these actors are not used to anyone disagreeing with them. They are less equipped to handle criticism than a 5-year-old.

Not coincidentally, that's also why their show isn't funny.

Chloe is terrible on the show lol



I love how she says “what I wrote was funny”



except it wasn’t…she’s not good at all😂🤣 — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) November 12, 2024

If she was funny, we might have known who she was.

I'm imagining a combination of this pic.twitter.com/4KvZjKhKyX — 🇺🇸Mike🇺🇸 (@FreedomFan88) November 12, 2024

HA. Perfect.

SNL cast watching the election results pic.twitter.com/O3xQ2q0be2 — vjbk1 (@vernj76) November 12, 2024

Delicious, salty tears.

Elon told woke SNL cast members the truth and I didn’t think I could love him more. — wolfboy (@wlfby) November 12, 2024

So unbelievably fragile 🤦‍♀️ — Kristi 🇺🇸 (@kristi_from_tx) November 12, 2024

People like Fineman need to be covered in bubble wrap and handled with care.

As rich as he is, Musk is all out of bubble wrap.

Would be bigger news if an SNL cast member made someone laugh — BasementOps (@Basement_Ops) November 12, 2024

Now, that would make front-page headlines across the country.

“No one really cares about rich white girl problems” - @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/qPS3J61vRh — Sol (@anonlinesol) November 12, 2024

Not if those problems are 'someone criticized me and I can't take it.'

Damn, he really is Superman. 🙌💯💪 — JustRick (@offroad_Rick) November 12, 2024

We like the Tony Stark/Iron Man comparison better. But he definitely has the superpower to make leftists go completely unhinged.

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

If the SNL cast members shaved their heads in solidarity to oppose the Trump election, that would be some great comedy, albeit unintentionally so.

We might even tune in for that.

But more likely, we'd just check out a clip of it on Elon Musk's Twitter.