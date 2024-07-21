OOOF! Oilfield Rando's 2020 DNC Video Reminds Everyone of the True Meaning of Cringe

It's been a while since we enforced the internet rule of, 'We had to see it, so you have to as well.' But we just love our readers so much that we decided today was a good day to make you suffer along with us.

Advertisement

In the wake of the highly successful Republican National Convention last week, Democrats have been desperate to find ways to criticize the week-long event.

'Kid Rock was lame!' (He wasn't.)

'Hulk Hogan was ridiculous!' (He wasn't.)

'Donald Trump spoke too long!' ... OK, maybe there's some truth to that one, LOL.

But as long as Trump's acceptance speech was, he got all the good stuff in up front before the 'normies' tuned out. For much of the rest of his 90-minute speech, he was just having a blast, happy to be alive. Given what he's been through, we'll allow it.

But all of the Democrats trying to claim these elements of the RNC were 'cringe' forget two key points. Most importantly, their convention starts in a couple of weeks and they still don't know who they will be nominating. But almost as critically, when it comes to facepalm-worthy convention highlights, no one has anything on the DNC.

Last night, one of our favorite accounts, Oilfield Rando, reminded everyone how cringeworthy the Democrats are with this video from just four years ago.

Once again, with our apologies, please watch:

Democrats lost the right to talk sh*t about the Republican convention ever again when they did this in 2020 pic.twitter.com/BYNp6JJThs — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 20, 2024

Ouch. And we mean that. OUCH. This is actually physically painful to watch.

Earlier in the weekend, lots of people on Twitter were sharing a similar video from the 1996 DNC when everyone was doing the Macarena.

When libs tell you Kid Rock was cringe, just show them this video. pic.twitter.com/xUJjP6wIfN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 19, 2024

That's pretty bad, no doubt, but 1996 was a weird time in America. People were eating Dippin' Dots, listening to some really bad music, and the worst network in history came on air when MSNBC made its debut. Heck, the Dallas Cowboys were even good. Super Bowl champions, not an Internet meme.

But this video from the 2020 DNC? It puts even the Macarena and Hillary Clinton's horrible sense of rhythm to shame.

I still cant believe this happened — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 20, 2024

It is the perfect encapsulation of the Democrats' enslavement to the cult of woke. America sucks, they say, and to demonstrate that, we're going to play some old '60s counterculture anthem, sung by a mediocre man in a dress.

Couldn’t believe this wasn’t satire when it was happening. — Huey (@HAv2RtrnVdeoTps) July 20, 2024

It was so roundly mocked at the time that YouTube turned off comments on the video within minutes of it being posted on the platform.

This hits every level of cringe in existence. — Viking Rob (@VikingRobVWO) July 20, 2024

It even hits some levels of cringe that were heretofore undiscovered.

I have it on mute and all I hear is goodbye horses — Bilbro Braggins (parody) (@Jbanklestankle1) July 20, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

We're not going to explain that joke. It's too perfect. Hopefully, Twitchy readers all get it.

Advertisement

This was the moment that Democrats fully transitioned from being the “cool” party that young people used to be drawn to



To becoming the woke, cringe party for freaks and ugly people



Purely on the basis of aesthetics, you couldn’t conceive of a better anti-persuasion campaign… https://t.co/P5CP6VwLvr — AJAC (@AJA_Cortes) July 20, 2024

The tweet continues: '... This catalyzed the massive shift of young men identifying as right-leaning. No young man who is heterosexual could watch and not be repulsed.'

We agree with all of that, except for the fact that we're pretty sure even gay young men looked at that video and instantly became Republicans.

We have Hulk Hogan, and they have whatever this is. https://t.co/TVRgLyAxrT — Rovie Wade (@IndridCo1dd) July 20, 2024

They have no business making fun of the Hulkster when their featured attraction is DEI Batman singing in a Hellraiser gown.

My god, I forgot about this https://t.co/ZscgKAL5FP — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) July 20, 2024

We are sincerely sorry for reminding you, but it had to be done. We hope you understand.

All of that music industry talent on the Democratic Party bench, and this is what they could come up with in 2020? Yikes. https://t.co/HWV525rl07 — The Zenome Project (@Hockyluv21) July 21, 2024

Seriously. It's almost like all the leftie musical artists knew deep down how bad Joe Biden was even in 2020 and avoided the DNC like the plague.

It'll be interesting to see if any musicians will want to staple their names to the train wreck that will be this year's DNC.

Advertisement

LOL. It was a crime against humanity, it was. The trauma it caused was real.

Still, even though we feel like this short trip down cringe memory lane was necessary, we do feel bad for inflicting it on our readers.

To make up for it, we'll give you a remix, which is the video the DNC should have shown four years ago.

Here you go:

Aww, look how 'mostly peaceful' the Democrats were in 2020. The music is still crummy, but at least the visuals are much more honest.

The good news for the Democrats is that when their convention convenes this year in Chicago on August 19, they won't have to search to find more footage like this.

They can just livestream all of the pro-Hamas protesters trashing the streets in real-time.