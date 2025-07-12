Florida Franchise? Kristi Noem Says Five States Are Considering Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on July 12, 2025
Department of Homeland Security

Looks like Alligator Alcatraz could go from a standalone illegal alien detention facility to a franchise of sorts. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says governors in other states are looking to build their own versions of Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz.

Here’s more background. (READ)

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has just revealed 5 MORE "ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ" facilities may be coming soon.

YES, build these nationwide. They are using Florida as a model.

"I'm having ongoing conversations with five other governors about facilities that they may have."

"We're looking at other locations as well. We've had several other states that are actually using Alligator Alcatraz as a model for how they can partner with us as well.

"We need to double our capacity and detention beds  because we need to facilitate getting people out of this country as fast as possible and to sustain our operations."

"Those governors have been fantastic. I will tell you,  they are all Republicans. So I would challenge some Democrats to start taking care of your states, partner with us."

Here’s Noem explaining it all. (WATCH)

It’s a great idea, and ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to lose their minds as more states follow Florida’s lead.

Commenters have some ideas where to build these new illegal alien detention centers, plus some great names for each one.

Those all sound great! The faster those Republican governors get on board, the better!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

