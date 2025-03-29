Let's GO! Speaker Mike Johnson Says the Adults Are Back In Charge and...
Don Bacon Gets HEAT Over Poll That Says 69 Percent of Americans Want to Keep Funding Ukraine War

Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 29, 2025
Polls are truly a gray area. Sometimes, they can be reliable and accurate. Other times? Not so much (looking at you Ann Selzer).

This is one of those polls that falls into the latter category, we think.

Here's more from Gallup:

Three years into the Russia-Ukraine war, 46% of Americans believe the U.S. is not doing enough to help Ukraine in the conflict, marking a 16-percentage-point increase since December to a new high in the trend that dates back to 2022. At the same time, the proportions thinking the U.S. is doing too much (30%) or the right amount (23%) for Ukraine have shrunk.

Until now, the highest percentage of Americans who believed the U.S. was not doing enough to help Ukraine was 38%, recorded in Gallup’s initial measurement of this question in August 2022. At that time, opinions were more evenly divided, with 36% saying the U.S. was providing the right amount of support and 24% thinking it was doing too much. In the first half of 2023, Americans grew more content with U.S. involvement, as those saying it was doing the right amount rose to 43% by June.

That's some creative math to get to 69%, and few people were on board with it:

Probably more accurate.

Want to flip this number? Calculate the cost of the Ukraine war per voter and ask them again if they would continue supporting it for $X every year and watch that 69% turn into 19%.

This writer ran the numbers and the total allocated Ukraine aid divided by taxpaying Americans comes to about $1200 per person. Now ask Americans if they want to pay more than $1200 for a war in Ukraine.

Not surprised.

As we said, Trump won for a reason.

That's more than fair.

The only one that matters.

Oh, look.

Receipts.

Correct. We bet if you talked to actual people, they'd oppose this.

Especially if you tell them how much comes out of their pocket to pay for this war.

