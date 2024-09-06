LOL, NO: The Guardian Warns 'We Each Have a Nazi in Us' (But 'We' Just Means 'Donald Trump')

Welcome to your daily dose of 'All Republicans are Nazis and Donald Trump is their Hitler.'

This is a refrain we hear all too often from the left -- who ironically also call for everyone to lower the temperature. But even after an assassin tried to shoot Trump in the head, when leftists say 'lower the temperature,' they only mean from conservatives. They, of course, are free to continue to use the most violent rhetoric they want so they can stop Trump and 'save democracy.'

If you are getting tired of this lazy offal from the left, you are not alone. We are too. But we have to keep mocking it because they won't stop, so we have to ridicule them into irrelevance.

Today's edition of this tired projection and gaslighting comes from Canadian physician Gabor Maté (father of commentator Aaron Maté), who has never met a conservative he couldn't demonize. In an op-ed in The Guardian, Maté argues that 'we each have a Nazi in us.'

Of course, he doesn't actually mean that. When he says 'we,' he is pointing his finger at anyone who disagrees with him, Trump in particular, and saying, 'You. You are the one who has a Nazi in you.' His entire editorial bears that out.

We each have a Nazi in us. We need to understand the psychological roots of authoritarianism | Gabor Maté https://t.co/SPUCUCY8ck — The Guardian (@guardian) September 6, 2024

It's not even an original phrase. The idea that 'we each have a Nazi within' was coined by Auschwitz survivor Edith Egan, who uses her experience to help others.

To his credit, Maté does acknowledge this ... before he bastardizes and perverts Egan's idea to make it all about Trump.

Many of us harbor the seeds for hatred, rage, fear, narcissistic self-regard and contempt for others that, in their most venomous and extreme forms, are the dominant emotional currents whose confluence can feed the all-destructive torrent we call fascism, given enough provocation or encouragement.



Looking at the hideous demigod of fascism, Adolf Hitler, or at his present-day caricature Donald Trump, who is often compared to him ... we find many remarkable characteristic similarities: relentless self-hypnotising mendacity, mistrust bordering on paranoia, devious opportunism, a deep streak of cruelty, limitless grandiosity, unhinged impulsivity, crushing disdain for the weak.

Yawn.

Notice how even though Maté's premise is that we all need to look inward, he does nothing of the sort. He just wants to harangue Trump and attach him to Hitler. Then, he engages in some kindergarten psychoanalysis to associate them, noting, for instance, that they both did not have supportive fathers.

Yawn again. We've seen better insights inside of fortune cookies.

That’s not how psychology works 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/jATWsG6URZ — Geoff ⭐️⭐️ (@jmothecat) September 6, 2024

Maté doesn't know how anything works (and is not a psychologist or psychiatrist in any event). Ironically, he also doesn't see how his very words make him more Nazi-adjacent than anything Trump has done in his entire adult life.

pic.twitter.com/TVo70oHaij — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) September 6, 2024

Without projection, the left really would have nothing.

You were a much better newspaper back when you regularly misspelled words, which is remarkable when you think about it. — Silent Calvinball (@TexasCalvinball) September 6, 2024

The singer Morrissey has an outstanding word to describe The Guardian, but it is kind of a naughty word, so we won't repeat it here.

It starts with an F though.

There is no fixing these people. They've just gone completely 'round the bend.

It seems like a flawed article considering Labour are the most authoritarian government we've had my lifetime. — System11 (@System11b) September 6, 2024

The Guardian is a British publication, but the irony gets even thicker given Maté's Canadian nationality, where current PM Justin Trudeau proudly and happily persecutes anyone who disagrees with the state.

I dont have a nazi in me. But you've got a dumbass in you. — LeContinental (@Swoonjoe) September 6, 2024

Seems more like a 'you thing', frankly. After all, as socialist collectivists you're inherently closer to Nazism than anyone on the right could possibly be. — Charles U. Farley, Koala, Esq. (@GlenPronghorn) September 6, 2024

Nope.



I absolutely don't have a Nazi in me. https://t.co/4tGpd5m5zN — RBe (@RBPundit) September 6, 2024

You may want to get that checked out. https://t.co/ykD375m0FX — cobra (@cobracommandr15) September 6, 2024

HAHAHA. No doctor can heal that physician, especially not himself.

Aww, we miss P.J. O'Rourke. We can't be sure (O'Rourke had quite a few things to say about being called a Nazi), but we're pretty sure this is the quote being referenced:

I have often been called a Nazi, and, although it is unfair, I don't let it bother me. I don't let it bother me for one simple reason. No one has ever had a fantasy about being tied to a bed and sexually ravished by someone dressed as a liberal.

LOL. Classic.

Delete your account. — Voiceover Vegan (@VOvegan) September 6, 2024

Or their entire newspaper.

But we don't mind that The Guardian continues to print this tripe. We defeat bad speech with better speech, not by banning speech, unlike Canada and the U.K.

That way, when it is truly abysmal speech, like what Maté has written here, it just gives us more to mock.

Speaking of mockery ...

I'll have you know that the Nazi attached to my belly like Kuato is completely reformed and helped the United States win the Space Race. https://t.co/GGUfJZZwJj — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) September 6, 2024

Hitler’s pick up line was “Do you have a Nazi in you??? Do you want one?” https://t.co/7XjCqDXAjo — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) September 6, 2024

You’re a nazi if you don’t read the guardian

If you do read the guardian you’re a bedwetting nazi x — ritchie palmer🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bellender60) September 6, 2024

If you are getting facepalmed by Hogan's Heroes, chances are you said something galactically stupid about Nazis.

In the end, though, The Guardian and Maté's ridiculous editorial can basically be summed up in six words:

That sounds like a YOU problem. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) September 6, 2024

Yup.

Gabor Maté had an opportunity to write something significant, even insightful, maybe about how all people are inherently flawed and that we have to work at defeating our darker angels. That would have been interesting and worth reading.

Instead, he chose to write 'ORANGE HITLER BAD!'

The fact that he needed 1,500 words to say that says a lot more about him than it does about Trump ... or any of the rest of us who he wants to call Nazis, for that matter.