WATCH: Speaking on 2nd Assassination Attempt, DeSantis Reminds Us Why He’s One of...
Wait, What Did Rep. Plaskett Say About Trump? (Watch)
John Bolton Seems to Be Hoping For World War III and It's Just...
Hillary Clinton Publicly Offers Kamala Her 'Help' and Twitter Wonders What Exactly That...
'On Our Radar' - Trump Shooter Was Known to The FBI
Tom Nichols Would Appreciate if Donald Trump Would Stop Complaining About All the...
MEMORY HOLED: Here's a Reminder Newsweek Said Trump Supporters Were 'Highly Likely to...
This Is Fine! Biden-Harris Economy Sees Layoffs JUMP in August and Hiring at...
Trump Assassination Attempt Brings Out The Worst of Media But the BEST from...
Donald Trump Jr. Rightly FED UP With Having to Tell His Kids Someone...
Line to APOLOGIZE to Trump Forms to the RIGHT: Ohio Governor Says All...
Charles C.W. Cooke Notices the 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Today
BUH BYE: Pathetic, Elon Musk-Hating Tyrant Thierry Breton Resigns As EU Commissioner
Trump Campaign 'Broke Out Every Receipt in the World' to Name and Shame...

'We're Going to Lose a Major War': U.S. Navy Goes Full Woke With 'Gender-Neutral' Submarine

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on September 17, 2024
Meme screenshot

It is bad enough when woke culture invades corporate C-suites and academic institutions. We've seen the destruction that has caused in recent years. Companies have destroyed brands built over decades or longer, universities have become bastions of plagiarism and indoctrination, and children have not had access to a quality education in any school that has embraced 'gender ideology' or 'social justice.'

Advertisement

We want to end all of that. We know it will take years, decades, or even generations, but the woke mind virus cannot be allowed to survive. Anywhere. 

As bad as that is, however, when it comes to the United States Armed Forces, the threat of a woke military is immediate and could be disastrous. It started in earnest with Barack Obama placing woke leaders in charge of military branches, but it has gotten so much worse under the Biden-Harris administration. 

The latest example comes from the United States Navy, which recently proudly declared not that they have developed a new superior ship, missile, or torpedo, but that they have launched ... America's first 'gender-neutral submarine.' 

To quote John MacEnroe, 'You cannot be serious!' 

What does this even mean? 

The Post Millennial provides some details

On Saturday, the USS New Jersey was commissioned into the US Navy’s Submarine Force. The Virginia-class submarine, which has a crew of nearly 135 Navy personnel, is being touted as the first 'gender-neutral' submarine in the fleet. 

The vessel is the first in its class to be specifically designed to fully integrate male and female sailors. Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander of Submarine Force Atlantic told Stars and Stripes, 'The submarine community is a fully gender-integrated warfighting force.'

Modifications to the submarine to reach this goal include additional doors and washrooms to create separate sleeping and bathing areas and lowering some overhead valves to be easier to reach and installing steps by triple-high bunk beds and stacked laundry machines.

Recommended

WATCH: Speaking on 2nd Assassination Attempt, DeSantis Reminds Us Why He’s One of Our Best Governors
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

OK, so what they meant was a 'co-ed' submarine. So, why did they use the term 'gender-neutral'? 

Because woke terminology has taken over military leadership. That is the only answer. 

Vice Admiral Gaucher went on to say that all future submarines will be built to these 'gender-neutral' specifications 'from the keel up.'

China must be shaking in its boots. Is it too late for Australia to back out of AUKUS? 

We're pretty sure the only reason China hasn't gone on a major offensive yet is that they probably believe they don't have to. America, continuing along this path, will destroy itself soon enough. 

Twitter offered up some other ideas about how the Navy can become more 'gender-neutral.'

That sounds ... uncomfortable. 

LOL. We see what you did there. 

They can call it the USS Dylan Mulvaney. 

Advertisement

It may not be able to defeat Chinese submarines, but one thing is for sure: the Navy will be FABULOUS. 

Jokes aside, the USS New Jersey is a fast-attack submarine, with deployments of six months at a time. If vessels like that are fully integrated, there will be lots of pregnancies. It's practically guaranteed.

LOL. The USS Ace And Gary. 

Despite the hilarious suggestions, mostly the reaction from Twitter was contempt or worse. 

We can't tell for sure, but we think there might be a smidge of sarcasm there. 

Advertisement

Oh, the Navy has made it very clear what its priorities are. 

Unfortunately, winning wars does not appear to be one of them. 

In a military warship, lethality is kind of the only point. 

It is all that matters and no, it does not. 

Especially America's enemies. And they have reason to.

We're not sure if sailors will be required to display their 'preferred pronouns' above their rank insignia, but ... it wouldn't surprise us. 

Advertisement

No, it won't stop any jokes. As we have seen, it will only create more of them. 

Importantly, however, the jokes don't really matter. It's the mission that counts. And this does nothing to advance the mission. 

Contrarily, it calls into question whether the Navy leadership even knows what the mission is anymore. 

Our confidence is not high on that question.

Tags: GENDER NAVY U.S. MILITARY WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Speaking on 2nd Assassination Attempt, DeSantis Reminds Us Why He’s One of Our Best Governors
Aaron Walker
Trump Assassination Attempt Brings Out The Worst of Media But the BEST from the Memers
Grateful Calvin
Wait, What Did Rep. Plaskett Say About Trump? (Watch)
RickRobinson
Tom Nichols Would Appreciate if Donald Trump Would Stop Complaining About All the Shooting
justmindy
John Bolton Seems to Be Hoping For World War III and It's Just Odd
RickRobinson
Trump Campaign 'Broke Out Every Receipt in the World' to Name and Shame Dems for Inflammatory Rhetoric
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Speaking on 2nd Assassination Attempt, DeSantis Reminds Us Why He’s One of Our Best Governors Aaron Walker
Advertisement