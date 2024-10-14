WHO THEY ARE: Tim Walz Celebrated Rioters Tearing Down Columbus Statue As a 'Genocidal Monument'

Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:15 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

One of the biggest problems that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have in trying to fool people that they are both not left-wing extremists is that the Internet is forever. Ever since Harris was installed as the Democrat nominee in a palace coup, and ever since she chose 'manly man' Walz as her running mate, they both have been trying to sprint to the center. 

Advertisement

Except they're not kidding anyone and there are receipts to prove it. 

Earlier today, Twitchy told you about how Harris chose to commemorate Columbus Day -- and Whoa, Nellie, was that horrible -- but Walz has a history with the famous Italian explorer as well. 

Back in 2020, when ignorant rioters tore down a statue of Columbus -- right in front of the Capitol building -- Walz reacted by celebrating this action as 'an act of civil disobedience.' Watch: 

Seriously, dude? And Harris chose you because of your 'midwestern, folksy charm'? 

It gets worse. 

No police presence. Much like how Walz reacted to rioters burning down Minneapolis during the 'Summer of Love.' We can imagine Gwen Walz leaving her windows open so she could hear the sound of the crash. 

And he never put the statue back up. 

Advertisement

This is who they are. They hate America, they hate our history, and they want to destroy it like the Marxists they are. 

Walz's history with Columbus Day goes back further than 2020, though. Back in 2018, when he was still just a Congressman and not Governor, he proudly declared his support for erasing Christopher Columbus from American history. 

If Walz ever opened a history book, he might know that before those 32 people were killed (after Abraham Lincoln reviewed and approved their hangings), the Dakota had killed more than 500 white settlers -- not soldiers, settlers -- and took hundreds of women and children hostage. 

And this doesn't even get into some of the practices native Americans engaged in when it came to rival tribes.

Walz got frogged pretty good for that tweet.  

Advertisement

Yes. Loud and clear. 

It should be a disqualifying statement. And we hope it is to everyone outside of the small percentage who are on the extreme left in America. 

Given his recent 'hunting video' -- where he tried to hold a dog who didn't want to be held, just for a photo opp -- we'd say he's not even qualified for dog catcher. 

Maybe Harris can write him a recommendation to work at McDonald's. 

It's what Marxists do best. That and killing millions of people. 

LOL. Anyone who believed Walz when he promised 'consequences,' might be interested in buying some beachfront property we have for sale. In Colorado. 

Advertisement

If anyone tore down a statue of the criminal George Floyd, the left, including Walz, would suddenly become champions of capital punishment. 

And we're only half-joking about that. 

We were at least encouraged to see that Twitter wasn't buying Walz's nonsense for even a second. 

Happy Columbus Day indeed, Twitter. 

No matter how much the left wants to screech about our history, always remember that they do not know history. They just want to erase it. 

 We won't let them. 

