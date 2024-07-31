Cry Harder: Adam Kinzinger Throws Another Tantrum Trying to Tell MAGA What 'Real Men' Are

Maybe the biggest surprise of all during Tuesday night's lame, cringeworthy 'White Dudes for Kamala' Zoom call (or YouTube or whatever platform they used) was that little Adam Kinzinger didn't make a surprise appearance.

Advertisement

He fits all of the criteria after all. He cries a lot, he lies a lot, and he hates traditional masculinity. Most importantly, no matter what he might say, Kinzinger is a Democrat. He has been ever since he let Donald Trump break his weak mind.

But have no fear. Even though Kinzinger didn't get an invitation to share his white male privilege with the likes of Bradley Whitford, Josh Gad, Pete Buttigieg, and Mark Hamill, he would not be silenced from lecturing everyone about what a 'real man' is.

Get a load of this whining:

There is a push by MAGA to say “real men” can’t vote for Kamala.



Their understanding of masculinity is so juvenile.



Real men have compassion. Real men protect the vulnerable, real men would advocate tooth and nail for Ukraine to survive.



Soft, weak men, need someone to tell… — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) July 30, 2024

His tweet continued:

Soft, weak men, need someone to tell them who to vote for. A crisis of masculinity exists, but mostly on the right.

And that's why all those lefty 'dudes' needed to gather online. So celebrities could ... tell them who to vote for?

The projection from Kinzinger is so gigantic, it could show the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie on the face of the moon.

Oh, and of course, he had to throw Ukraine in there. Because of reasons.

What does Ukraine have to do with masculinity? Did you get paid to put that in this post? — Beer Drinking Army Vet (@thomas_garrard) July 31, 2024

Our 'fella' Kinzinger may be a tad obsessed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This dude is hilarious… “real men support Ukraine” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SKRerPlG4A — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) July 31, 2024

As the saying goes these days, that's just ...weird.

Leaving Ukraine aside though, Twitter was less than impressed with Kinzinger scolding everyone about what a 'real man' is.

Real men won’t vote for Kamala. Using the idea that masculinity is surrendering yourself to the government as an argument is childish and stupid, at best. You’re no man. https://t.co/VUIcrFBlrA — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 30, 2024

Straight from the mouth of Hercules himself.

Real men don't act out like children & make stupid comments like this https://t.co/eO0HXFd70o — AirCondaTv 🇺🇸 (@AircondaTvT) July 31, 2024

Not only that, but the entirety of the 'White Dudes' conference call was contrary to everything Kinzinger tweeted here. They spent all night denouncing the idea that the role of men is to protect others, particularly loved ones. They complained that masculinity itself (not to mention being white) is 'toxic.' And, as we mentioned, they swooned as famous people convinced them of who they should vote for.

The whole night, along with Kinzinger's tweet yesterday, would have made a great SNL parody sketch, if SNL was still interested in comedy.

I’m gonna have to mute this Democrat aren’t I? https://t.co/YU3sGJkTgH — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) July 31, 2024

Advertisement

That sounds like a great idea. We'd mute him, but we have too much fun laughing at him.

We understand you don’t understand masculinity… it’s best you avoid commenting on it. It’s embarrassing, — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) July 30, 2024

Uh no, the right doesn’t have soy boys, gender dysphoria, men on the right make up their own minds, aren’t part of Antifa, don’t need safe spaces or frightened by our flag, don’t protest for or with our enemies, just to mention a few things. Nice try tho. This is just the short… — Patriot Lioness (@Patriot_Lioness) July 31, 2024

A 'real man' on the right also doesn't spend years sucking up to Democrats only to quit politics and slink away to CNN when they redistrict him out of office.

Just sayin'.

You cried like a bitch over a staged event and you believed the “Ghost of Kiev” was real. 😭



You don’t get to lecture anyone about being a man. pic.twitter.com/Tb8zCs275Y — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 30, 2024

LOL. Thanks for that. We had forgotten about the Ghost of Kyiv, Kinzinger's favorite fictional war hero.

Real men don’t support other men competing against women. — Michael Trost (@realmiketrost) July 30, 2024

For all of Kinzinger's talk about 'real men,' he doesn't seem to be able to define what a biological man is, just like everyone else on the left.

Can you do everyone a favor & delete your X account? — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 30, 2024

Advertisement

HAHAHA. If only ...

Bro, don't go talking about soft, weak men; you are the softest and weakest man on this platform. — UltraMAGARepublican2.0 (@trumpwon78) July 30, 2024

What he said.

That's a weird way to describe your inner demons. — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) July 31, 2024

We can only imagine a teary-eyed Kinzinger staring into a mirror as he typed out that entire tweet.

Compromised soy boy @AdamKinzinger, stop wallowing in self pity (but no question you are pitiful!)



MAGA doesn't NEED to say "real men" can't vote for @KamalaHarris. REAL men know they can't.



It's laughable that you of all wimps should school ANYONE on masculinity. — Mark Zehr (@MarkZehr1) July 31, 2024

Conservative men actually never say that we can't vote for Kamala. We simply say that we won't.

Have your testes dropped yet, Adam? — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) July 30, 2024

They may have crawled back up in shame.

Real men would never support any man who claims to be women, watching women undress in gym locker rooms, (like the left does), or competing against women in contact sports, like boxing..etc. (like the left does). Real men wouldn’t support policies that allow little girls of 15… pic.twitter.com/2wR1puwCs1 — Suzanne 🇺🇸♥️ (@snoopsmom123) July 31, 2024

This tweet continued:

Real men wouldn’t support policies that allow little girls of 15 to have their body parts removed, and children as young as 7 going on hormones that have the potential to sterilize.. Real men protect women and children, and if they can’t protect, they at least shouldn’t harm.. The left is inflicting untold harm upon women and children.

Advertisement

That's one big old BOOMITY right there.

Because that is exactly the ideology that Kinzinger is endorsing.

Oh this is rich! Adam, little bitty crying Adam, is going to teach you about real men. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NdUUwClS2B — RFK Jr's brain worm 🪱 (@deadbrainworm) July 30, 2024

Yeah, no thanks.

That's gonna be a hard pass on you lecturing us about 'real men,' Adam Kinzinger.

But hey, at least you tried. And you even got to put in a plug for your buddy Zelenskyy while you did it.

Your check is in the mail. Just as soon as it comes out of the laundry.