The Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: SNL Cast Member Admits That Elon Musk Made Her Cry

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

As if we didn't love Elon Musk enough, now he is making actors cry. 

Back in August, you may recall -- but no one will blame you if you don't -- Saturday Night Live actor Bowen Yang (who?) claimed that a recent male host of SNL had made cast members cry because he told them that their skits weren't funny. 

We like the sound of this mystery guy already. 

At the time, the story didn't have much traction because ... well, who cares if someone told the truth to whiny actors and they couldn't take it? But since no names were given, it was pretty quickly forgotten. 

Now, as they say, the story can be told. As the left continues to melt down over the presidential election, current SNL cast member Chloe Fineman (again, who?) revealed that the host in question was none other than Musk. And she was the cast member he made cry. 

Oh, but it gets better. Fineman recorded a video of her confession and quickly deleted it from TikTok. But this is the Internet and the Internet is forever, so we got it. Watch: 

Hey, don't feel bad, Chloe. You're not the only one who is in tears right now. We are too ... laughing at you. 

Musk is correct. Nothing you or your show writes is funny. Cry about it. 

Literally. 

For context, this is the tweet from Musk that caused Fineman to blurt out her confession on TikTok:

Nothing Musk said here is wrong. And as legendary as former SNL cast member Dana Carvey is, his impression of Musk was awful.

But it's all good in the end because Musk made Fineman cry AGAIN. And that IS funny. 

Hey, that's what we said. 

Please keep in mind that Fineman and the rest of these actors are not used to anyone disagreeing with them. They are less equipped to handle criticism than a 5-year-old. 

Not coincidentally, that's also why their show isn't funny. 

If she was funny, we might have known who she was. 

HA. Perfect. 

Delicious, salty tears. 

People like Fineman need to be covered in bubble wrap and handled with care.

As rich as he is, Musk is all out of bubble wrap.

Now, that would make front-page headlines across the country.

Not if those problems are 'someone criticized me and I can't take it.'

We like the Tony Stark/Iron Man comparison better. But he definitely has the superpower to make leftists go completely unhinged. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

If the SNL cast members shaved their heads in solidarity to oppose the Trump election, that would be some great comedy, albeit unintentionally so. 

We might even tune in for that. 

But more likely, we'd just check out a clip of it on Elon Musk's Twitter. 

