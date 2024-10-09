This Week in WTAF!!! 'Bioethicist' Advocates Genetically Modifying People to Eat Less Meat (Watch)

Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on October 09, 2024
Meme

Every once in a while, we come across a tweet that is so genuinely bat-poop insane that we have to question whether it is real or a parody. 

That was the case yesterday when Wide Awake Media tweeted a video of bioethicist S. Matthew Liao arguing that we should genetically alter human beings in order to fight climate change. Specifically, Liao argues that we could alter humans to be less tolerant of eating meat to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

Watch: 

We had to go and look this up because we could not believe our eyes or ears. It turns out that this IS a real TED Talk that Liao gave back in 2017. Interestingly, TED Archives disabled comments for the video on YouTube and we can see why. 

It is also of note that the YouTube description describes the TED Talk as Liao using 'humor' to make his point. The audience is indeed laughing, but we see no indication that Liao was kidding, like in a Jonathan Swift-style satire speech.

On the contrary, we also looked through some of his academic publications and this is not the first time he advocated for genetically altering humans. He also made the case -- a human rights case, no less -- for genetically altering people and for selecting children based on their genetic attributes

Given this history, we do not believe Liao deserves even a shred of the benefit of the doubt for his TED Talk about climate change. 

Funny, yes. But not necessarily 'ha-ha' funny. 

Even if we were to concede that Liao was kidding (and we are not), we are certain that people like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates genuinely believe in doing this exact thing to people. 

This exact ideology -- and how evil it is -- was featured in the popular science fiction movie Serenity, with the famous 'I aim to misbehave' speech about how the establishment will always try to make people 'better,' no matter how disastrous the consequences.

We don't believe in any government punishing someone for saying these things (that's the same problem, just on the flip side of the coin), but we DO believe in people everywhere mocking insane 'ethicists' like Liao right out of any serious discussion. 

A smack in the mouth also falls within our moral compass. 

The nasty truth about the climate cult -- and they're not even hiding it anymore -- is that they do not care at all about the environment. They only care about controlling other people. 

HA. Yes, we would buy tickets to see that. That 'punch in the mouth' noted above would absolutely take place. 

Liao wasn't stuffed in nearly enough lockers when he was in junior high school. 

He doesn't look like he would taste very good though. Definitely stringy and not at all tender. 

Margaret Sanger, racist, eugenicist, and mother of Planned Parenthood which has murdered tens of millions of babies in America alone, also considered herself to be an ethicist. 

Just sayin'. 

A cult every bit as certifiably crazy as People's Temple or Heaven's Gate.

Zombie movies almost always begin with some sort of botched human experimentation.  

Brett Lombardi is clearly a Douglas Adams fan and we support that 100 percent. 

The problem is that the U.N. is infested with the exact same type of climate extremists. 

Oh, it gets even worse. In the full YouTube video, Liao also advocates for using genetic engineering to lower birthrates, produce smaller people (who would accordingly eat less), and even modifying behavior so that, genetically, people are more compliant. 

Yeah...NO. 

A big, red NO. 

A big, red NO with a giant red X mark over it ... that gets burned to the ground, buried, and covered in salt. 

The TED Archive can claim that this TED Talk was meant to be 'humorous' all they want. We're not buying it. And no one should ever listen to another word from 'bioethicist' S. Matthew Liao. 

