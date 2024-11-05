Carpetbagger: Yevgeny Vindman Doesn't Know What Congressional Seat He's Running for in Virginia

Virginia's 7th Congressional District is one of the more hotly contested seats in the Old Dominion in 2024. On the Republican side is Derrick Anderson, a former Green Beret who served six tours in Afghanistan and Vietnam and who is a lifelong Virginia resident.

Advertisement

On the other side is Yevgeny Vindman, Alex Vindman's brother, and the textbook definition of a carpetbagger. He is not running as a candidate to represent Virginia or his district. He is running as a candidate to represent the swamp of Washington, D.C.

(Also, he likes people to call him 'Eugene,' but his name is Yevgeny, so we're going to call him that.)

So, it wasn't really a surprise to see that when Vindman went on CNN last night to make his closing argument, he didn't even know what congressional district he was a candidate in. Watch:

Eugene Vindman said he has campaigned in every corner of the 11th District. He’s running for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

pic.twitter.com/DqtkodmIt2 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) November 4, 2024

Oops.

If only he had looked down to see the chyron on the screen below him.

But actually, Vindman was probably telling the truth here. Virginia's 11th district is home to Fairfax County and Fairfax City and it is where DC swamp creatures (especially those in national security) come to live because nobody wants to live in DC. In other words, it is wealthy and very blue.

So, Vindman probably WAS scouring every corner of that district during his campaign, instead of campaigning with the 7th district voters where he is running.

Because Yevgeny is not from here. https://t.co/cgDH6FcWA6 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 4, 2024

He is not. Vindman is running to represent the deep state and his home country of Ukraine, not Virginians.

Hey @YVindman you might want to check your map pic.twitter.com/rio9YWguSo — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) November 5, 2024

HA.

Perfect. That is where Vindman's constituents really live.

pic.twitter.com/CPAhBodGYN — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) November 4, 2024

We're slapping our heads too, wondering why this race is even close. But that's Northern Virginia for you.

Vindman's Republican opponent offered a helpful PSA for 7th District voters:

Election Day PSA:



Please vote in the 7th District, not the 11th District, today. #VA07 https://t.co/mqS1NoDPeI — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) November 5, 2024

At least one of the two candidates knows who he is running to represent.

How insulting to the people of Virginia #va7 — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) November 5, 2024

Maybe the 11th district is where he experienced combat? — Jessica Montgomery (@jessicanolanova) November 4, 2024

If you are not familiar with the race, it will come as no surprise to you that Vindman -- just like Tim Walz -- ALSO lied about his combat experience (he has none) and his rank when he retired from the military.

Advertisement

Do Democrats offer classes in stolen valor or something?

@vademocrats’ candidate for VA07, Ukraine-shrill @YVindman …



Says he’s been campaigning in VA11



That explains why he’s funded by out of district donors… why he’s focused on Ukraine… and why his family is so disconnected from Virginia https://t.co/ZY5j0gvxZF — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 5, 2024

Yevgeny doesn't use his real first name, and he doesn't know what district he's running to represent 👇 https://t.co/9vAYHYwqkB — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) November 5, 2024

He's running for the 7th District ...🤣



*He's too busy with his Ukrainian War Business..

to even know his own State ... https://t.co/UuheDUaiTs — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) November 5, 2024

That's because it's not his own state.

If I saw this in @TheBabylonBee I would honestly think it was one of their stories... — Pam D (@soirchick) November 4, 2024

If a conservative had said that @kasie would have lost her mind jumping all over them, when her favored D wearing #Nazi does it, she sits quietly like a good little lapdog. — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) November 4, 2024

Well, that should be no surprise. Kasie Hunt is not employed by CNN to be a journalist. She is there to be a Democrat cheerleader.

Advertisement

Has there been a bigger disaster of a congressional candidate than Vindman this cycle?



- Lied about his service

- Refused and dodged debates

- Held events outside of VA07 https://t.co/YUtO13VZ2p — Dave Martinez (@_dmart_) November 4, 2024

His campaign has been a dumpster fire. But again, given where he is running, this likely will be a very close race tonight.

Let's just hope the voters in VA-07 remember which candidate knows who they are and knows where he lives.

Because that candidate ain't Yevgeny Vindman.