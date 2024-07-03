NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant

JUST FOR FUN: Proof of Extraterrestrials Confirmed as Highway Trooper Pulls Over UFO...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on July 03, 2024
Frinkiac

Tomorrow is Independence Day and we are excited for all of the traditions that go along with the Fourth of July each year. The fireworks, the parades, the outdoor concerts, the displays of patriotism, gathering together with family and friends ...

... and PETA hilariously acting like the miserable scolds that they are. 

Yes, once again, the perpetually petulant People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are celebrating the Fourth of July by trying to rain on everyone's picnic ... or outdoor grill, as the case may be. 

And once again, they are horrible at it. 

PETA didn't get the biggest ratio we've ever seen this year, but we attribute much of that to the fact that everyone is tired of their act and has decided simply to ignore them this time around. But it was still a pretty good ratio. 

Before we get into all of the hilarious replies from the wonderful carnivores of Twitter, can we take just a second to also congratulate PETA this year on finding the worst stock photos possible for their ad? We think we've seen all those same people in an HR brochure about 'microaggressions.'

Low production values aside though, Twitter had us in tears giving PETA the annual Independence Day dragging they so richly deserve. Enjoy ...

If they're buyin', we're eatin'. 

We like our burgers rare. Just, you know, not 'Chuck Schumer rare.'

We hear dolphins are kind of the schoolyard bullies of the ocean in real life, unlike that Flipper propaganda.

We're not too interested in the dog burger either. Then again, we're not former President of the United States Barack Obama. 

Or Mel Gibson. 

If the main ingredients are quinoa or beans (not to mention all the awful chemicals), by definition, it is NOT a burger. 

That burger looks GREAT. Let's get some more pictures of our delicious Fourth of July meals. 

Thank you for your service, Buttercup. 

Hear us out here: a burger AND a steak. 

Cows eat plants. We eat cows. Logically speaking then, hamburgers and steaks are 'plant-based meat.'

HOLY COW (no pun intended). Now, THAT is a burger. 

We've been around long enough to know that you NEVER go against Samuel L. Jackson. 

We're getting really hungry now though, so let's look at some other responses to PETA's ridiculous meme. 

One of those looks very healthy. It ain't the one on the left. 

Good point. Does PETA lecture anyone else for eating meat, or just us? 

Yes, PETA. Please. We beg you. Go yell at a lion. LOL. 

All of them, plus venison burgers, bison burgers, elk burgers, lamb burgers ... you get the idea. Even turkey burgers aren't half bad, though they're usually a little dry, so throw some bacon and cheese on those. 

HA. We can guarantee this guy read The Restaurant at the End of the Universe by Douglas Adams. (If you haven't, it's a must-read, especially the scene with the Ameglian Major Cow.)

Seems pretty racist and xenophobic of PETA, right? And yes, dolphin is a common meat enjoyed in Japan and Peru, as well as some other countries. 

Even actual vegetarians were kind of laughing at PETA for this meme. 

You know what they say on The Simpsons. You don't win friends with salad (or veggie burgers). 

You Dont Win Friends With Salad Lisa Simpson GIFfrom You Dont Win Friends With Salad GIFs



HAHAHAHAHAHA.

What that guy said. Or, stated even a better way ...

LOL. 

We know PETA will never shut up about this. That's OK. They can say what they want. As we said, it's become an annual Independence Day tradition for them to tweet out a cringe meme.

But an even better Fourth of July tradition is Twitter mocking PETA with an epic ratio. 

