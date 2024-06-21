AYFKM? James Woods Puts Biden Administration on BLAST for Its New Communications Director

Tantrum Alert: Climate Defiance Has Total MELTDOWN Over Stonehenge Backlash
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on June 21, 2024
Grand Old Memes

Isn't it great that the adults are back in charge? 

That, after all, is what we were told after Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Those crazy Trump days and his mean tweets were over and we would welcome a new era of normalcy, calm, and most importantly, 'decency.'

Then came Rachel 'Richard' Levine (who wants to trans all the kids, sterilizing them, even though he didn't 'transition' himself until after long he had children). 

Then came Sam Brinton (who, at this point, has stolen pretty much everyone's luggage from one airport or another). 

Then came Karine Jean-Pierre (who touts being a black lesbian as her main job qualification). 

Then came a man pretending to be a woman flashing his fake boobs on the White House lawn (who was recently credibly accused of sexual assault).

Then came ... then came ... then came. 

It's a never-ending parade of abnormal. The latest effort by the Biden administration to disgrace the Presidency comes in the form of Tyler Cherry, a former communications official in the Interior Department who the Biden White House has just hired as White House Associate Communications Director. 

If you don't remember the name Tyler Cherry, you should. He has quite a history. Twitchy favorite James Woods remembers him, and he proceeded today to put Biden's White House on blast after this hire. 

From the Fox News story

A former Interior Department communications director in the Biden administration has been hired in a new role and will be working on communications inside the Biden White House, despite sparking controversy last year over social media posts attacking police, criticizing Republicans and supporting the anti-Israel movement.

'Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases,' Cherry posted in 2015 amid riots that were sparked following the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man, in police custody in Baltimore.

'Apt (sic.) time to recall that the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs,' he stated in a separate post months later.

In 2018, Cherry called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Homeland Security Department agency tasked with preventing cross-border crime and illegal immigration, to be abolished. 

Cherry was also posting support for 'Palestine' on social media in 2014 during the Gaza War in which Palestinian forces, led by the radical Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas, launched hundreds of rockets into Israel, sparking a forceful Israeli response that involved airstrikes and a ground invasion.

Tantrum Alert: Climate Defiance Has Total MELTDOWN Over Stonehenge Backlash
Amy Curtis
And this man is now one of the key people in charge of crafting the official message of the White House. 

But you had to know that it even gets worse. If you still don't remember Cherry, Woods made sure to post a picture of the new 'adult' in charge. 

Because of course. 

In case you think Woods made that quote up to be sarcastic, sadly no. 'We're very proud to have Tyer on the team' was the statement today from senior deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

These are not serious people and no one should mistake them as such. 

We won't even start with the current vice president's biggest previous ... ahem ... 'claim to fame' early in her career. 

Every Biden voter is responsible for the current clown car operating out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. 

You know that 'Gabriel, blow the trumpets' meme? Yeah. That's where we are right now. 


Hey, now. That's really not fair to Freddy Mercury, who had a once-in-a-generation musical talent. Cherry seems to have no talent at all, except to dress badly and to fail upward. 

Remember that the current Press Secretary is Karine Jean-Pierre, so yeah. This is the type of employee she LOOKS for, the weirder the better. 

We're fairly certain we crossed that line a LONG time ago with this administration. 

HAHAHAHA. Sorry, we shouldn't laugh at that because it's fairly accurate. But we couldn't help ourselves. 

You ain't alone, Jack. 

In fairness, we're not sure Biden's communications team could get any worse

When the leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran get together (as they seem to be doing more often lately), this is what they chuckle about. 

Well, that's the saddest part. He absolutely will fit in. Because this administration is ONLY concerned with identity politics in its hiring decisions. Biden himself has proven that time and again. 

And the 'identity' they seem to favor most is brazen mental illness.

