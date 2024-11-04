Bridget Phetasy Lays Out Why Trump Is the ONLY Choice This Election (Even if You Don't Like Him)

With just one day remaining in the 2024 election, this is the time when the critical independent and undecided voters will be making their decisions and, quite probably, deciding who will win the Presidential election this year.

One of the most prominent independent voices in America is the hilarious Bridget Phetasy. We feature Phetasy's tweets often at Twitchy because she looks at the issues that dominate our cultural discourse not with a red hat on or a blue hat on, but with an 'I really don't like any of you politicans' hat on.

Also, she is funny as hell.

Phetasy is proud of her brand of being 'politically homeless' because she uses her podcast and other platforms to encourage everyone to speak up, especially if they feel that neither party is serving them.

She is no fan of Donald Trump, but this weekend, Phetasy recorded an outstanding video in which she uttered a sentence that she never thought she would eight years ago: 'I voted for Donald Trump.'

If you have nine minutes to spare, take some time to watch her superb monologue about why Trump is the ONLY choice in 2024.

I voted for Trump. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/u1SYOvzQVb — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 3, 2024

While she is still skeptical of Trump, Phetasy explains that she has to vote against the left because of what she accurately describes as the left's structural and systemic 'anti-civilizational behavior.'

From the trans agenda, sterilizing and mutilation children, to the censorship agenda in which the left no longer believes in free speech -- and worse, uses schools to teach children to no longer value free speech -- she explains that she can come to no other conclusion than the fact that the left hates America, a country she is still tremendously grateful for.

Phetasy also speaks for women here, explaining that she is a mother, not a 'birthing person' and summarizing her position as a new mother with this memorable line:

'I'm not worried about whether or not my daughter can have an abortion. I'm worried about whether someone is going to talk to my three-year-old about their genitals.'

Phetasy expected -- and received -- a lot of blowback for this video over the weekend, but she also received a TON of support from people who can no longer deny what the left is doing.

I emailed you a year ago saying I would NEVER vote for Trump. I just voted for Trump. — Stealth22 (@stealth223922) November 3, 2024

There are a lot of people out there just like this person. A LOT.

Honest and well reasoned. You don’t have to be a MAGA Trumpist to vote for him. You can make the decision to vote against the left’s insane orthodoxies and pathologies, and for basic democratic and civilizational preservation. Given the binary choice we have, this makes sense. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 3, 2024

First Alex Berenson



Then Bridget Phetasy



Two people I sincerely thought would never jump on board against the left.



I’m amazed at their ability to take a principled stance like this. It also tells me something not normal is happening this election and it gives me hope. https://t.co/hyFouVr7ow — Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) November 3, 2024

For Phetasy, her decision is obviously based on cultural issues. For Berenson, there is no question that he -- a lifelong liberal -- voted for Trump because of the Biden administration's COVID mandates and censorship regime. He is still engaged in a lawsuit against Biden for having him removed from Twitter during COVID.

The left is simply not 'liberal' anymore and most independent-minded people see it and will no longer deny it.

It was for this reason that Phetasy stated in her video that voting against the left was not just her preference, but her duty.

I voted against the left with you Bridget…all the way down the ballot. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) November 3, 2024

I’ve voted for him for the 3rd time this election and have watched you this whole time as well. We aren’t that far apart. I promise. MOST Americans aren’t that far apart. We’re divided by media and rhetoric. Gotta get back to honest conversations not just sound bites. — Tara (@trbyes) November 3, 2024

Phetasy did not address the mainstream media much in her video, but this also is undeniably true.

I'm also a first time Trump voter. There are tons of us. — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) November 3, 2024

We hope so. We believe there are.

‘A large population of the people have been brainwashed into believing that you need a PhD to tell the difference between boys and girls.’ 🎯 — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) November 3, 2024

Ahem ... even certain Supreme Court justices we could name have been selling this lie. We're not sure if Phetasy was directly addressing Ketanji Brown Jackson with that line, but it's heavily implied.

Very well said. I’ve also voted for both parties in the past, and I’m voting Trump this time for many of the reasons you mentioned. Having children is definitely a huge reason. — Shandon Hart, PhD (@shandonhart) November 3, 2024

In 2021, Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe infamously said he didn't believe parents should have a say in their children's education. There's no question that cost him the election against now-governor Glenn Youngkin.

Nationally, Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration have been declaring parents the enemy for years. Parents are going to be a key demographic in 2024 and we think many of them will share Phetasy's outlook.

It's not about trump, it's about the country https://t.co/5FocgGr6ib — Kokomojoe (@Kokomojoe5) November 3, 2024

BINGO.

As Phetasy said, she still has so many reasons to be grateful for America while the left, for the past decade at least, has created an establishment that hates this country.

Later over the weekend, Phetasy returned to Twitter to thank everyone for their feedback.

Thank you to everyone who's shared this out of love (or hate). I've been getting texts and dm's all morning from people who have expressed feeling exactly the same way. You aren't alone! There are so many of us. Just know that. If in your gut you want to vote for Trump, do it. https://t.co/TwyECe57JW — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 3, 2024

Phetasy reaches a lot of the 'politically homeless,' as we mentioned before, but we hope her video also reached many conservatives who are hesitant to vote for Trump.

We're not talking about fake conservatives like the people at The Bulwark, but actual conservatives who would have preferred Ron DeSantis or just don't like Trump's personality.

For those right-leaning voters, Phetasy importantly noted that she will not be hesitant to be critical of Trump or call him out when he deserves to be called out. She certainly has never hesitated to do so in the past. And that's great. We should all view politicians with a skeptical and critical eye.

But as Bridget Phetasy so succinctly and accurately stated, 'We are in a civilizational fight' with the left.

For that reason alone, for her -- and we hope for every clear-minded person -- voting for Donald Trump was not just A choice, it was the ONLY choice.