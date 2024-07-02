Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show'...
Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the...
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes
Rob Reiner: Trump Shot Someone And The Supreme Court Allowed Him to Get...
New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks
Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
San Francisco Police Confirm Full Nudity at Pride Events Is Legal
Tucker Carlson: Dr. Jill Biden Keeping Joe Away From People Who Want Him...
Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025
Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison...
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME...
Aaron Rupar Fantasizes About Biden Imprisoning Justice Roberts
YOU Are the Party: Bill Kristol WRECKED After Quoting '1984'

Randi Weingarten FALLS Flat on Her Face Trying to Show Her Support for Biden-Harris Campaign

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on July 02, 2024

Randi Weingarten, the head of America's largest teacher's union, has many awful qualities that we have documented often at Twitchy, but the worst thing about her is how she always puts her own power and position first and the needs and best interests of children, parents, and actual teachers last. 

Advertisement

Weingarten's silver medal of horrible, though, might be how she -- allegedly an 'educator' -- is really just so monumentally dumb all the time. Her tweets are regularly replete with spelling and grammatical errors and who can forget how she famously showed her support for Ukraine by holding up an upside-down flag from that country? (We're also not sure what supporting Vladimir Zelenskyy's money laundering operation has to do with American kids knowing how to read and write, but we'll set that one aside for now.)

Yesterday, as June ended and July began, Weingarten put down all of her 'pride' flags and planted a new one to show that her political bias outweighs the concerns she should have for how poorly American students are performing. 

Nothing says you care about the kids more than showing your support for a senile old man who likes to sniff them, Randi. Way to go.  

Did you catch something interesting about this photo, however? 

Twitter did, and the first person to point it out was Wiengarten's nemesis and school choice champion Corey DeAngelis. 

Oops. BIG Oops, Randi.

Yesterday was July 1. This photo sure looks a lot like the yard sign was planted sometime in mid-October, doesn't it? Just another lie from Weingarten, like she lied to Congress about trying to get schools re-opened during COVID. 

Recommended

Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had
Doug P.
Advertisement

De-Angelis wasn't the only one who noticed. 

They really are. And Weingarten is the queen of the stupids. 

Randi can't use a rake. Every time she tries, she steps on it. 

She even left replies on for her tweet ... for a few minutes anyway, just long enough for her to post this cringe reply to herself. 

Thanks for letting everyone know you didn't read the SCOTUS opinion, champ. Maybe the reason so many students can't read at their grade level is that a teacher's union president can't either. 

DeAngelis and others took her to task on far more than her obviously fake photo. 

Advertisement

That picture says 1,000 words. 

An ad for homeschooling and an ad for Donald Trump. 

She thinks she's helping Biden, but she is so hated by parents that she's doing the exact opposite. 

But she doesn't care about that, only her power and wealth.

Advertisement

Weingarten's salary approaches $600,000 a year. Her union members, many of whom make 1/10th of that, really need to have a talk with her. 

Yikes. That is a nightmare scenario we don't even want to consider. Weingarten probably wouldn't take the job though. She makes FAR more money as a private grifter. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

OK, now we're dead. Those will be the signs she puts up in her yard when we hit August.

Because they really don't come much stupider than Randi Weingarten.

Tags: FAIL RANDI WEINGARTEN BIDEN CAMPAIGN COREY DEANGELIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had
Doug P.
Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists
Brett T.
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes
Gordon K
Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
Brett T.
New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks
Brett T.
Rob Reiner: Trump Shot Someone And The Supreme Court Allowed Him to Get Away With It
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had Doug P.
Advertisement