WHOA! 'DMCA Does Not Apply:' Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet at CNN
OH NOEZ! Lefty 'Patriots' Lose Their Flipping Minds After Melania Trump Spotted With...
Andrew Cuomo Stands Up for Trump, Abandons Democrats Who Want Him Jailed
Here We Go: Surgeon General Declares Gun Violence an 'Epidemic', Recommends Ban on...
Texas Rangers Frustrate LGBTQ Activists by Not Holding a Pride Night
Newsweek: Gov. Ron DeSantis Raises Eyebrows With New Bear-Killing Law
Good One: European Heads of State See a ‘World-Historic’ Leader in Biden
German Woman Imprisoned for 'Offending' Migrant Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse
Texas Children’s Hospital Doubles Down on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Discount Store Elizabeth Warren Will Save Us From Greedy Potato Chip Corporations
Here's More Footage of Reps. AOC and Jamaal Bowman Hopping Around Like Maniacs
President Joe Biden Appalled by Scenes Outside Los Angeles Synagogue
Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4J...

Gaslighting 101: Insufferable Jonathan Chait Laments the 'Crime and Radicalism' of Trump's 2020

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on June 25, 2024
AngieArtist

As the 2024 election season heats up, some of Team Biden's strategies are becoming clear. Joe Biden himself (or, let's face it, one of his interns) will tweet out a statement about how Donald Trump is the past and Biden is about the future, or words to that effect. Meanwhile, Biden's campaign staff -- also known as the mainstream media -- will exclusively look backward and try to scare everyone about Trump's presidency and 'the end of democracy' if he wins again. 

Advertisement

As political strategies go, it's a bit rubbish if the goal is to reach undecided voters, but we can hardly blame them. It's not like Biden has any accomplishments -- or even a triple-digit IQ -- he can campaign on. 

Yesterday, dutiful soldier for the left Jonathan Chait played the strategy to a T, with an INCREDIBLE bit of gaslighting about the summer of 2020, often ironically dubbed 'The Summer of Love.' 

The nerve on display here is, quite simply, astonishing. 

Of course, this is no surprise coming from Chait, who calls New York Magazine home, the same magazine that just last week tried to celebrate human torch Aaron Bushnell as an 'antiwar martyr.' 

Chait can always be counted on to push the leftist narrative du jour, but this was a little beyond the pale even for him.

It's always a fierce competition for that title, but Chait somehow always manages to earn a spot on the podium. 

Many people were happy to tell Chait exactly WHY he is a disingenuous tw*t and why his tweet was complete revisionist nonsense. 

Recommended

WHOA! 'DMCA Does Not Apply:' Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet at CNN
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The George Floyd Summer of Love riots were CELEBRATED by the left. To the point that they were allowed to wreak havoc in America by the thousands while the rest of us were locked at home not even able to go to the funerals of loved ones. 

If you can't read that screenshot, the photo caption says, 'Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder.' 

Yes, we all remember the bail fund from Vice President Giggles. And letting violent criminals out of jail so they can commit more violent crimes seems to be the Democrats' specialty in recent years. 

Those people don't really look like Trump supporters to us. And when Trump DID offer to send in the military to help quash the riots, Democrat mayors and governors rejected him and called him Hitler. 

Yep, just like that.

Advertisement

All of this is true. 

But setting aside Chait's 2020 gaslighting revisionism for a moment, others were wondering if he is wearing a blindfold to keep him from seeing that FAR worse 'crime and radicalism' from the left happening for the past three years under the Biden administration. 

Because 'Orange Man Bad,' that's why. 

We're old enough to remember how Biden cited the Charlottesville riots and the fake 'good people on both sides' lie as the reason he ran for President in 2020. Yet, he is remarkably silent about violence far worse than Charlottesville happening all the time during his presidency. 

Advertisement

People like Chait also promote the lie that 'crime is down' under Biden, neglecting to mention how so many cities like Los Angeles are simply not prosecuting and not reporting crime to the FBI anymore. It's fairly diabolical. 

Maybe the most despicable element of Chait's tweet and article though is not the revisionist history or even the failure to recognize the crime crisis that exists today. 

It is the not-so-veiled threat to America inherent in his words.  

She wasn't the only one hearing it. 

Advertisement

It's a threat and it's a promise. And it will probably come to pass if Trump wins. 

After all, they didn't board up every shop in DC (and other cities) just before the 2020 election because they were worried about what would happen if Trump lost

This writer is not a huge fan of the 'R' word, but we'll make an exception for Jonathan Chait. 

Take your crown, King. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JONATHAN CHAIT MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK (MAGAZINE) GASLIGHTING GEORGE FLOYD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! 'DMCA Does Not Apply:' Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet at CNN
Aaron Walker
OH NOEZ! Lefty 'Patriots' Lose Their Flipping Minds After Melania Trump Spotted With EXPENSIVE HANDBAG
Sam J.
Here We Go: Surgeon General Declares Gun Violence an 'Epidemic', Recommends Ban on 'Assault Weapons'
Amy Curtis
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
German Woman Imprisoned for 'Offending' Migrant Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse
Brett T.
Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! 'DMCA Does Not Apply:' Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet at CNN Aaron Walker
Advertisement