What Brains, Potato? Stelter Is Worried the Journos May Be Too Traumatized to Cover Trump Again

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on November 07, 2024

The meltdowns from the left are continuing unabated two days after the election. We're not sure when the flood will slow down, but we are here for every minute of the schadenfreudeliciousness of it all, so we hope they keep going. 

They've gone from racism to sexism to 'misinformation to blaming all of America for voting in the Bad Orange Man. One of the latest dishes of cope they are serving up is to let all of us know how we 'failed' not just Kamala Harris, but also Hillary Clinton. 

Umm ... OK. Good? How dare we not live up to the expectations of two horrible candidates who hate us? 

But there is another group we have failed, America, and that is the journos. We did not account for the mental, emotional, and existential trauma we inflicted on them by sweeping Trump into office, not to mention electing a Republican House and Senate.

It's gotten so bad for them, in fact, that the King Potato himself, Brian Stelter, is hearing that many of his fellow apparatchiks may not 'have it in them' to cover a second Trump term. 

Ha. 

HA. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

OH, NO! Whatever will we do without the corrupt, dead media lying to us and gaslighting us for another four years? 

You know Stelter realized how badly this was going to go for him because he immediately locked replies before anyone could respond. 

Oh, but he couldn't block the quote tweets. 

Did Spud Stelter honestly think that anyone besides other media hacks would find this news the least bit upsetting? 

We didn't just smile. We giggled. 

Then we guffawed. 

Of course, Stelter's tweet begged the question of where all of these alleged 'brains' resided. 

Technically, they probably do have brains. In the same way that the drones or workers in a hive of bees or colony of ants have brains. 

So stunning. Much brave. 

HA. 

Start updating your resumes and learning how to work that Fryolator, journos. 

It's going to suck for the 'fact-checkers' like Daniel Dale and Glenn Kessler when they have to leave the beach in January and actually do some work. 

In that case, they are going to be on the sidelines for a looooong time. 

Maybe 'Coach' Tim Walz can give them a pep talk while they're there. 

Well ... they kind of already are. 

The wins just keep piling up, don't they? And he hasn't even been sworn in yet. 

Trump always says we're going to win so much we're going to get tired of it. 

We disagree ... with the second part. We'll never get tired of this. 

We have that. It's called Twitter. We don't need them anymore and they, hilariously, are the last ones to know it. 

He said the quiet part out loud again, didn't he? 

'Learn to code' will never get old. Except coding takes talent. Journos would be better off learning to dig ditches. 

Whew. That sounds like a lot of hard work. And journos hate hard work. They prefer when they can just write up the talking points they get from the DNC or Media Matters. 

We haven't stopped laughing at it yet. 

In the end, though, Twitter had a pretty simple message for Stelter and the rest of the dead media if they are too 'traumatized' to cover Trump for another four years. 

Yep. 

Don't let the door hit ya' where the Good Lord split ya'. 

Trust us, Brian Stelter. No tears will be shed and none of you will be missed. 

