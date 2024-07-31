Cry Harder: Adam Kinzinger Throws Another Tantrum Trying to Tell MAGA What 'Real Men' Are

Who Did a Pandering, Fake Accent Better? Hillary Clinton vs. Kamala Harris
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on July 31, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Maybe the biggest surprise of all during Tuesday night's lame, cringeworthy  'White Dudes for Kamala' Zoom call (or YouTube or whatever platform they used) was that little Adam Kinzinger didn't make a surprise appearance. 

He fits all of the criteria after all. He cries a lot, he lies a lot, and he hates traditional masculinity. Most importantly, no matter what he might say, Kinzinger is a Democrat. He has been ever since he let Donald Trump break his weak mind.

But have no fear. Even though Kinzinger didn't get an invitation to share his white male privilege with the likes of Bradley Whitford, Josh Gad, Pete Buttigieg, and Mark Hamill, he would not be silenced from lecturing everyone about what a 'real man' is.

Get a load of this whining: 

His tweet continued: 

Soft, weak men, need someone to tell them who to vote for.   A crisis of masculinity exists, but mostly on the right.

And that's why all those lefty 'dudes' needed to gather online. So celebrities could ... tell them who to vote for?

The projection from Kinzinger is so gigantic, it could show the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie on the face of the moon. 

Oh, and of course, he had to throw Ukraine in there. Because of reasons.

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Our 'fella' Kinzinger may be a tad obsessed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

As the saying goes these days, that's just ...weird.

Leaving Ukraine aside though, Twitter was less than impressed with Kinzinger scolding everyone about what a 'real man' is. 

Straight from the mouth of Hercules himself. 

Not only that, but the entirety of the 'White Dudes' conference call was contrary to everything Kinzinger tweeted here. They spent all night denouncing the idea that the role of men is to protect others, particularly loved ones. They complained that masculinity itself (not to mention being white) is 'toxic.' And, as we mentioned, they swooned as famous people convinced them of who they should vote for. 

The whole night, along with Kinzinger's tweet yesterday, would have made a great SNL parody sketch, if SNL was still interested in comedy. 

That sounds like a great idea. We'd mute him, but we have too much fun laughing at him. 

A 'real man' on the right also doesn't spend years sucking up to Democrats only to quit politics and slink away to CNN when they redistrict him out of office.

Just sayin'.

LOL. Thanks for that. We had forgotten about the Ghost of Kyiv, Kinzinger's favorite fictional war hero. 

For all of Kinzinger's talk about 'real men,' he doesn't seem to be able to define what a biological man is, just like everyone else on the left. 

HAHAHA. If only ... 

What he said. 

We can only imagine a teary-eyed Kinzinger staring into a mirror as he typed out that entire tweet. 

Conservative men actually never say that we can't vote for Kamala. We simply say that we won't. 

They may have crawled back up in shame.

This tweet continued: 

Real men wouldn’t support policies that allow little girls of 15 to have their body parts removed, and children as young as 7 going on hormones that have the potential to sterilize.. Real men protect women and children, and if they can’t protect,  they at least shouldn’t harm.. The left is inflicting untold harm upon women and children.

That's one big old BOOMITY right there. 

Because that is exactly the ideology that Kinzinger is endorsing.

Yeah, no thanks. 

That's gonna be a hard pass on you lecturing us about 'real men,' Adam Kinzinger.

But hey, at least you tried. And you even got to put in a plug for your buddy Zelenskyy while you did it. 

Your check is in the mail. Just as soon as it comes out of the laundry. 

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS UKRAINE MAGA

