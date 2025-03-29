Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL 'Luxury Brand Specialist'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 29, 2025
ImgFlip

A week ago, we told you about the birth of a meme after a woman in NYC not only got into a confrontation with a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter but tried (and failed) to steal that hat.

Turns out she's exactly as AWFL as you'd have expected:

More from The New York Post:

She’s going to need a re-brand!

The woman who received 'instant karma' after berating a President Trump supporter on the subway — and then face-planting on the platform after trying to grab his 'Make America Great Again' hat — is an increasingly 'agitated' creative director for several luxury brands, The Post has learned.

Alberta Testanero, a 55-year-old dual Italian-American citizen, went viral for the caught-on-video incident on the 6 train in Midtown last week after branding the MAGA fan 'uneducated' and a 'racist.'

Testanero has gone off the deep end when it comes to politics, a former colleague claimed.

If you attack someone on the subway for the hat they're wearing, saying you've 'gone off the deep end' is an understatement.

Yup.

And you might need some mental health assistance.

Because we're the adults.

Leftists are emotionally stunted children.

Seriously, check out the memes birthed by her insanity.

They are gold.

A majority of Leftist women have at least one mental illness.

No, really:

Yikes.

Not a single surprise.

Totally shocked.

Not.

We'd be okay with this.

Your rules, Lefties.

