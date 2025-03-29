You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL 'Luxury Brand Specialist'

A week ago, we told you about the birth of a meme after a woman in NYC not only got into a confrontation with a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter but tried (and failed) to steal that hat.

Turns out she's exactly as AWFL as you'd have expected:

Woman whose MAGA hat meltdown, subway wipeout went viral is an ‘extremely liberal’ luxury-brand specialist https://t.co/XF7IShPZS4 pic.twitter.com/GI7fU1XFQK — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2025

More from The New York Post:

She’s going to need a re-brand! The woman who received 'instant karma' after berating a President Trump supporter on the subway — and then face-planting on the platform after trying to grab his 'Make America Great Again' hat — is an increasingly 'agitated' creative director for several luxury brands, The Post has learned. Alberta Testanero, a 55-year-old dual Italian-American citizen, went viral for the caught-on-video incident on the 6 train in Midtown last week after branding the MAGA fan 'uneducated' and a 'racist.' Testanero has gone off the deep end when it comes to politics, a former colleague claimed.

If you attack someone on the subway for the hat they're wearing, saying you've 'gone off the deep end' is an understatement.

She can kiss luxury goodbye in jail — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 29, 2025

Yup.

When a hat can enrage you, you have nothing real going on in your life — leslie (@leslie59904273) March 29, 2025

And you might need some mental health assistance.

What kind of sociopath thinks it’s ok to assault someone because they don’t like their hat?



I get that she hates Trump in the same manner that I hate commies. However, every time I see a moron in a Che Guevara T-shirt I don’t attack them; I just shrug and move along. — Cutty Snark 🇺🇸 (@CuttySnark4) March 29, 2025

Because we're the adults.

Leftists are emotionally stunted children.

Sweetie is immortalized forever



Enjoy 🤣pic.twitter.com/leOGnmhC3D — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) March 29, 2025

Seriously, check out the memes birthed by her insanity.

They are gold.

Why do seemingly normal people become violent and unhinged when they become liberals? Is it a requirement to be mentally ill? — Florida Living (JustOh) 🇺🇸 (@myacatt51) March 29, 2025

A majority of Leftist women have at least one mental illness.

No, really:

More than half of young white liberal women have a diagnosed mental health issue.... https://t.co/PTLzZkITcc pic.twitter.com/kuYl2jSqCr — Richard V. Reeves (@RichardvReeves) April 15, 2021

Yikes.

There are no surprises in that article. An unhinged wealthy white woman tried to attack a minority college student for wearing a red hat, and karma stepped in immediately because she tripped and landed on her face on the dirt subway platform! — Jesse Oppenheimer (@Oppie4547) March 29, 2025

Not a single surprise.

I'm shocked that an AWFL Karen-esque shrew turned out to be an AWFL Karen-esque shrew. https://t.co/pIZGWZVvER — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 29, 2025

Totally shocked.

Not.

There ought to be a far greater social stigma attached to being a "luxury brand specialist" than to being a wearer of MAGA hats. https://t.co/cqbpTmbbsK — i/o (@alkonata) March 29, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

Would you fire this woman if she worked for you? https://t.co/LjhfbCUfGH — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 29, 2025

Your rules, Lefties.

