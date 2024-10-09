This Week in WTAF!!! 'Bioethicist' Advocates Genetically Modifying People to Eat Less Meat (Watch)

Every once in a while, we come across a tweet that is so genuinely bat-poop insane that we have to question whether it is real or a parody.

That was the case yesterday when Wide Awake Media tweeted a video of bioethicist S. Matthew Liao arguing that we should genetically alter human beings in order to fight climate change. Specifically, Liao argues that we could alter humans to be less tolerant of eating meat to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement

Watch:

Bioethicist S. Matthew Liao: In order to fight "climate change", we should genetically modify humans to be intolerant to meat.



"If we eat less meat, we could significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions."



"Now, some people would be willing to eat less meat, but they lack… pic.twitter.com/9uQS9XmqEx — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 8, 2024

We had to go and look this up because we could not believe our eyes or ears. It turns out that this IS a real TED Talk that Liao gave back in 2017. Interestingly, TED Archives disabled comments for the video on YouTube and we can see why.

It is also of note that the YouTube description describes the TED Talk as Liao using 'humor' to make his point. The audience is indeed laughing, but we see no indication that Liao was kidding, like in a Jonathan Swift-style satire speech.

On the contrary, we also looked through some of his academic publications and this is not the first time he advocated for genetically altering humans. He also made the case -- a human rights case, no less -- for genetically altering people and for selecting children based on their genetic attributes.

Given this history, we do not believe Liao deserves even a shred of the benefit of the doubt for his TED Talk about climate change.

Ted Talks are funny because they'll be a guy who wants to improve surgery techniques and then a guy who talks about how to be a good leader in the office and then a third guy will stand up there and be like "Yes, I am the next Hitler, and here is how I will make your life worse." https://t.co/jyQQ2lJ7Dy — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 9, 2024

Funny, yes. But not necessarily 'ha-ha' funny.

You should understand how evil the global planners really are. https://t.co/fMG4INCscS — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) October 8, 2024

Even if we were to concede that Liao was kidding (and we are not), we are certain that people like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates genuinely believe in doing this exact thing to people.

Progressivism is the belief humanity can be morally perfected with sufficient coercion.



It has no political ideology, but is currently dominant in leftwing belief systems globally.



It's the natural state of humanity.

Liberty and freedom represent a unique worldview in history. https://t.co/VuaO1uiMNa — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 9, 2024

This exact ideology -- and how evil it is -- was featured in the popular science fiction movie Serenity, with the famous 'I aim to misbehave' speech about how the establishment will always try to make people 'better,' no matter how disastrous the consequences.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is exactly what the Left/globalists want

This lunacy is where the money being printed is going

This must be addressed and then destroyed https://t.co/IjhMcqfa5r — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 9, 2024

We don't believe in any government punishing someone for saying these things (that's the same problem, just on the flip side of the coin), but we DO believe in people everywhere mocking insane 'ethicists' like Liao right out of any serious discussion.

Advertisement

I’m tired of “important” people feeling comfortable to state such egregious opinions.

Anyone who advocates genetic modification of humans should at the very least be shunned from society.

My personal opinion is that these individuals should be punched in the mouth. https://t.co/5owFqh6TxO — Marty (@martyguthrie) October 9, 2024

A smack in the mouth also falls within our moral compass.

It's really disgusting, guys. What they are going to try to do to us because of "climate change." For my friends on the left - whether you believe in "climate change" or not, can't you see how it is being USED (whether it's real or not) to push all kinds of evil global… https://t.co/pPjsLeBDwH — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) October 9, 2024

The nasty truth about the climate cult -- and they're not even hiding it anymore -- is that they do not care at all about the environment. They only care about controlling other people.

He should pitch this to tailgaters at SEC and Big Ten games. https://t.co/aPKtqxgMhS — 🤡Urfa Mann🤡 (@MannUrfa) October 9, 2024

HA. Yes, we would buy tickets to see that. That 'punch in the mouth' noted above would absolutely take place.

In order to fight “climate change,” we should give this guy an atomic wedgie https://t.co/6oIDt533iN — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 9, 2024

Liao wasn't stuffed in nearly enough lockers when he was in junior high school.

Out: “GMO is frankenfood!”



In: “Who’s up for genetically modifying humans!” https://t.co/C9sn1IjeLk — Scatbug Redux (@scatbug1) October 9, 2024

Advertisement

I think we should eat this^ guy.



It is difficult for me to imagine a class of people I despise more than those attempting to handicap society by personally extending humanity's most stringent codes of made-up rules into previously unregulated areas for sport. https://t.co/FeQ0FYOAfj — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 9, 2024

He doesn't look like he would taste very good though. Definitely stringy and not at all tender.

I've never seen anyone with "ethicist" as part of their job title who had morally laudable aims. https://t.co/g6DjG7sHZi — Jeff ☩ ⚓️ (@5stringTex) October 9, 2024

Margaret Sanger, racist, eugenicist, and mother of Planned Parenthood which has murdered tens of millions of babies in America alone, also considered herself to be an ethicist.

Just sayin'.

A cult every bit as certifiably crazy as People's Temple or Heaven's Gate.

New accidental zombie apocalypse movie plot. https://t.co/amC0mqfad1 — Veronica (@maenadea) October 9, 2024

Zombie movies almost always begin with some sort of botched human experimentation.

How about we genetically modify cows so they want to be eaten. https://t.co/wpRGBz6efZ — Lombardi, Brett (@LombardiBrett) October 9, 2024

Brett Lombardi is clearly a Douglas Adams fan and we support that 100 percent.

Pretty sure Dr. Mengele here is liable for violating all sorts of UN Human Rights Charter proclamations. https://t.co/CYfOeaD5q3 — Volatility Smile (@volatilitysmile) October 9, 2024

Advertisement

The problem is that the U.N. is infested with the exact same type of climate extremists.

Literally everything is wrong with this. https://t.co/3huP2h6SdX — Phil Steiger (@phil_steiger) October 9, 2024

Oh, it gets even worse. In the full YouTube video, Liao also advocates for using genetic engineering to lower birthrates, produce smaller people (who would accordingly eat less), and even modifying behavior so that, genetically, people are more compliant.

Yeah...NO.

A big, red NO.

A big, red NO with a giant red X mark over it ... that gets burned to the ground, buried, and covered in salt.

The TED Archive can claim that this TED Talk was meant to be 'humorous' all they want. We're not buying it. And no one should ever listen to another word from 'bioethicist' S. Matthew Liao.