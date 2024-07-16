Joe & Mika Enraged, Threaten to Quit 'Morning Joe!'
Who Is This 'God' Character Anyway? Politico Seems Baffled That Conservatives Are People of Faith

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on July 16, 2024
AngieArtist

Of all the reactions in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, perhaps the least surprising is the fact that Trump supporters and many other people have spent a lot of time thanking God. This demonstration of faith was on full display last night as the Republican National Convention kicked off. 

We didn't count every speaker (that would be weird), but we know that most of the speakers last night included some version of the thought that Trump's survival was a miracle. Or that God was watching over him. So did many conservative pundits who appeared on television yesterday, as well as all of the members of Trump's family (obviously). 

Seems pretty normal, right? 

Hilariously however, this reaction was extremely confusing to Politico, where five -- count 'em, FIVE -- writers contributed to a report marveling at these displays of faith like they were looking at a two-headed goat. 

Before we get into the article, take note of two things in the tweet. Divine intervention being put into quotes is not an accident. It is an alien concept to them. 

Second, notice the phrasing 'grazed in the ear.'

Really? REALLY? Something tells us, they would not have used that phrase if a Democrat politician had cheated an assassin's bullet.

JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
They have to minimize it. Because they are implicated in it. And they know it. 

Here is more from the report, showing that the journos are dumbfounded that Republicans would thank God (whoever that person is). 

The outpouring from his allies represents an extraordinary moment in American politics and for Trump ... His supporters’ — many top Republican officials — embrace of divine intervention further solidifies Trump’s position in the party as not just its leader, but as one who is viewed as chosen by, perhaps, a higher power to save the country.

A bullet grazed the former president’s right ear last night, wounding him but not seriously ...

... That image — showing Trump with a raised fist and blood trickling down his face — already instilled the former president’s view as a martyr from among his base of supporters.

Funny, we don't seem to recall Trump supporters claiming he was a martyr. Because, you know, he survived. That's not what a martyr is. 

We do remember Democrat super donor Reid Hoffman lamenting that Trump was not made into a martyr.

Interesting that Politico has not deemed that statement newsworthy. 

It's really not a difficult concept. But it took Politico five journalists to try to wrap their heads around it. 

Uh-oh. The jig is up. 

Please do. It will absolutely confuse them. 

They can't help but continue to tell us who they are, over and over again. 

When he talked about people 'clinging' to guns and religion, Barack Obama really opened some huge floodgates for the left to openly show their disdain for people of faith. That wasn't an accident either. 

This. All of this. 

It's perfectly fine for people to not believe in God. If those people want to call it luck, that's OK. But it was pretty miraculous (in either the religious or secular sense of that word) that Donald Trump is only alive -- or not fighting for his life -- today because he slightly turned his head at just the right moment. 

Politico's reaction, however, is so comical as to be hilarious. They cannot comprehend it. 

It reminds us of the scene in the classic A Christmas Story where Ralphie, in an effort to plant the seeds to get his Red Ryder air rifle for Chrismas, tells his mom and dad that someone saw grizzly bears near the candy store: 

via GIPHY

HA. We love that movie. 

But that's exactly how Politico sounds when reporting about conservatives thanking God for Trump's survival. 

We'd feel bad for them, but we're too busy laughing at them.

ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP FAITH POLITICO RELIGION REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

