Florida Franchise? Kristi Noem Says Five States Are Considering Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz

Looks like Alligator Alcatraz could go from a standalone illegal alien detention facility to a franchise of sorts. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says governors in other states are looking to build their own versions of Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz.
"I'm having ongoing conversations with five other governors about facilities that they may have."
"We're looking at other locations as well. We've had several other states that are actually using Alligator Alcatraz as a model for how they can partner with us as well.
"We need to double our capacity and detention beds because we need to facilitate getting people out of this country as fast as possible and to sustain our operations."
"Those governors have been fantastic. I will tell you, they are all Republicans. So I would challenge some Democrats to start taking care of your states, partner with us."
🚨 BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has just revealed 5 MORE "ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ" facilities may be coming soon.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 12, 2025
YES, build these nationwide. They are using Florida as a model.
"I'm having ongoing conversations with five other governors about facilities that they may have."… pic.twitter.com/0K0Jh4ABlq
One is good…— SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) July 12, 2025
Five is better!
Thank you, Secretary Noem!
Florida leading the way as usual. Great work!— Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) July 12, 2025
It was a genius idea.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 12, 2025
It’s a great idea, and ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to lose their minds as more states follow Florida’s lead.
Commenters have some ideas where to build these new illegal alien detention centers, plus some great names for each one.
Good. Build ten more. For the worst of the worst we need places that remind them this country takes its borders and its people seriously. If Democrats won’t step up step back and let us do the work.— Conservative Pen (@SerotoninExpert) July 12, 2025
Plenty of crazy wildlife and terrain in this country to use as a deterrent for escaping.— Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) July 12, 2025
Lots of great regional animal options.— Tims__025 (@025Tims) July 12, 2025
Rattlesnake Rikers
Fire-ant Folsom
Spider San Quentin
Brown Bear Buchenwald
Mountain Lion Manzanar
Tiger Shark Treblinka
Can we call one of them Juan-tanamo Bay? Please?! pic.twitter.com/8EiiV8T7Gf— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 12, 2025
Those all sound great! The faster those Republican governors get on board, the better!
Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.
