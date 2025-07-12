Florida Franchise? Kristi Noem Says Five States Are Considering Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz

Looks like Alligator Alcatraz could go from a standalone illegal alien detention facility to a franchise of sorts. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says governors in other states are looking to build their own versions of Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has just revealed 5 MORE "ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ" facilities may be coming soon.

YES, build these nationwide. They are using Florida as a model.

"I'm having ongoing conversations with five other governors about facilities that they may have."

"We're looking at other locations as well. We've had several other states that are actually using Alligator Alcatraz as a model for how they can partner with us as well.

"We need to double our capacity and detention beds because we need to facilitate getting people out of this country as fast as possible and to sustain our operations."

"Those governors have been fantastic. I will tell you, they are all Republicans. So I would challenge some Democrats to start taking care of your states, partner with us."