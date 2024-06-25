Gaslighting 101: Insufferable Jonathan Chait Laments the 'Crime and Radicalism' of Trump's 2020

As the 2024 election season heats up, some of Team Biden's strategies are becoming clear. Joe Biden himself (or, let's face it, one of his interns) will tweet out a statement about how Donald Trump is the past and Biden is about the future, or words to that effect. Meanwhile, Biden's campaign staff -- also known as the mainstream media -- will exclusively look backward and try to scare everyone about Trump's presidency and 'the end of democracy' if he wins again.

As political strategies go, it's a bit rubbish if the goal is to reach undecided voters, but we can hardly blame them. It's not like Biden has any accomplishments -- or even a triple-digit IQ -- he can campaign on.

Yesterday, dutiful soldier for the left Jonathan Chait played the strategy to a T, with an INCREDIBLE bit of gaslighting about the summer of 2020, often ironically dubbed 'The Summer of Love.'

The nerve on display here is, quite simply, astonishing.

Did you hate the wave of crime and radicalism in 2020? That was on Trump's watch. Let's not do it again. https://t.co/8qovwkxmLE pic.twitter.com/wCyTSGmUCr — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 24, 2024

Of course, this is no surprise coming from Chait, who calls New York Magazine home, the same magazine that just last week tried to celebrate human torch Aaron Bushnell as an 'antiwar martyr.'

Chait can always be counted on to push the leftist narrative du jour, but this was a little beyond the pale even for him.

You are the most disingenuous tw*t in a sea of regime propagandists. — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 24, 2024

It's always a fierce competition for that title, but Chait somehow always manages to earn a spot on the podium.

Many people were happy to tell Chait exactly WHY he is a disingenuous tw*t and why his tweet was complete revisionist nonsense.

The George Floyd Summer of Love riots were CELEBRATED by the left. To the point that they were allowed to wreak havoc in America by the thousands while the rest of us were locked at home not even able to go to the funerals of loved ones.

If you can't read that screenshot, the photo caption says, 'Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder.'

Yes, we all remember the bail fund from Vice President Giggles. And letting violent criminals out of jail so they can commit more violent crimes seems to be the Democrats' specialty in recent years.

The media is corrupt - what liars. The Democrats promote violence but, oh hey, "that was on Trump's watch." Giggle giggle snort. So middle school. https://t.co/ROGEWgjZZz pic.twitter.com/EAgEOAthAl — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 24, 2024

Those people don't really look like Trump supporters to us. And when Trump DID offer to send in the military to help quash the riots, Democrat mayors and governors rejected him and called him Hitler.

Yep, just like that.

Leftists rioting and killing - Trump's fault. Got it. — DougieOh (@DougieOh) June 25, 2024

Apparently, Antifa and BLM are allies of MAGA in Chait-world.



Who knew? https://t.co/TL1f4MN1GD — JimDelRey (Pause Repeat The Blue Checkmark) (@JimDelRey) June 24, 2024

YOU DEMORATS BOUGHT AND PAID FOR ALL OF IT....

THAT PART IS ENTIRELY ON YOU pic.twitter.com/ZVsNMmEcFc — Giovanni (@miabenetti) June 24, 2024

All of this is true.

But setting aside Chait's 2020 gaslighting revisionism for a moment, others were wondering if he is wearing a blindfold to keep him from seeing that FAR worse 'crime and radicalism' from the left happening for the past three years under the Biden administration.

Fantastic argument, as we watch antisemitic violence rising unchecked as the press sits back and just shrugs as if it is not happening, and not a serious problem. https://t.co/JogogAXBL1 — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) June 24, 2024

When Jews are attacked outside a synagogue by a crowd and the government completely stands down; I’d imagine those numbers don’t get counted. Crimes can’t go up if you don’t count them. pic.twitter.com/iqmTts3EsP — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) June 24, 2024

And right now it's on Biden's watch. Why are you bringing up Trump? — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 24, 2024

Because 'Orange Man Bad,' that's why.

There’s a Charlottesville every day, report on *that* you doorknob.

I mean, I get that they’re Biden’s voter base and that’s scary.

The absolute state of you, ffs https://t.co/ArwzdpBe6R — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) June 24, 2024

We're old enough to remember how Biden cited the Charlottesville riots and the fake 'good people on both sides' lie as the reason he ran for President in 2020. Yet, he is remarkably silent about violence far worse than Charlottesville happening all the time during his presidency.

I’m sorry Trump murdered George Floyd? Do we wanna talk about all the crime that occurred under Biden? https://t.co/4u3lnGiKcX — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 24, 2024

People like Chait also promote the lie that 'crime is down' under Biden, neglecting to mention how so many cities like Los Angeles are simply not prosecuting and not reporting crime to the FBI anymore. It's fairly diabolical.

This is the “stop punching yourself” game in political op-ed form https://t.co/Kn5CjybKCc — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 24, 2024

Maybe the most despicable element of Chait's tweet and article though is not the revisionist history or even the failure to recognize the crime crisis that exists today.

It is the not-so-veiled threat to America inherent in his words.

The left-wing radicals are threatening more violence if you vote for Trump.

They must be getting the apps and message boards fired up and pallets of bricks dropped off in convenient locations in preparation for their big day. https://t.co/aOnAIfnoCP — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) June 25, 2024

"If you re-elect Trump we'll burn the f*cking cities to the ground."



That's what I'm hearing. https://t.co/h54EuzGeoP — Kaya (@sisterinferior) June 24, 2024

She wasn't the only one hearing it.

This is a thinly-veiled threat to “vote Biden or else.”



I’ll bet you a dollar these “suggestions” that electing Trump will invite more violence will probably evolve in to open, direct threats of more violence after the debate on Thursday. https://t.co/uNvbJPXZBq — Seth (@seth_ingram) June 24, 2024

It's a threat and it's a promise. And it will probably come to pass if Trump wins.

After all, they didn't board up every shop in DC (and other cities) just before the 2020 election because they were worried about what would happen if Trump lost.

This writer is not a huge fan of the 'R' word, but we'll make an exception for Jonathan Chait.

Take your crown, King.