Congratulations, No One Cares: Jonah Goldberg Gets DRAGGED for Posting His Ballot On Twitter

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:55 AM on November 05, 2024
Meme

We're not making any predictions (GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY!), but if Trump does well tonight, we're really looking forward to the meltdowns that will be coming from the leftist media hacks. 

Advertisement

Once upon a time, that category did not include Jonah Goldberg. Sadly, however, the author of Liberal Fascism has completely abandoned everything he wrote in that book and has become basically indistinguishable from the Rachel Maddows of the world, all because of his broken 'Never Trumpism.'

This morning, Goldberg decided he would show everyone -- once again -- what an 'independent thinker' and voter he is by tweeting out his ballot with a truly cringeworthy choice for a write-in presidential candidate. 

Oh, Jonah. How stunning and brave of you. You voted for an irrelevant neocon with almost as much raging TDS as you have. 

He even put a hashtag in his tweet, like he expected this to be a trend on Twitter. LOL. 

Sorry, kiddo, but absolutely no one except for you is voting for Paul Ryan. 

Goldberg doesn't care if Harris wins. In fact, he's likely rooting for that outcome (because, war). But he doesn't have the guts to put that on his ballot because he knows that would have gone even worse for him. 

Sam J.
HAHAHAHA. Yes, Goldberg is just soooo edgy. 

Please give him a golf clap for his courage. 

If Goldberg's intention was to continue his rapid slide into obscurity, job well done. 

BAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Not even a single one.

Col. Schlichter can answer that question:

LOL. 

He has become an extremely unserious person.

It's kind of sad, really. It's hard to imagine that Goldberg ever truly held any conservative principles when one man has led him to turn his back on everything he once was. 

He's so proud of himself. 

Wow. If just grew his beard out a little bit, that is pretty close to a spitting image. 

In the end, Jonah Goldberg knows that no one cares how he votes. We all know he hates Trump, we all know he's not a real conservative or Republican, and we all know that he's still in love with dead neoconservatism. 

His vote won't matter and he has no influence anymore, but he tweeted his cringe ballot so he could pat himself on the back. 

Good for him, we suppose. The rest of us will just keep laughing at him. 

Tags: BALLOTS JONAH GOLDBERG PAUL RYAN 2024 ELECTION

