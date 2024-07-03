NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant

Tomorrow is Independence Day and we are excited for all of the traditions that go along with the Fourth of July each year. The fireworks, the parades, the outdoor concerts, the displays of patriotism, gathering together with family and friends ...

... and PETA hilariously acting like the miserable scolds that they are.

Yes, once again, the perpetually petulant People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are celebrating the Fourth of July by trying to rain on everyone's picnic ... or outdoor grill, as the case may be.

And once again, they are horrible at it.

THEY’RE ALL EQUALLY BAD 🤦 just eat a veggie burger this #FourthOfJuly. pic.twitter.com/dKcTgzMGnD — PETA (@peta) July 2, 2024

PETA didn't get the biggest ratio we've ever seen this year, but we attribute much of that to the fact that everyone is tired of their act and has decided simply to ignore them this time around. But it was still a pretty good ratio.

Before we get into all of the hilarious replies from the wonderful carnivores of Twitter, can we take just a second to also congratulate PETA this year on finding the worst stock photos possible for their ad? We think we've seen all those same people in an HR brochure about 'microaggressions.'

Low production values aside though, Twitter had us in tears giving PETA the annual Independence Day dragging they so richly deserve. Enjoy ...

Are you taking our orders?



Burgers on PETA, guys! https://t.co/nrcGcVbuRQ — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) July 2, 2024

If they're buyin', we're eatin'.

I only eat dead animals. The living ones won't stay on my plate. https://t.co/wcek3ZLL5u — G (@stevensongs) July 2, 2024

We like our burgers rare. Just, you know, not 'Chuck Schumer rare.'

I would eat a dolphin out of pure spite. https://t.co/IcFVk7QENU — J. Burden (@_jburden) July 2, 2024

We hear dolphins are kind of the schoolyard bullies of the ocean in real life, unlike that Flipper propaganda.

This might make me a horrible person but the only one I am not willing to try is the dog.



I love horses and dolphins like they are smart and cool but If they are already dead and I am hungry I could try that.



Deer meat is delicious but I still like Bambi. https://t.co/kuK94UChis pic.twitter.com/qD5fDOjx7Z — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 2, 2024

We're not too interested in the dog burger either. Then again, we're not former President of the United States Barack Obama.

Or Mel Gibson.

Veggies are not burgers and never will be. — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) July 2, 2024

If the main ingredients are quinoa or beans (not to mention all the awful chemicals), by definition, it is NOT a burger.

Nah, I’m going to fix the fattest burger made from COW beef for my #FourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/BGFkH3H19x — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 2, 2024

That burger looks GREAT. Let's get some more pictures of our delicious Fourth of July meals.

I'm making a brisket this 4th of July. The cow was named Buttercup. Buttercup will taste delicious. pic.twitter.com/qqzTnCtsa6 — Thomas Everhart 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@ThomasEver71065) July 2, 2024

Thank you for your service, Buttercup.

Those are all bad choices! For the love of God, it the #FourthOfJuly !!! The celebration of #IndependenceDay !!!



Be American!!!! Grill a steak as God and the Founding Fathers intended!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eRnXTCDmaz — AmErican (@Flipper628) July 2, 2024

Hear us out here: a burger AND a steak.

Good PSA. Make sure the cow was vegan. pic.twitter.com/yiJONda0eu — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) July 2, 2024

Cows eat plants. We eat cows. Logically speaking then, hamburgers and steaks are 'plant-based meat.'

Beef burgers > veggie burgers pic.twitter.com/8h2FfFMLkH — Kaylee (@_kaylee222) July 2, 2024

HOLY COW (no pun intended). Now, THAT is a burger.

We've been around long enough to know that you NEVER go against Samuel L. Jackson.

We're getting really hungry now though, so let's look at some other responses to PETA's ridiculous meme.

One of those looks very healthy. It ain't the one on the left.

Good point. Does PETA lecture anyone else for eating meat, or just us?

Why do they only ever criticize humans for eating meat? Go yell at a lion or something. https://t.co/HhBlBF1Grs — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 2, 2024

Yes, PETA. Please. We beg you. Go yell at a lion. LOL.

I've literally eaten them all. And every single one of those lower animals were more intelligent than any retard at @peta. https://t.co/7nuDIkFg3k — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) July 2, 2024

All of them, plus venison burgers, bison burgers, elk burgers, lamb burgers ... you get the idea. Even turkey burgers aren't half bad, though they're usually a little dry, so throw some bacon and cheese on those.

This Independence Day, give your burgers, steaks and chicken cute names, and place them on little placards. It's fun for the children and really p*sses off these lunatics. https://t.co/17jtKjFJIC pic.twitter.com/VZQBmk3Pqj — Mixi-Mexi (@Mixi_Mexi) July 2, 2024

HA. We can guarantee this guy read The Restaurant at the End of the Universe by Douglas Adams. (If you haven't, it's a must-read, especially the scene with the Ameglian Major Cow.)

In some countries eating dog and horse is as acceptable as eating beef. And Dolphins I'm sure are still on the menu in certain parts of the world — Peter Hall (@NonPCPete1987) July 2, 2024

Seems pretty racist and xenophobic of PETA, right? And yes, dolphin is a common meat enjoyed in Japan and Peru, as well as some other countries.

They're objectively not, though. Horse isn't exactly my taste, but it's better protein and less fatty than cow.



And statistically, dolphin and dog are gonna taste like chicken, so it'll depend on the sauce.



I'm mostly vegetarian now, but this ain't the way to get there, fam — Maggie ルナ Danger (@EffinMaggie) July 3, 2024

Even actual vegetarians were kind of laughing at PETA for this meme.

You know what they say on The Simpsons. You don't win friends with salad (or veggie burgers).









Indeed, meat is delicious. pic.twitter.com/ON5juICMeD — The Chasing Ghosts Podcast (@wbuppert) July 2, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Mind your own business! I'll eat what I want without your interference. Thanks 👍🏼 — Alan H (@Alan_H_73) July 2, 2024

What that guy said. Or, stated even a better way ...

LOL.

We know PETA will never shut up about this. That's OK. They can say what they want. As we said, it's become an annual Independence Day tradition for them to tweet out a cringe meme.

But an even better Fourth of July tradition is Twitter mocking PETA with an epic ratio.