NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth...
The Democrats' Only Hope May Be a Last-Minute Hillary Campaign, and the GOP...
Gays and Lesbians Fought to Keep Fetishists Out of the Movement and Lost
New Yorker Writer Wonders Where Everyone Was When There Was a Chance to...
New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each...
The Bulwark Wonders If Dr. Jill’s Empathy Is Getting in the Way of...
INSANE UNC Lefty Pens Paper Accusing Dolly Parton of 'White Saviorism' Over Free...
NOT HELPING: Biden Tries to Explain His Abysmal Debate Performance and Makes Things...
Biden Attacks Trump, SCOTUS in Last-Minute Evening Address
Teen Arrested for Felony Mischief for Doing Burn-Out on Pride Mural
Even Elmo Sending Love Turns Leftists Into Lamenting Lunatics
Hunter Biden Has Joined Meetings With His Father’s Top Aides at the White...
Recent Democratic Kingmaker Rep. Clyburn Indicates Harris is the Only Replacement for Bide...
She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronou...

JUST FOR FUN: Proof of Extraterrestrials Confirmed as Highway Trooper Pulls Over UFO in Oklahoma

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on July 03, 2024
AngieArtist

Folks, we don't know about you, but the last week or so has been an absolute whirlwind in the land of politics and we need a little break. 

Don't get us wrong. We can have fun at the politicians' and media's expense with the best of them, but sometimes we want a story that's just good for a laugh in its own right and has nothing to do with THE END OF DEMOCRACY ... or something. 

Advertisement

Thankfully, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol felt our pain yesterday and came to our rescue by proving that aliens do exist and they are living among us ...

We think they should have played this up a little harder and not given it away right in the first tweet, but we get it. The way the world is today, if OHP had been a little more coy about this highway stop, they might've gotten a visit from the FBI. 

Or the Men in Black. 

But it was still a lot of fun and Twitter had a lot of fun with it. 

It should have had a bumper sticker that read, 'Jane! Get me off this crazy thing!'

Recommended

NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

HA. They don't make 'em like Marvin the Martian anymore. 

The trooper even inspected the UFO. No probes or anything. 

This highway stop is going to incite a whole new argument with the folks over at The Daily Wire about whether aliens exist. 

UFOs come equipped with all the features: air conditioning, satellite radio, rear and side-view cameras ... and disintegrator rays. 

We need that recording right now, LOL. 

There was even the obligatory local news report, complete with cheesy commentary. 

Never change, local news anchors. 

Well, that's because the Orting Kapowsin Highway is near Seattle and even the aliens know better than to go anywhere near a place THAT weird. The humans in Oklahoma are much more chill. 

Advertisement

Yes, the trooper may have let these drivers off with a warning, but he just issued Jared a citation for reckless dad joking. 

There were many people more than a little envious of this particular UFO. 

We are kind of jealous too, even though it does look a little cramped inside there.  

The trooper found himself at least one new fan as well. 

He's a handsome fella, alright. And he's got to have a good sense of humor, you know that much. 

Advertisement

If the UFO had a Mars license plate, it would have made Elon Musk lose his mind. 

Anyway, it turns out that these two women have been driving their UFO car through many states and have been pulled over in each one. That sounds like a fantastically fun road trip to Roswell (as long as all of the other officers dealt with it as well as OHP trooper Ryan Vanvleck, that is). 

Have a great time, ladies. Remember: the truth is out there. 

Tags: FUNNY OKLAHOMA POLICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant
Grateful Calvin
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
INSANE UNC Lefty Pens Paper Accusing Dolly Parton of 'White Saviorism' Over Free Book Program
Amy Curtis
New Yorker Writer Wonders Where Everyone Was When There Was a Chance to Swap Out Biden
Brett T.
NOT HELPING: Biden Tries to Explain His Abysmal Debate Performance and Makes Things WORSE
Amy Curtis
She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronouns'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant Grateful Calvin
Advertisement