Watch: Gavin Newsom and the 'Defenders of Democracy' Have a Nice Giggle at the Coup They Staged

Ever since Kamala Harris was installed a little over a month ago as the Democrats' presidential candidate for 2024, we have been writing and reporting how everything about her campaign is completely phony. But it's not because we have a grudge or anything, it's only because it is. And she is.

And here's the kicker: the Democrats know that too. They just never say it out loud.

Well ... almost never.

During the Democratic National Convention, California Governor Gavin Newsom went on the Pod Save America podcast, hosted by Obama flunkies Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Jon Lovett, and Dan Pfeiffer.

You want to see how much they believe in Kamala? Watch how these brave 'defenders of democracy' all giggle like schoolgirls about how she got the nomination:

The Party of Democracy sits around guffawing at how anti-democratic and vote-free and secret was their process for choosing and then imposing the new Democratic presidential nominee on the country.pic.twitter.com/yCJz7E79ua — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 23, 2024

Awww, isn't that cute? They couldn't be happier with themselves about the 'bottom-up' grassroots expulsion of Joe Biden and the casting aside of 14 million Democrat primary voters.

And check out the extra slip-up that Newsom makes: 'That's what I've been told to say.'

Interesting. Told by whom, Gavin? Care to share?

This is amazing. They are actually joking about it. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 23, 2024

Evil people — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 24, 2024

Just keep this video handy the next time a leftist tries to tell you that Donald Trump is a 'threat to our democracy.'

They couldn't care less about democracy. All they want is power.

Nobody actually cares about democracy



It is a magical word redefined to mean “Whenever my team wins”



When the left says “our democracy is sacred” they mean their power is sacred



Democracy is whatever keeps the left in power https://t.co/ysugfOjiUd — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 24, 2024

Exactamundo.

This same snide and disingenuous laughter will be the soundtrack to the new tyrannical America. They will giggle like narcissistic school children as they drag you away to the gulag. — Yabal (@JoshiBruceL) August 23, 2024

But they're so full of 'joy.'

Newsome acknowledging the process with neither open to voters nor inclusive of voters, and laughing by about it.

These people who claim to be “saving our democracy” are sick. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) August 23, 2024

And take note of who is reporting on this video. It is independent journalists like Glenn Greenwald (and many others on Twitter). ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN? Nowhere to be found.

That's an insult to snakes. Snakes want nothing to do with people like this.

Trying to remove RFK Jr. and Jill Stein from ballots is in service to the sacred cause of our democracy too! https://t.co/C6Rqm83L8Z — ┈ Agent FUBAR ┈ (@AgentFUBAR) August 24, 2024

Yes, let's not forget all of the Democrats' underhanded tactics to make sure Biden won the primary ... before Democrats threw him out of a window.

It is delicious and poetic justice that those tactics are now biting them in the backside after RFK Jr. came out and endorsed Trump this weekend.

Jeez. Did they know they were recording? https://t.co/Fz3DTKh2e9 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 23, 2024

They already pulled off the coup. They don't care.

In Newsome's case, however, there may be a little bit of strategy behind his giggles.

Now begins the part of the election where the Newsoms, Whitmers, and Shapiros start leaking anti-Kamala stories so they can run in 2028. https://t.co/TNFMLPaRx1 — Magills (@magills_) August 24, 2024

If she starts fading in the polls even a little (and that may already be happening) or if she has a bad debate in September, they'll start distancing themselves from her just as fast as they all coalesced around worshipping her.

Yes, it’s truly hilarious how the Democrat party celebrates their complete and utter abandonment of democracy. 🙄 https://t.co/3LLFhTV2x7 — Cali Lawyer (@svaneerden) August 24, 2024

"What's amazing is how unified [the Party apparatus] is." https://t.co/6yeMGXMtKK — logos over pathos 👌🏿- pro-republic 🇺🇸 (@3ph3m3r1s) August 24, 2024

It's easy to have a 'unified party' when you excommunicate anyone and everyone who deviates at all from the approved narrative (and when you have media apparatchiks to incessantly push how 'unified' you are).

Isn’t it amazing? 24/7 about “muh democracy” and then instant oligarchy — Charles Michaels (@Michaelsfamily) August 23, 2024

Amazing and yet, somehow, not at all surprising.

They've become the absolute epitome of everything that's wrong. They're like the elite jokers from Hunger Games. Sick people. They care nothing about the voters. — Jay G (@JayG860) August 23, 2024

This, in fact, was the very point that RFK Jr. made in his speech about why he was endorsing Trump. He wasn't leaving the Democrats, rather the Democrats have completely abandoned even the facade of having any principles other than unlimited power.

While these cackling hens are sitting around guffawing at how credulous and submissive their voter base is RFK Jr. is peeling the bark off their irredeemably corrupt Democrat Party. https://t.co/2rYFgDHFas — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 23, 2024

Cackling hens. We like that.

This pretty much sums up the Democratic Party. They sit around and laugh about how undemocratic they are. Literally.... and watch Gavin NewSCUM at the very end of the clip, switch back into politician mode. He's the worst. The Democratic Party is a corrupt, evil organization. https://t.co/zvozLco7g8 — Mr X (@mrcalimanx) August 23, 2024

It is the Democrat Party wrapped up in a neat little 30-second nutshell.

This will be a close election. They always are. But we are already, not even 48 hours yet after the conclusion of the DNC, starting to see cracks in the Kamala Harris facade. We think many more will come over the next couple of months.

But regardless of what happens in 2024, it is clear that Gavin Newsom wants to run for President, maybe as soon as 2028 if Harris loses.

When that happens, let's not forget how he laughed in the face of his precious democracy in 2024.