The Patriot Pulled No Punches: Mel Gibson Tells TMZ What He Thinks of Kamala's 'Intelligence'

Actor Mel Gibson has a pretty impressive track record when it comes to appearing in front of the camera. From his beginnings with the Mad Max franchise to the blockbuster Lethal Weapon franchise and for decades beyond, he has always played strong male characters.

Advertisement

He has also never hidden his conservative-leaning politics in his movies (in front of or behind the camera) with a body of work that includes The Patriot, We Were Soldiers, The Passion of the Christ, and Father Stu.

So, it shouldn't have come as any surprise when TMX caught him at LAX airport yesterday and asked him who he was voting for in the 2024 election, Gibson laughed and basically said, 'Guess.'

What was a little more surprising was that, after Gibson confirmed his vote for Trump, he went on to tell the TMZ reporter exactly what he thought of Kamala Harris and ... Whoa, Nellie.

Well, just watch for yourself:

NEW: Actor Mel Gibson says Kamala Harris has the IQ of a "fence post" in footage obtained by @TMZ.



Gibson specifically called out Harris for her "appalling" track record.



Question: Who are you voting for? I'm gonna guess. Trump.



Gibson: I think that's a pretty good guess.… pic.twitter.com/cJaHH9trEQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024

'I know what it will be like if we let her in. And that ain't good. Miserable track record, appalling track record, no policies to speak of, and she's got the IQ of a fence post.'

Daaaaaaaaamn, Sergeant Riggs. Tell us how you really feel, LOL.

Independent fact-checkers (that we just invented) confirmed that there were no lies detected in Gibson's verbal body slam on Harris.

Incredibly based. And it's clear that Gibson has exactly zero 'F's' to give about what anyone else thinks of his opinion.

FREEEEEDOM!!

Not that Gibson's endorsement of Trump means that much more ultimately than the many leftist celebrities currently trying to prop up Harris's floundering campaign, but Gibson does have a way with words, doesn't he?

Mel Gibson not only plays a patriot in the movies, but he is also one in real life. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 24, 2024

Mel Gibson spitting some non-woke, BASED facts. — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) October 24, 2024

I’ve loved Mel Gibson since the first Mad Max. And I still love him to this day! https://t.co/6pWc8Vq3BP — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) October 24, 2024

Gibson has had his share of embarrassing moments in his personal life, most of which he has attributed to alcohol abuse. But he also recognized his personal spiritual crisis and embraced his traditionalist Catholic roots in his later adult life. While that certainly makes abortion a key issue for him, he is not a single-issue voter. His opinion of Harris goes far beyond her immoral stance on abortion.

Advertisement

Gibson actually did not vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016. But like many others who similarly did not in that election, Trump clearly has won him over in the years since.

Of course, not everyone was happy with Gibson's characterization of the Democrat nominee. The powerful fence post lobby chimed in with their outrage at the parallel.

HAHAHA.

This is true. Unlike Harris.

Fence posts also have a purpose ... https://t.co/uOQnzC9YIo pic.twitter.com/dTW68eiqyq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2024

We have yet to find one that Harris serves, except maybe to prop up the boxed wine and Venn diagram industries.

Speaking of fence posts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8qJM0FNqQQ — Jared Marsh (@JaredMarsh816) October 24, 2024

Aaaaand, now we're dead.

Kudos to Gibson for not shying away from his conservative principles or his honest opinions about Kamala Harris. He knows many in Hollywood will hate him for it and he does not care.

Advertisement

Hollywood will always favor Democrats and the left. But the more that cancel-proof actors like Mel Gibson, James Woods, and Zachary Levi (among many others we know we are leaving out) show everyone that they do not need to be afraid of the bullies on the left, the better that will be for America.

And if Donald Trump is going to have an actor on his side, who better than Captain Benjamin Martin ... a.k.a., Max Rockatansky?