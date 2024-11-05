Carpetbagger: Yevgeny Vindman Doesn't Know What Congressional Seat He's Running for in Virginia

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Virginia's 7th Congressional District is one of the more hotly contested seats in the Old Dominion in 2024. On the Republican side is Derrick Anderson, a former Green Beret who served six tours in Afghanistan and Vietnam and who is a lifelong Virginia resident. 

On the other side is Yevgeny Vindman, Alex Vindman's brother, and the textbook definition of a carpetbagger. He is not running as a candidate to represent Virginia or his district. He is running as a candidate to represent the swamp of Washington, D.C. 

(Also, he likes people to call him 'Eugene,' but his name is Yevgeny, so we're going to call him that.)

So, it wasn't really a surprise to see that when Vindman went on CNN last night to make his closing argument, he didn't even know what congressional district he was a candidate in. Watch: 

Oops. 

If only he had looked down to see the chyron on the screen below him. 

But actually, Vindman was probably telling the truth here. Virginia's 11th district is home to Fairfax County and Fairfax City and it is where DC swamp creatures (especially those in national security) come to live because nobody wants to live in DC. In other words, it is wealthy and very blue. 

So, Vindman probably WAS scouring every corner of that district during his campaign, instead of campaigning with the 7th district voters where he is running. 

He is not. Vindman is running to represent the deep state and his home country of Ukraine, not Virginians. 

HA. 

Perfect. That is where Vindman's constituents really live. 

We're slapping our heads too, wondering why this race is even close. But that's Northern Virginia for you. 

Vindman's Republican opponent offered a helpful PSA for 7th District voters: 

At least one of the two candidates knows who he is running to represent. 

If you are not familiar with the race, it will come as no surprise to you that Vindman -- just like Tim Walz -- ALSO lied about his combat experience (he has none) and his rank when he retired from the military. 

Do Democrats offer classes in stolen valor or something? 

That's because it's not his own state. 

Well, that should be no surprise. Kasie Hunt is not employed by CNN to be a journalist. She is there to be a Democrat cheerleader. 

His campaign has been a dumpster fire. But again, given where he is running, this likely will be a very close race tonight.

Let's just hope the voters in VA-07 remember which candidate knows who they are and knows where he lives. 

Because that candidate ain't Yevgeny Vindman. 

