Randi Weingarten FALLS Flat on Her Face Trying to Show Her Support for Biden-Harris Campaign

Randi Weingarten, the head of America's largest teacher's union, has many awful qualities that we have documented often at Twitchy, but the worst thing about her is how she always puts her own power and position first and the needs and best interests of children, parents, and actual teachers last.

Advertisement

Weingarten's silver medal of horrible, though, might be how she -- allegedly an 'educator' -- is really just so monumentally dumb all the time. Her tweets are regularly replete with spelling and grammatical errors and who can forget how she famously showed her support for Ukraine by holding up an upside-down flag from that country? (We're also not sure what supporting Vladimir Zelenskyy's money laundering operation has to do with American kids knowing how to read and write, but we'll set that one aside for now.)

Yesterday, as June ended and July began, Weingarten put down all of her 'pride' flags and planted a new one to show that her political bias outweighs the concerns she should have for how poorly American students are performing.

First act today- putting up the sign pic.twitter.com/jl2LpK8z1p — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣 (@rweingarten) July 1, 2024

Nothing says you care about the kids more than showing your support for a senile old man who likes to sniff them, Randi. Way to go.

Did you catch something interesting about this photo, however?

Twitter did, and the first person to point it out was Wiengarten's nemesis and school choice champion Corey DeAngelis.

Why are the leaves on the ground? https://t.co/jVkDRe0HMo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2024

Oops. BIG Oops, Randi.

Yesterday was July 1. This photo sure looks a lot like the yard sign was planted sometime in mid-October, doesn't it? Just another lie from Weingarten, like she lied to Congress about trying to get schools re-opened during COVID.

De-Angelis wasn't the only one who noticed.

Judging by the color of the leaves, dirt, and grass in that photo, your actual "first act today" was going through your camera roll from November 2020 and trying to pass off an old photo as brand new. Bizarre. https://t.co/UcoVrASXwl — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 1, 2024

They really are. And Weingarten is the queen of the stupids.

Where do you live that there are already dead, brown leaves on the ground on July 1? — Robert Pondiscio (@rpondiscio) July 1, 2024

You need to rake… — Anthony Cipollo (@acipollo) July 1, 2024

Randi can't use a rake. Every time she tries, she steps on it.

What's up with those fallen leaves?



Good God, you are ridiculous. https://t.co/I2GZpmiO9C pic.twitter.com/hP3mfMYlpp — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) July 2, 2024

She even left replies on for her tweet ... for a few minutes anyway, just long enough for her to post this cringe reply to herself.

Today… the Supreme Court rewrote the Constitution from the rule of law to the rule of one — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣 (@rweingarten) July 1, 2024

Thanks for letting everyone know you didn't read the SCOTUS opinion, champ. Maybe the reason so many students can't read at their grade level is that a teacher's union president can't either.

DeAngelis and others took her to task on far more than her obviously fake photo.

Advertisement

You held children’s education hostage by fighting to keep schools closed for ransom payments from taxpayers. https://t.co/jVkDRe09WQ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2024

America’s public schools are radicalizing students to become social justice warriors who vote for Biden.



It’s almost as if this is the whole reason teachers unions exist.



Look how cozy they are. https://t.co/xM7uCNhAQA pic.twitter.com/86xOWPcCDV — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) July 1, 2024

That picture says 1,000 words.

campaign contributions from the American Federation of Teachers to Democrats:



1994: 99.4%

1996: 99.1%

1998: 98.9%

2000: 99.2%

2002: 99.3%

2004: 98.0%

2006: 99.1%

2008: 99.1%

2010: 99.4%

2012: 99.4%

2014: 99.0%

2016: 99.7%

2018: 99.8%

2020: 99.6%

2022: 99.97%



money laundering. https://t.co/jVkDRe0HMo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2024

If it weren't already abundantly clear that the teachers union is an arm of the Democrat Party, it is now. https://t.co/jVkDRe0HMo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2024

Another ad for homeschooling https://t.co/WNPutB1XpB — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 1, 2024

An ad for homeschooling and an ad for Donald Trump.

This should count as an in-kind contribution to Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/jVkDRe09WQ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2024

She thinks she's helping Biden, but she is so hated by parents that she's doing the exact opposite.

But she doesn't care about that, only her power and wealth.

Advertisement

Mmmmmm anything to keep your sweet, far-too-high salary and endless boondoggles. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 1, 2024

Weingarten's salary approaches $600,000 a year. Her union members, many of whom make 1/10th of that, really need to have a talk with her.

Randi likes having access and influence over the White House.



She and Jill Biden won’t give up power easily. They loathe losing their “precious.” https://t.co/VszUHoWsf2 — Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) July 1, 2024

Did President Jill promise to make you Sec. of Education? 🤔 — Jean (@queens_parents) July 1, 2024

Yikes. That is a nightmare scenario we don't even want to consider. Weingarten probably wouldn't take the job though. She makes FAR more money as a private grifter.

Have you put your yard signs up yet? https://t.co/pj1ECeHDvJ pic.twitter.com/ByxlcOkl10 — Phee-Calle de Bris 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈(she/they/parody) (@BuckFidenFJB) July 2, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

OK, now we're dead. Those will be the signs she puts up in her yard when we hit August.

Because they really don't come much stupider than Randi Weingarten.