Who Is This 'God' Character Anyway? Politico Seems Baffled That Conservatives Are People of Faith

Of all the reactions in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, perhaps the least surprising is the fact that Trump supporters and many other people have spent a lot of time thanking God. This demonstration of faith was on full display last night as the Republican National Convention kicked off.

We didn't count every speaker (that would be weird), but we know that most of the speakers last night included some version of the thought that Trump's survival was a miracle. Or that God was watching over him. So did many conservative pundits who appeared on television yesterday, as well as all of the members of Trump's family (obviously).

Seems pretty normal, right?

Hilariously however, this reaction was extremely confusing to Politico, where five -- count 'em, FIVE -- writers contributed to a report marveling at these displays of faith like they were looking at a two-headed goat.

Republicans continue to praise God for “divine intervention” after Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet over the weekend and as the RNC started tonight: https://t.co/bOUJq87pHg pic.twitter.com/NvZvgbdd2V — POLITICO (@politico) July 16, 2024

Before we get into the article, take note of two things in the tweet. Divine intervention being put into quotes is not an accident. It is an alien concept to them.

Second, notice the phrasing 'grazed in the ear.'

Really? REALLY? Something tells us, they would not have used that phrase if a Democrat politician had cheated an assassin's bullet.

“After Trump survived an assassination attempt” is what real journalists would write. https://t.co/anVEyE1fs8 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 16, 2024

"Grazed in the ear by a bullet." I've never hated someone so much that I'd feel the need to minimize an attempt to murder him. https://t.co/eaK4Rzq5CN — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 16, 2024

They have to minimize it. Because they are implicated in it. And they know it.

Here is more from the report, showing that the journos are dumbfounded that Republicans would thank God (whoever that person is).

The outpouring from his allies represents an extraordinary moment in American politics and for Trump ... His supporters’ — many top Republican officials — embrace of divine intervention further solidifies Trump’s position in the party as not just its leader, but as one who is viewed as chosen by, perhaps, a higher power to save the country.



A bullet grazed the former president’s right ear last night, wounding him but not seriously ...



... That image — showing Trump with a raised fist and blood trickling down his face — already instilled the former president’s view as a martyr from among his base of supporters.

Funny, we don't seem to recall Trump supporters claiming he was a martyr. Because, you know, he survived. That's not what a martyr is.

We do remember Democrat super donor Reid Hoffman lamenting that Trump was not made into a martyr.

Billionaire Reid Hoffman, who wished Trump was ‘actual martyr,’ is a dark money Dem donor https://t.co/3zaHW79pXb pic.twitter.com/HhPbawPHeX — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2024

Interesting that Politico has not deemed that statement newsworthy.

Republicans continue to pray for country and God’s protection over it. https://t.co/VH4z7cvv4r — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 16, 2024

It's really not a difficult concept. But it took Politico five journalists to try to wrap their heads around it.

Yeah, most of us believe in God… you found us out… top-notch journalisming folks. https://t.co/si8UU8Ha0i — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) July 16, 2024

Uh-oh. The jig is up.

You know what I'm gonna continue to praise God even harder https://t.co/pdSFp39Mjj — Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) July 16, 2024

Please do. It will absolutely confuse them.

…as if that’s a bad thing? https://t.co/PRF2qRO17C — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 16, 2024

They can't help but continue to tell us who they are, over and over again.

Oh those "bitter clingers" are at it again https://t.co/PnbLI4xcYz — F-15 Owners Club President (@WarDamnGunners) July 16, 2024

When he talked about people 'clinging' to guns and religion, Barack Obama really opened some huge floodgates for the left to openly show their disdain for people of faith. That wasn't an accident either.

He was only grazed by the bullet because he turned his head.



It was a divine intervention.



I’m sorry you all at @politico have such hardened hearts, and can no longer see such miracles. https://t.co/cgqPpKeZqT — A (@bonjourblonde) July 16, 2024

This. All of this.

It's perfectly fine for people to not believe in God. If those people want to call it luck, that's OK. But it was pretty miraculous (in either the religious or secular sense of that word) that Donald Trump is only alive -- or not fighting for his life -- today because he slightly turned his head at just the right moment.

Politico's reaction, however, is so comical as to be hilarious. They cannot comprehend it.

It reminds us of the scene in the classic A Christmas Story where Ralphie, in an effort to plant the seeds to get his Red Ryder air rifle for Chrismas, tells his mom and dad that someone saw grizzly bears near the candy store:

via GIPHY



HA. We love that movie.

But that's exactly how Politico sounds when reporting about conservatives thanking God for Trump's survival.

We'd feel bad for them, but we're too busy laughing at them.

