Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on December 05, 2023
meme

Today, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released the results of a global study on student learning since the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were, not to put too fine a point on it, abysmal. Both literacy and math scores showed 'an unprecedented fall' in student performance, according to OECD.

While the United States did not score too horribly in the literacy department, about on par with 2018 test results, math scores dropped an alarming 13 points from 2018 and were 15 points below the global average. 

These results gave Randi Weingarten, head of America's largest teachers' union, the perfect opportunity to publicly accept responsibility for her efforts to close schools and keep them closed during the pandemic, and pledge to correct her actions going forward for the benefit of America's schoolchildren. 

LOL. Just kidding. She didn't do any of that. 

In usual Randi "Replies Off" Weingarten fashion, the AFT head only allowed herself to respond to her gaslighting tweet, which consisted of her lying about trying to re-open schools and caring about the academic well-being of students.

Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine From Hamas
Amy Curtis
It is truly amazing to us that Weingarten thinks she can keep saying she tried to re-open schools and thinking anyone is going to believe her. Fortunately, Twitter wasn't buying any of her lies and ratioed her into the sun with hundreds of QTs.

They should really retire the event. Nobody dominates the Gaslighting Olympics like Weingarten. 

No one has demolished Weingarten's gaslighting better than school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis, who has brought receipt after receipt to prove her lies on many occasions. And speaking of receipts, what better place to look for those than Community Notes? 

And, of course, she would do it again in a heartbeat. 

It is a vicious cycle that Weingarten and others like her strive to perpetuate for as long as possible. 

This was a popular meme responding to Weingarten but, as usual, Holly Briden did it better than most. 

Full points for finding the actual 'Gaslight' gif. 

That much COVID proved for certain. The only thing teachers' unions care about is teachers' unions. 

Oops. 

The problem is that there is nothing to stop her from brazenly lying. She does not face any accountability from her membership and never has. (By the way, did we mention that Weingarten makes more than half a million dollars a year to lie like this? Some underpaid teachers might want to ask her about that.)

Remember when everyone warned of the damage this was doing to children? And remember when Weingarten and people like her said 'Kids are resilient'? Yeah, we remember. 

And we remember that too. 

Honestly, we can't come up with a better summation of Randi Weingarten than that one. We'll call it 'tough but fair.'

***

