PO-TAY-TOES! J.K. Rowling Once Again HILARIOUSLY Debunks Arguments About Men in Women's Sports

You really have to love J.K. Rowling. Or at least admire her. Putting her incomprehensibly successful billion-dollar Harry Potter franchise aside, ever since Rowling came out and stated the simple fact that men cannot be women, she has been bombarded -- constantly -- with hate mail and death threats. The trans cult despises her with a vitriol that is almost impossible to imagine.

Advertisement

Through it all, Rowling has not only stood firm in her beliefs (because her beliefs are reality), but she also has maintained an incredible sense of humor. Twitchy has covered her hilarious responses to the violent trolls who wish pain and death upon her countless times. But we never get tired of it.

Maybe because she is so good at it.

Yesterday, Rowling was at it again. After speaking out against men competing as women (in sports like boxing for crying out loud) in the Olympics, apparently Rowling was inundated with messages showing her pictures of athletic women who have some masculine features.

We're not sure what that point of that was -- swimmer Riley Gaines has also been subjected to this because of how incredibly fit she is -- but we know that Rowling had the perfect response to it.

Take a look and laugh along with us:

For the record, bombarding me with pictures of athletic women to ‘teach’ me that women don’t all look like Barbie is like spamming me with pics of differently-shaped potatoes to prove rocks are edible. I can still see the difference and you look frankly bonkers. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 7, 2024

LOL. In the words of Master Samwise Gamgee:



We love it.

LOL this lady should be a writer https://t.co/EFysgNQWqK — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 7, 2024

Ya' think? She seems to have a little bit of talent, doesn't she?

I love how JK refuses to back down to the mob. https://t.co/1bMEi7RlVv — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) August 7, 2024

Not. One. Inch.

It is even more impressive when you think that, for the most part, Rowling is a liberal, so she is standing up not only to trolls, but most likely to her friends too, not to mention the entire entertainment industry.

It's good to have FU money.

But the passport says…LOL https://t.co/2qNyOKXh3D — Alex Villanueva (@AlexVilanueva33) August 7, 2024

Ahh, of course. That famous DNA test known as 'writing the gender you'd like to be instead of the sex you are on your passport.'

Now, now Joanne, let’s wait and see whether these rocks have passports first. — Bill Moon (@BigBillMoon) August 7, 2024

A rock with a passport? Where is Keith Olbermann off to now? And can we stop him from ever coming back?

Yep. We laughed a lot too.

💯💯💯 this has to stop, along with the women supporting their own erasure. pic.twitter.com/1OU94susON — Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) August 7, 2024

We beg your pardon, Ketanji Brown Jackson, we are not biologists, but we can see pretty clearly that those are all dudes.

👌🏻 Spot on JK. @jk_rowling

As mumma to a sporty, strong, athletic, muscular, beautiful young woman , I am under no delusion that even the most mediocre of men are still stronger than her.

I can give you specific, swimming-related examples, but I really don’t need to. https://t.co/PrVJ6cPyc5 — 🌸CherryBlossom🌸💚🤍💜 (@wakeTFuppp) August 8, 2024

Advertisement

It's not difficult. It only becomes difficult when you join a cult that prohibits you from believing your own eyes and ears, not to mention genetics and human evolution.

Those photos are irrelevant to the point.



There are real disparities in athletic ability between men and women which make shared sports infeasible. pic.twitter.com/wag8TjybwB — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) August 7, 2024

That is an outstanding graphic ... but it's not nearly as funny as potatoes and rocks.

Never change, JK. Harry Potter was great, but this new project of advocating for women is by far your best work. — Marcus (@MarcusTheFifth) August 7, 2024

We kind of love them both.

What if it's an ATHLETIC potato?? — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) August 7, 2024

In that case, you would call the potato anything except 'Brian Stelter.'

If you dig a rock out of the ground and call it a potato, bake it in the oven and put bacon and chives on it so it has lived as a potato, and issue it a certificate of being a potato, surely that's a clear definition of a potato. Stop being a lithophobe. — Σ𝕏ulansic 🦎 (@TTExulansic) August 8, 2024

HAHAHAHA. Rowling has been called many hateful things, so sure. Add lithophobe in there too.

Time for a quick giggle JK? 🤪https://t.co/E3qBog8YJ1 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) August 7, 2024

This video from StevenVoiceOver is a bit of a slow burn, but the payoff at the end is totally worth it if you have a couple of minutes to watch it.

Advertisement

They couldn't miss the point more. It's not about what a person looks like. It's about what a person actually is. Life isn't a game of dress-up. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) August 7, 2024

BINGO.

IF YOU SCREAM SOMETHING LOUDLY AND OFTEN ENOUGH IT MIGHT COME TRUE pic.twitter.com/I9oQe0ISxM — Unapologetic Boomer Nostalgia (@bbbaldie) August 7, 2024

Rowling has probably won that Bingo game so many times that she has lost count. (Hell, even this writer has won it more than a few times.)

Funny. On a tangent, we once bought a bag of potatoes. I was selecting a few for dinner. One was quite heavy. It looked like a potato. But I washed it and found it was a rock.



Rocks pretending to be potatoes are still rocks. — Christopher Ervin Reid (@ChrisErvinReid) August 7, 2024

And they will always be rocks. We're just happy that Christopher didn't try to boil that rock and bite into it.

The IOC has brought permanent shame and disgrace upon itself. (And that's without even getting into all of its non-gender-related corruption.)

What about these athletic women, huh?



Checkmate JK. pic.twitter.com/WBQP79OgyO — ᓍᗷᒚᘿᑢᖶᓰᐺᘿ ᖇᘿᗩᒪᓰᖶᖻ (@object_reality) August 7, 2024

LOL. Even though the surviving members of Monty Python have become a bit woke in their old age, none of them were deluded enough to think they were actual women when they put on dresses and lipstick for many of their classic skits.

Advertisement

I live for the clap backs from J.K. Rowling — Bramey 🇺🇲 (@Brameyyy) August 7, 2024

We get a pretty good kick out of them as well.

Standing up to the trans cult isn't a very big intellectual challenge. All you have to do is recognize reality. But it takes a hefty dollop of talent to be able to do it as creatively and comedically as Rowling does over and over and over again.

I bloody love this woman ❤️ https://t.co/wYXbWAyIE5 — Adam Carter (@adammcarter) August 7, 2024

We're not British, but we're pretty sure that is a compliment over there in that weird language they call 'English,' LOL.

We kind of love her too.

We'll always disagree with Rowling over any number of other topics, and that's fine. We're just grateful that on this most important of issues, Rowling has been able to make us laugh while being as steadfast as a rock.

(Not as soft as a potato.)