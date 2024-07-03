JUST FOR FUN: Proof of Extraterrestrials Confirmed as Highway Trooper Pulls Over UFO in Oklahoma

Folks, we don't know about you, but the last week or so has been an absolute whirlwind in the land of politics and we need a little break.

Don't get us wrong. We can have fun at the politicians' and media's expense with the best of them, but sometimes we want a story that's just good for a laugh in its own right and has nothing to do with THE END OF DEMOCRACY ... or something.

Thankfully, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol felt our pain yesterday and came to our rescue by proving that aliens do exist and they are living among us ...

It's not every day you pull over a UFO. Trooper Ryan Vanvleck #722 pulled over this vehicle on the Turner Turnpike yesterday for an obstructed tag. They were on their way to a UFO festival in Roswell, New Mexico. Trooper Vanvleck let them go with a warning. pic.twitter.com/J5j1mzzYiJ — OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) July 2, 2024

We think they should have played this up a little harder and not given it away right in the first tweet, but we get it. The way the world is today, if OHP had been a little more coy about this highway stop, they might've gotten a visit from the FBI.

Or the Men in Black.

But it was still a lot of fun and Twitter had a lot of fun with it.

Did it make the bleeble sound like George Jetson’s vehicle? — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) July 3, 2024

It should have had a bumper sticker that read, 'Jane! Get me off this crazy thing!'

It was a more dangerous stop than you realize.



When asked about the traffic stop... He said... "Where's the kaboom? There was supposed to be an Earth-shattering kaboom! This makes me very angry, very angry indeed."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/faGDQnsOi0 — Citizen (redacted) (@Resident_NEOK) July 2, 2024

HA. They don't make 'em like Marvin the Martian anymore.

They are among us…… 😂 — kim padgett (@Kwpadgett) July 2, 2024

pic.twitter.com/VIp8MRKEou — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) July 2, 2024

The trooper even inspected the UFO. No probes or anything.

They are real, I new it!!! pic.twitter.com/0jfG0pNqQh — Westexot144 (@CastilloMc911) July 3, 2024

This highway stop is going to incite a whole new argument with the folks over at The Daily Wire about whether aliens exist.

I hope it had air conditioning! — Scott (@scottwi67497722) July 2, 2024

UFOs come equipped with all the features: air conditioning, satellite radio, rear and side-view cameras ... and disintegrator rays.

I’d love to hear the radio transmission of this being called in 😂😂 https://t.co/HJR1s4mmt8 — Bean (@BeanTownCop) July 2, 2024

We need that recording right now, LOL.

There was even the obligatory local news report, complete with cheesy commentary.

Never change, local news anchors.

Nonsense. That is NOT happening anywhere on Orting Kapowsin Hiway — Heidi-Virginia: (@HeidiVirginia1) July 3, 2024

Well, that's because the Orting Kapowsin Highway is near Seattle and even the aliens know better than to go anywhere near a place THAT weird. The humans in Oklahoma are much more chill.

I wonder what the top speed of that UFO car was? I bet it was out of this world... I'm sorry I'll stop. https://t.co/HOzkG6iggR — Jared Gooch (@OkinawanCowboy) July 2, 2024

Yes, the trooper may have let these drivers off with a warning, but he just issued Jared a citation for reckless dad joking.

There were many people more than a little envious of this particular UFO.

I would like to buy this vehicle. https://t.co/qUzbmPgfpb — Det. Paul Drake - Lawyer/Anti-Hero (@DetPaulDrake) July 3, 2024

I am ridiculously jealous that I don't have a UFO car https://t.co/RNXRIvcQUD — Imas Naej (@gymtanSam) July 2, 2024

We are kind of jealous too, even though it does look a little cramped inside there.

The trooper found himself at least one new fan as well.

Is Trooper Ryan Vamvleck single? https://t.co/4WefA4OfFs — That gay catholic (@BrokenStaffer) July 2, 2024

He's a handsome fella, alright. And he's got to have a good sense of humor, you know that much.

Space Gab : Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled over a UFO as it made its way to Roswell New Mexico ... an obstruction which hid the vehicle tag was the reason.. I wonder on which planet the saucer shaped vehicle is registered? #WorldUFODay https://t.co/VBslEMckgt — Spaced Drummer (@Mike_Coletta) July 2, 2024

If the UFO had a Mars license plate, it would have made Elon Musk lose his mind.

Anyway, it turns out that these two women have been driving their UFO car through many states and have been pulled over in each one. That sounds like a fantastically fun road trip to Roswell (as long as all of the other officers dealt with it as well as OHP trooper Ryan Vanvleck, that is).

Have a great time, ladies. Remember: the truth is out there.