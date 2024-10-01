Courageous Paul Krugman Claims Trump's Hits on Kamala Are 'Imaginary,' Bravely Turns Off Replies

It must be a tough life for Paul Krugman. He is just so much smarter than everyone, folks, but no one ever listens to him. Like that time he predicted that the Internet was a fad no more significant to civilization than the fax machine. If only we had heeded his sage advice, we could all be tweeting to each other with thermal paper using a dial-up modem.

Advertisement

He's like a modern-day Princess Cassandra of Troy, given the gift of prophecy, but cursed to never have anyone believe him.

Just kidding. He's an idiot.

Take yesterday, for example, when Krugman lamented the plight of the Biden-Harris administration, having to endure baseless accusations from Donald Trump about 'imaginary' problems in America. You know, fictional things like a horrible economy or a rampant crime explosion. Trump's most recent 'imaginary' line of attack, according to Krugman, is the abysmal response from Biden AND Harris to Hurricane Helene. Take a look:

We’ve all become desensitized, but it’s amazing how at this point the Trump campaign rests entirely on denouncing things that aren’t happening — a imaginary bad economy, imaginary runaway crime and now an imaginary failure of Biden and Harris to respond to natural disaster — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 30, 2024

Oh. Oh, honey. Honey, no. LOL.

We're even more impressed with the courage of Krugman's convictions, courage which led him to turn off replies to that ludicrous tweet after only one response (from another failed economist, Dean Baker).

Most politicians will not travel directly into disaster areas when rescue and recovery operations are still ongoing because they divert needed resources (police and other first responders), but hey Donald Trump can't give a damn about disaster victims. It's MAGA! — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) October 1, 2024

Good Lord. Way to miss the point, kid. Where do they grow these imbeciles, in a Keynesian lab or something?

Needless to say, shutting off replies didn't save Krugman (or Baker) from a proper Twitter dragging.

Krugman never leaves his NYC penthouse. Whatever Krugman says, believe the opposite. The guy's never right about anything. https://t.co/XBWPP5lSE6 — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) October 1, 2024

He lives in a protective tower looking down on the rest of us littles. Our reality must be what he says it is, not anything based on our experience of not being able to afford food or seeing violent crime on the streets every day.

I love how this is the standard response from the left (and it’s basically verbatim) like the rest of us don’t remember such absurdities as “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” post Katrina. https://t.co/bAytMnukbQ — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) October 1, 2024

Oh, but this is (D)ifferent from George Bush, don't you see?

We can’t afford groceries. We’re not imagining that. https://t.co/mXigEPKAlo — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 1, 2024

Pish-posh. You're just 'imagining' $300 grocery bills that were $150 just a few years ago.

Who are you going to believe? Paul Krugman? Or your lying eyes? https://t.co/sguGcw9lHr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 1, 2024

Who will you believe?



Paul Krugman — who has totally never lied to you — or your own eyes and ears and wallets?



I know where I come down.



And it ain’t with Paul. https://t.co/MgSGoRvGdP — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 1, 2024

Advertisement

He's worse than Jim Cramer with stock tips, except we're pretty sure Cramer believes his bad Wall Street predictions, while Krugman knows he is gaslighting America (or trying to, at least).

"Why don't our fake narratives work anymore?" laments the media who have worked overtime destroying their own credibility for the past few decades. https://t.co/sOSSJrUyrm — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 1, 2024

If Krugman wanted anyone to believe him, he might try apologizing for the umpteen thousand other times he has been laughably wrong in the past.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”



― George Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/OlWL6lBZep — Artisan Well (@politiyogini) October 1, 2024

Krugman is very Orwellian, if George Orwell had made the members of his IngSoc party all effeminate little dweebs.

Pauly turns off his comments, because interactions frighten him.

Groceries are up 25% since Harris has been in office

Gas is up 40%

Electricity up 27%



Income increase 9% https://t.co/UHswT5kAOR pic.twitter.com/8qSoXfNSvz — The Doctor (@TennantRob) October 1, 2024

We never studied imaginary numbers very extensively in school, but we're pretty sure they don't include numbers like that.

Limiting replies to drown out the people you're gaslighting really is peak political discourse in 2024. https://t.co/QmJApruicq — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 1, 2024

Advertisement

Maybe Krugman can team up with California Governor Gavin Newsom and make it illegal to criticize any of his tweets.

(We know, we know: don't give them any ideas.)

As mockable as his thoughts are about the economy and crime, it was with the hurricane response that Twitter users really let Krugman have it.

Joe Biden was sunning at the beach and Kamala Harris was clinking glasses and cackling at high $ campaign fundraisers while ppl in my state were drowning and entire towns washed away. Now kindly STFU. https://t.co/xTR6wUbMJL — Sister Toldjah 💙 (@sistertoldjah) October 1, 2024

STFU forever, Paul.

My friends and I are just back from a day flying supplies to several airports around Asheville. We didn’t see a single government worker helping out there, all volunteers. So I am wondering where is that government response you are speaking of. https://t.co/2lRlm1roT7 — JetSetGent (@JetSetGent) October 1, 2024

People in North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee would be so much worse off if they relied solely on Biden or Harris, instead of these countless samaritans reaching out to help their neighbors. God bless all of those people.

We've all become desensitized, but it's amazing how at this point Krugman and all Kamala supporters rest entirely on this point on gaslighting reality that is actually happening- inflated food and energy prices that are crushing, runaway crime that cities simply don't report… https://t.co/BWLgB7cFD3 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 1, 2024

Advertisement

This tweet is so good, we have to include it in its entirety:

We've all become desensitized, but it's amazing how at this point Krugman and all Kamala supporters rest entirely on this point on gaslighting reality that is actually happening- inflated food and energy prices that are crushing, runaway crime that cities simply don't report anymore, and the complete jerkoff that this administration's response has been.

Complete. Jerkoff. That tracks.

He is so cowardly now he locks replies



These people are so weak they cannot even handle differing opinions, they cannot defend their arguments, they just put shit out there in hopes that the dumbest among us drink from their fountains of bullshit https://t.co/6Sf2ZxKL3r — TheEconomissed (@The_EconoMissed) October 1, 2024

Nobody with a working brain is drinking that. Not anymore. Not after four years of Biden and Harris destroying the American economy. Not after four years of Biden and Harris doing nothing as crime explodes (much of it coming from illegal immigrants flooding into America at their direction).

And not after four days of America watching Biden sleep on a beach and Kamala attend fundraisers with Stevie Wonder while Americans in multiple states were suffering.

Krugman can lie and gaslight all he wants to (and we could have included HUNDREDS of additional tweets telling him to get bent and calling him out on his cowardice). But we've seen way too much at this point, from him and from the current administration to believe it is anything but utter and complete crap.

Advertisement

We continue to hope that residents in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and southern Virginia get the relief they need, but now we're also hoping they get something else in the coming weeks before the election:

Ballots.