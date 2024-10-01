Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in...
'My Eyes Are Bleeding': Elon Musk Removes Bold, Italicized Font From X Timelines...
Joy Reid Claims Trump Wants His Supporters to ‘Do Violence’ Against Blacks If...
*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a...
Disaster for Democrats! KJP Flounders! Media's Last-Ditch Effort!
It's CLEAR! Oilfield Rando Just Has to Compare 2 Tweets to Make Kamala's...
Wharton Grad's Lame Attempt to Dunk on J.D. Vance's Egg Comment Is CLUCKING...
'Evil WITCH' --> Ayanna Pressley TORCHED for Grossly Antisemitic Post As Iran Launches...
'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER...
Get It?! U.S. Reportedly Negotiating Scope of IRAN's Strike So They Can 'Compel'...
Mollie Hemingway NUKES the Harris/Walz Campaign with One Very Simple Question About 'Intel...
UPDATES: Iran Launches Full Scale Missile Attack at Israel As Air Raid Sirens...
FRESH From Her CA Fundraiser With Wealthy Elites, Kamala Pretending to Care About...
'Nature Is HEALING'! Taylor Lorenz OUT at WaPo and HOO BOY, X Has...

Courageous Paul Krugman Claims Trump's Hits on Kamala Are 'Imaginary,' Bravely Turns Off Replies

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on October 01, 2024
Twitchy

It must be a tough life for Paul Krugman. He is just so much smarter than everyone, folks, but no one ever listens to him. Like that time he predicted that the Internet was a fad no more significant to civilization than the fax machine. If only we had heeded his sage advice, we could all be tweeting to each other with thermal paper using a dial-up modem. 

Advertisement

He's like a modern-day Princess Cassandra of Troy, given the gift of prophecy, but cursed to never have anyone believe him. 

Just kidding. He's an idiot. 

Take yesterday, for example, when Krugman lamented the plight of the Biden-Harris administration, having to endure baseless accusations from Donald Trump about 'imaginary' problems in America. You know, fictional things like a horrible economy or a rampant crime explosion. Trump's most recent 'imaginary' line of attack, according to Krugman, is the abysmal response from Biden AND Harris to Hurricane Helene. Take a look: 

Oh. Oh, honey. Honey, no. LOL.

We're even more impressed with the courage of Krugman's convictions, courage which led him to turn off replies to that ludicrous tweet after only one response (from another failed economist, Dean Baker). 

Recommended

*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good Lord. Way to miss the point, kid. Where do they grow these imbeciles, in a Keynesian lab or something? 

Needless to say, shutting off replies didn't save Krugman (or Baker) from a proper Twitter dragging. 

He lives in a protective tower looking down on the rest of us littles. Our reality must be what he says it is, not anything based on our experience of not being able to afford food or seeing violent crime on the streets every day. 

Oh, but this is (D)ifferent from George Bush, don't you see? 

Pish-posh. You're just 'imagining' $300 grocery bills that were $150 just a few years ago. 

Advertisement

He's worse than Jim Cramer with stock tips, except we're pretty sure Cramer believes his bad Wall Street predictions, while Krugman knows he is gaslighting America (or trying to, at least). 

If Krugman wanted anyone to believe him, he might try apologizing for the umpteen thousand other times he has been laughably wrong in the past. 

Krugman is very Orwellian, if George Orwell had made the members of his IngSoc party all effeminate little dweebs. 

We never studied imaginary numbers very extensively in school, but we're pretty sure they don't include numbers like that. 

Advertisement

Maybe Krugman can team up with California Governor Gavin Newsom and make it illegal to criticize any of his tweets. 

(We know, we know: don't give them any ideas.)

As mockable as his thoughts are about the economy and crime, it was with the hurricane response that Twitter users really let Krugman have it. 

STFU forever, Paul.

People in North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee would be so much worse off if they relied solely on Biden or Harris, instead of these countless samaritans reaching out to help their neighbors. God bless all of those people. 

Advertisement

This tweet is so good, we have to include it in its entirety: 

We've all become desensitized, but it's amazing how at this point Krugman and all Kamala supporters rest entirely on this point on gaslighting reality that is actually happening- inflated food and energy prices that are crushing, runaway crime that cities simply don't report anymore, and the complete jerkoff that this administration's response has been.

Complete. Jerkoff. That tracks.

Nobody with a working brain is drinking that. Not anymore. Not after four years of Biden and Harris destroying the American economy. Not after four years of Biden and Harris doing nothing as crime explodes (much of it coming from illegal immigrants flooding into America at their direction). 

And not after four days of America watching Biden sleep on a beach and Kamala attend fundraisers with Stevie Wonder while Americans in multiple states were suffering. 

Krugman can lie and gaslight all he wants to (and we could have included HUNDREDS of additional tweets telling him to get bent and calling him out on his cowardice). But we've seen way too much at this point, from him and from the current administration to believe it is anything but utter and complete crap. 

Advertisement

We continue to hope that residents in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and southern Virginia get the relief they need, but now we're also hoping they get something else in the coming weeks before the election: 

 Ballots. 

Tags: CRIME DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY HURRICANE KAMALA HARRIS PAUL KRUGMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'
Sam J.
Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in the Name of DEI
Sam J.
'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER Is Coming (Watch)
Sam J.
It's CLEAR! Oilfield Rando Just Has to Compare 2 Tweets to Make Kamala's Helene Response Look Even Worse
Sam J.
'My Eyes Are Bleeding': Elon Musk Removes Bold, Italicized Font From X Timelines Citing 'Excessive Use'
Amy Curtis
'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger' Sam J.
Advertisement