AYFKM? James Woods Puts Biden Administration on BLAST for Its New Communications Director

Isn't it great that the adults are back in charge?

That, after all, is what we were told after Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Those crazy Trump days and his mean tweets were over and we would welcome a new era of normalcy, calm, and most importantly, 'decency.'

Advertisement

Then came Rachel 'Richard' Levine (who wants to trans all the kids, sterilizing them, even though he didn't 'transition' himself until after long he had children).

Then came Sam Brinton (who, at this point, has stolen pretty much everyone's luggage from one airport or another).

Then came Karine Jean-Pierre (who touts being a black lesbian as her main job qualification).

Then came a man pretending to be a woman flashing his fake boobs on the White House lawn (who was recently credibly accused of sexual assault).

Then came ... then came ... then came.

It's a never-ending parade of abnormal. The latest effort by the Biden administration to disgrace the Presidency comes in the form of Tyler Cherry, a former communications official in the Interior Department who the Biden White House has just hired as White House Associate Communications Director.

If you don't remember the name Tyler Cherry, you should. He has quite a history. Twitchy favorite James Woods remembers him, and he proceeded today to put Biden's White House on blast after this hire.

From the Fox News story:

A former Interior Department communications director in the Biden administration has been hired in a new role and will be working on communications inside the Biden White House, despite sparking controversy last year over social media posts attacking police, criticizing Republicans and supporting the anti-Israel movement.



'Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases,' Cherry posted in 2015 amid riots that were sparked following the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man, in police custody in Baltimore.



'Apt (sic.) time to recall that the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs,' he stated in a separate post months later. In 2018, Cherry called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Homeland Security Department agency tasked with preventing cross-border crime and illegal immigration, to be abolished. Cherry was also posting support for 'Palestine' on social media in 2014 during the Gaza War in which Palestinian forces, led by the radical Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas , launched hundreds of rockets into Israel, sparking a forceful Israeli response that involved airstrikes and a ground invasion.

And this man is now one of the key people in charge of crafting the official message of the White House.

But you had to know that it even gets worse. If you still don't remember Cherry, Woods made sure to post a picture of the new 'adult' in charge.

“We’re proud to have Tyler on the team.” pic.twitter.com/OgqGQIqsF9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 21, 2024

Because of course.

In case you think Woods made that quote up to be sarcastic, sadly no. 'We're very proud to have Tyer on the team' was the statement today from senior deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

These are not serious people and no one should mistake them as such.

This entire administration is made up of freaks. It's a total freak show. This is not the America I grew up in https://t.co/6UbnlnxUyf — @DeplorableKatie (@KateBeinhoff) June 21, 2024

We won't even start with the current vice president's biggest previous ... ahem ... 'claim to fame' early in her career.

Voting decisions have consequences.



Disastrous voting decisions have disastrous consequences. https://t.co/HS6ifBCz1a — Rich.....🇺🇲 🇮🇹 (@pavadore_rich) June 21, 2024

Every Biden voter is responsible for the current clown car operating out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Seriously I'm so embarrassed for my country. We are a laughingstock. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) June 21, 2024

Advertisement

Jesus take the wheel — flygirl (@flygirlhawksfan) June 21, 2024

You know that 'Gabriel, blow the trumpets' meme? Yeah. That's where we are right now.





That looks like a Briben Admin employee who is oddly enough, in the ‘Decency’ box👇 pic.twitter.com/7kSHHL7rO7 — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) June 21, 2024

When your DEI hires night job is a Freddy Mercury impersonator. pic.twitter.com/XKBithYiMA — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) June 21, 2024

Hey, now. That's really not fair to Freddy Mercury, who had a once-in-a-generation musical talent. Cherry seems to have no talent at all, except to dress badly and to fail upward.

Hey, it's the new White House Associate Communications Director! I wonder if he steal luggage too. I swear they do this just to piss people off. https://t.co/rAJZEMDgJx — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) June 21, 2024

Remember that the current Press Secretary is Karine Jean-Pierre, so yeah. This is the type of employee she LOOKS for, the weirder the better.

This is not a mentally well person who should not be near a President or have access to classified materials.



Sorry, there has to be a line somewhere and this crosses into the absurd. https://t.co/YvNBfSAOOd — TD (@MCPO_Veteran) June 21, 2024

We're fairly certain we crossed that line a LONG time ago with this administration.

Advertisement

Is this a new three star general? — Catnificent (@catsgosohard) June 21, 2024

HAHAHAHA. Sorry, we shouldn't laugh at that because it's fairly accurate. But we couldn't help ourselves.

I threw up in my mouth — Jack Perkins (@Chena907) June 21, 2024

You ain't alone, Jack.

I'm sure their communications wont suffer at all. 😏 — Brittney Griner's Adams Apple (@BrittneyApple) June 21, 2024

In fairness, we're not sure Biden's communications team could get any worse.

This is why the world is laughing at us. One giant clown show. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@_BruceBane) June 21, 2024

When the leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran get together (as they seem to be doing more often lately), this is what they chuckle about.

Well, that's the saddest part. He absolutely will fit in. Because this administration is ONLY concerned with identity politics in its hiring decisions. Biden himself has proven that time and again.

And the 'identity' they seem to favor most is brazen mental illness.