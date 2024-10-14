WHO THEY ARE: Tim Walz Celebrated Rioters Tearing Down Columbus Statue As a 'Genocidal Monument'

One of the biggest problems that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have in trying to fool people that they are both not left-wing extremists is that the Internet is forever. Ever since Harris was installed as the Democrat nominee in a palace coup, and ever since she chose 'manly man' Walz as her running mate, they both have been trying to sprint to the center.

Except they're not kidding anyone and there are receipts to prove it.

Earlier today, Twitchy told you about how Harris chose to commemorate Columbus Day -- and Whoa, Nellie, was that horrible -- but Walz has a history with the famous Italian explorer as well.

Back in 2020, when ignorant rioters tore down a statue of Columbus -- right in front of the Capitol building -- Walz reacted by celebrating this action as 'an act of civil disobedience.' Watch:

In 2020 rioters tore down a statue of Columbus outside the MN State Capitol.



Tim Walz said the rioters had "legitimate concerns around what they view as a genocidal monument."



If Kamala wins you can expect this chaos across the country. pic.twitter.com/QBFIcof85v — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 14, 2024

Seriously, dude? And Harris chose you because of your 'midwestern, folksy charm'?

It gets worse.

Here’s video of leftists tearing down the Christopher Columbus statue outside the MN State Capitol. Despite the planned protest, there was no police presence.



Later, dozens of State Troopers removed the statue, and Gov. Tim Walz never had it reinstalled. pic.twitter.com/bZJOlECaw9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 14, 2024

No police presence. Much like how Walz reacted to rioters burning down Minneapolis during the 'Summer of Love.' We can imagine Gwen Walz leaving her windows open so she could hear the sound of the crash.

And he never put the statue back up.

This is who they are. They hate America, they hate our history, and they want to destroy it like the Marxists they are.

REMINDER: The communist destroys your history so he alone can decide your future. Without your history, you have no foundation. He knows this.



There’s a reason Stalin renamed the roads. There’s a reason Pol Pot declared “Year Zero.”



It’s Columbus Day. Say it loud. Always. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 14, 2024

Walz's history with Columbus Day goes back further than 2020, though. Back in 2018, when he was still just a Congressman and not Governor, he proudly declared his support for erasing Christopher Columbus from American history.

Proud that my hometown will now call it Indigenous Peoples Day, instead of Columbus Day. Mankato is the site of the mass execution of 38 Dakota in 1862. This is an important move: https://t.co/QIgpYGOyU8 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) June 12, 2018

If Walz ever opened a history book, he might know that before those 32 people were killed (after Abraham Lincoln reviewed and approved their hangings), the Dakota had killed more than 500 white settlers -- not soldiers, settlers -- and took hundreds of women and children hostage.

And this doesn't even get into some of the practices native Americans engaged in when it came to rival tribes.

Walz got frogged pretty good for that tweet.

Can you hear the Communism reeking out of him now? https://t.co/wILcemG7cz — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) October 14, 2024

Yes. Loud and clear.

It should be a disqualifying statement. And we hope it is to everyone outside of the small percentage who are on the extreme left in America.

Walz is manifestly unfit for office -- *any* office. https://t.co/nyYO8xlBBi — Gordon Runkle Photo (@Gordon_R_Photo) October 14, 2024

Given his recent 'hunting video' -- where he tried to hold a dog who didn't want to be held, just for a photo opp -- we'd say he's not even qualified for dog catcher.

Maybe Harris can write him a recommendation to work at McDonald's.

Walz wants to erase our history — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 14, 2024

It's what Marxists do best. That and killing millions of people.

Tim encourages and supports criminal activity, as long as it’s on behalf of what he believes. Expect more of the same, the mobs will be allowed to rule the streets if you vote for Harris and Walz. — Mary 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@macknbuddy) October 14, 2024

Then after public outcry Walz promised “there would be consequences”. These were the “consequences” for a felony crime. pic.twitter.com/idruyS9JkQ — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) October 14, 2024

LOL. Anyone who believed Walz when he promised 'consequences,' might be interested in buying some beachfront property we have for sale. In Colorado.

Would he say the same thing if we tore down George Floyd statues? — Paul Danner (@Paul_Danner_) October 14, 2024

If anyone tore down a statue of the criminal George Floyd, the left, including Walz, would suddenly become champions of capital punishment.

And we're only half-joking about that.

We were at least encouraged to see that Twitter wasn't buying Walz's nonsense for even a second.

Columbus was based pic.twitter.com/FAZlhgKrK0 — The Tradition Rebellion 🇺🇸 (@trad_rebel) October 14, 2024

Happy Columbus Day indeed, Twitter.

No matter how much the left wants to screech about our history, always remember that they do not know history. They just want to erase it.

We won't let them.