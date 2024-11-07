What Brains, Potato? Stelter Is Worried the Journos May Be Too Traumatized to Cover Trump Again

The meltdowns from the left are continuing unabated two days after the election. We're not sure when the flood will slow down, but we are here for every minute of the schadenfreudeliciousness of it all, so we hope they keep going.

They've gone from racism to sexism to 'misinformation to blaming all of America for voting in the Bad Orange Man. One of the latest dishes of cope they are serving up is to let all of us know how we 'failed' not just Kamala Harris, but also Hillary Clinton.

well done america, you failed them both. pic.twitter.com/U7TrasVaHj — M 🫧 (@always_kamala) November 6, 2024

Umm ... OK. Good? How dare we not live up to the expectations of two horrible candidates who hate us?

But there is another group we have failed, America, and that is the journos. We did not account for the mental, emotional, and existential trauma we inflicted on them by sweeping Trump into office, not to mention electing a Republican House and Senate.

It's gotten so bad for them, in fact, that the King Potato himself, Brian Stelter, is hearing that many of his fellow apparatchiks may not 'have it in them' to cover a second Trump term.

Will there be a journalistic brain drain in DC? A talent agent said what I've also heard anecdotally: A lot of reporters are "questioning if they have it in them to report on another Trump cycle." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 7, 2024

Ha.

HA.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

OH, NO! Whatever will we do without the corrupt, dead media lying to us and gaslighting us for another four years?

You know Stelter realized how badly this was going to go for him because he immediately locked replies before anyone could respond.

Oh, but he couldn't block the quote tweets.

Did Spud Stelter honestly think that anyone besides other media hacks would find this news the least bit upsetting?

We didn't just smile. We giggled.

Then we guffawed.

Of course, Stelter's tweet begged the question of where all of these alleged 'brains' resided.

“Journalistic brain drain” is a bit of an oxymoron, Spud. https://t.co/WruUdOhRVY — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 7, 2024

We’re gonna need to see evidence of a journalist brain in D.C. before there can be a journalistic brain drain in D.C. Most of you people are morons. https://t.co/bddZfyiwtd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 7, 2024

Technically, they probably do have brains. In the same way that the drones or workers in a hive of bees or colony of ants have brains.

Really storming the Beaches of Normandy here fellas…. pic.twitter.com/ImuYC266aw — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 7, 2024

So stunning. Much brave.

I hear @McDonalds just lost a guy. He was older, so I expect they'd like to replace him with someone younger. IDK how helpful journo experience will be, though... https://t.co/kuwdqnwEjJ — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) November 7, 2024

HA.

Start updating your resumes and learning how to work that Fryolator, journos.

The WH media sure does prefer those 4-year periods when a Dem is in office and they can be on vacation. https://t.co/fLkyiQjEBG — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 7, 2024

It's going to suck for the 'fact-checkers' like Daniel Dale and Glenn Kessler when they have to leave the beach in January and actually do some work.

"the cheerleaders will return when the team starts to win again" https://t.co/dV3KJpoV1b — Doug McNabb (@mcnabbd) November 7, 2024

In that case, they are going to be on the sidelines for a looooong time.

Maybe 'Coach' Tim Walz can give them a pep talk while they're there.

If this is their attitude they should be in public relations, not journalism. https://t.co/OBvEvClkpo — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 7, 2024

Well ... they kind of already are.

Best election news so far. https://t.co/tJTsHtTDU2 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 7, 2024

Another feature of Trump winning the election. https://t.co/p4Ro4OcM5V — Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) November 7, 2024

The wins just keep piling up, don't they? And he hasn't even been sworn in yet.

The Cheneys and David Frum leaving the party and now this. MY CUP RUNNETH OVER. https://t.co/kmGhwiFq9i — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 7, 2024

Trump always says we're going to win so much we're going to get tired of it.

We disagree ... with the second part. We'll never get tired of this.

Good maybe we can get some media with honesty and integrity. https://t.co/jXSTt97N6u — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) November 7, 2024

We have that. It's called Twitter. We don't need them anymore and they, hilariously, are the last ones to know it.

A “talent agent”….and there you have it. In two words @brianstelter explains why no one takes the swamp journalist hive mind seriously anymore. https://t.co/02SVe439Sl — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 7, 2024

He said the quiet part out loud again, didn't he?

Oh boo hoo. Learn to code and allow people that can be objective to have a try. They’re probably 100% less insane. https://t.co/5YZUBHnEqE — SimpleKindOfFan (@SimpleKindOfFan) November 7, 2024

'Learn to code' will never get old. Except coding takes talent. Journos would be better off learning to dig ditches.

Maybe they could try doing actual journalism instead of fretting about endless drama that doesn't affect the lives of normal people, try to improve the transparency of a bloated administrative state, and occasionally question whatever experts tell them about a given issue. https://t.co/L6bUuZiuit — Sarah Smith (@Hale_Storm) November 7, 2024

Whew. That sounds like a lot of hard work. And journos hate hard work. They prefer when they can just write up the talking points they get from the DNC or Media Matters.

"Journalistic brain drain" in 2024 is one of the funniest sentences I've ever read https://t.co/CoLyY6cz7E — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 7, 2024

We haven't stopped laughing at it yet.

In the end, though, Twitter had a pretty simple message for Stelter and the rest of the dead media if they are too 'traumatized' to cover Trump for another four years.

Yep.

Don't let the door hit ya' where the Good Lord split ya'.

Trust us, Brian Stelter. No tears will be shed and none of you will be missed.