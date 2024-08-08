Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own...
SMOKING GUN --> Archived Walz Campaign Release Seals the 'Stolen Valor' Deal, Tim...
Kurt Schlichter and MANY Veterans BURY Tim Walz Underneath a Photo Thread for...
Look at Minneapolis Under President Trump
Social Media 'Influencers' Paid Up to $10,000 for Scripted Anti-Trump Videos
UK Warns Citizens They Can Be Arrested for Hateful Retweets
Ilhan Omar Being in Congress Cheers Up Tim Walz When He’s Having a...
Report: Tim Walz Has Become an Overnight Sensation on Chinese Social Media
Rashida Tlaib Retweets Altered Image with Disgusting Claim About Israel's Soldiers
Weird Tampon Fanfic From Washington Post Gender and Society Columnist
Tim Walz Will Replace the Dad You Lost to Fox News
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz...
Nancy Pelosi Demands MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Ask If JD Vance Ever Saw Combat
In Least Shocking News EVER, Google Admits It Intentionally Omitted Trump Assassination Re...

PO-TAY-TOES! J.K. Rowling Once Again HILARIOUSLY Debunks Arguments About Men in Women's Sports

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on August 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

You really have to love J.K. Rowling. Or at least admire her. Putting her incomprehensibly successful billion-dollar Harry Potter franchise aside, ever since Rowling came out and stated the simple fact that men cannot be women, she has been bombarded -- constantly -- with hate mail and death threats. The trans cult despises her with a vitriol that is almost impossible to imagine. 

Advertisement

Through it all, Rowling has not only stood firm in her beliefs (because her beliefs are reality), but she also has maintained an incredible sense of humor. Twitchy has covered her hilarious responses to the violent trolls who wish pain and death upon her countless times. But we never get tired of it. 

Maybe because she is so good at it. 

Yesterday, Rowling was at it again. After speaking out against men competing as women (in sports like boxing for crying out loud) in the Olympics, apparently Rowling was inundated with messages showing her pictures of athletic women who have some masculine features. 

We're not sure what that point of that was -- swimmer Riley Gaines has also been subjected to this because of how incredibly fit she is -- but we know that Rowling had the perfect response to it. 

Take a look and laugh along with us: 

LOL. In the words of Master Samwise Gamgee:

Potaytoes - Potato GIFfrom Potato GIFs


We love it. 

Ya' think? She seems to have a little bit of talent, doesn't she? 

Recommended

Kurt Schlichter and MANY Veterans BURY Tim Walz Underneath a Photo Thread for Abandoning His Unit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Not. One. Inch. 

It is even more impressive when you think that, for the most part, Rowling is a liberal, so she is standing up not only to trolls, but most likely to her friends too, not to mention the entire entertainment industry. 

It's good to have FU money. 

Ahh, of course. That famous DNA test known as 'writing the gender you'd like to be instead of the sex you are on your passport.' 

A rock with a passport? Where is Keith Olbermann off to now? And can we stop him from ever coming back? 

Yep. We laughed a lot too. 

We beg your pardon, Ketanji Brown Jackson, we are not biologists, but we can see pretty clearly that those are all dudes. 

Advertisement

It's not difficult. It only becomes difficult when you join a cult that prohibits you from believing your own eyes and ears, not to mention genetics and human evolution. 

That is an outstanding graphic ... but it's not nearly as funny as potatoes and rocks. 

We kind of love them both. 

In that case, you would call the potato anything except 'Brian Stelter.'

HAHAHAHA. Rowling has been called many hateful things, so sure. Add lithophobe in there too. 

This video from StevenVoiceOver is a bit of a slow burn, but the payoff at the end is totally worth it if you have a couple of minutes to watch it. 

Advertisement

BINGO. 

Rowling has probably won that Bingo game so many times that she has lost count. (Hell, even this writer has won it more than a few times.)

And they will always be rocks. We're just happy that Christopher didn't try to boil that rock and bite into it. 

The IOC has brought permanent shame and disgrace upon itself. (And that's without even getting into all of its non-gender-related corruption.)

LOL. Even though the surviving members of Monty Python have become a bit woke in their old age, none of them were deluded enough to think they were actual women when they put on dresses and lipstick for many of their classic skits. 

Advertisement

We get a pretty good kick out of them as well. 

Standing up to the trans cult isn't a very big intellectual challenge. All you have to do is recognize reality. But it takes a hefty dollop of talent to be able to do it as creatively and comedically as Rowling does over and over and over again. 

We're not British, but we're pretty sure that is a compliment over there in that weird language they call 'English,' LOL.

We kind of love her too. 

We'll always disagree with Rowling over any number of other topics, and that's fine. We're just grateful that on this most important of issues, Rowling has been able to make us laugh while being as steadfast as a rock. 

(Not as soft as a potato.)

Tags: FUNNY GENDER IDENTITY J.K. ROWLING WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kurt Schlichter and MANY Veterans BURY Tim Walz Underneath a Photo Thread for Abandoning His Unit
Grateful Calvin
Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own that Followed Is LEGEND
Sam J.
SMOKING GUN --> Archived Walz Campaign Release Seals the 'Stolen Valor' Deal, Tim Walz Is a FILTHY Coward
Sam J.
'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's Honeymoon With the Media
Doug P.
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)
Amy Curtis
Social Media 'Influencers' Paid Up to $10,000 for Scripted Anti-Trump Videos
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kurt Schlichter and MANY Veterans BURY Tim Walz Underneath a Photo Thread for Abandoning His Unit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement