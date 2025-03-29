You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL 'Luxury Brand Specialist'

A week ago, we told you about the birth of a meme after a woman in NYC not only got into a confrontation with a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter but tried (and failed) to steal that hat.
Turns out she's exactly as AWFL as you'd have expected:
Woman whose MAGA hat meltdown, subway wipeout went viral is an ‘extremely liberal’ luxury-brand specialist https://t.co/XF7IShPZS4 pic.twitter.com/GI7fU1XFQK— New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2025
More from The New York Post:
She’s going to need a re-brand!
The woman who received 'instant karma' after berating a President Trump supporter on the subway — and then face-planting on the platform after trying to grab his 'Make America Great Again' hat — is an increasingly 'agitated' creative director for several luxury brands, The Post has learned.
Alberta Testanero, a 55-year-old dual Italian-American citizen, went viral for the caught-on-video incident on the 6 train in Midtown last week after branding the MAGA fan 'uneducated' and a 'racist.'
Testanero has gone off the deep end when it comes to politics, a former colleague claimed.
She can kiss luxury goodbye in jail— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 29, 2025
Yup.
When a hat can enrage you, you have nothing real going on in your life— leslie (@leslie59904273) March 29, 2025
And you might need some mental health assistance.
What kind of sociopath thinks it’s ok to assault someone because they don’t like their hat?— Cutty Snark 🇺🇸 (@CuttySnark4) March 29, 2025
I get that she hates Trump in the same manner that I hate commies. However, every time I see a moron in a Che Guevara T-shirt I don’t attack them; I just shrug and move along.
Because we're the adults.
Leftists are emotionally stunted children.
Sweetie is immortalized forever— miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) March 29, 2025
Enjoy 🤣pic.twitter.com/leOGnmhC3D
Seriously, check out the memes birthed by her insanity.
They are gold.
Why do seemingly normal people become violent and unhinged when they become liberals? Is it a requirement to be mentally ill?— Florida Living (JustOh) 🇺🇸 (@myacatt51) March 29, 2025
A majority of Leftist women have at least one mental illness.
No, really:
More than half of young white liberal women have a diagnosed mental health issue.... https://t.co/PTLzZkITcc pic.twitter.com/kuYl2jSqCr— Richard V. Reeves (@RichardvReeves) April 15, 2021
Yikes.
There are no surprises in that article. An unhinged wealthy white woman tried to attack a minority college student for wearing a red hat, and karma stepped in immediately because she tripped and landed on her face on the dirt subway platform!— Jesse Oppenheimer (@Oppie4547) March 29, 2025
Not a single surprise.
I'm shocked that an AWFL Karen-esque shrew turned out to be an AWFL Karen-esque shrew. https://t.co/pIZGWZVvER— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 29, 2025
Totally shocked.
Not.
There ought to be a far greater social stigma attached to being a "luxury brand specialist" than to being a wearer of MAGA hats. https://t.co/cqbpTmbbsK— i/o (@alkonata) March 29, 2025
We'd be okay with this.
Would you fire this woman if she worked for you? https://t.co/LjhfbCUfGH— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 29, 2025
Your rules, Lefties.
