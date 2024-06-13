We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows

The other day, after the IDF rescued four hostages from Hamas terrorists, a helmet-cam video of the rescue made the rounds on Twitter and it was just incredible to watch.

The IDF have released helmet cam footage of the hostage rescue operation.



This is what actual freedom fighters and heroes look like.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/f0XRHUFF1r — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 10, 2024

Amazing. These are true heroes. We didn't think we could love the IDF any more than we already did after watching that.

We were wrong.

Last night, another video clip started to gain traction on Twitter, this time from another front in Israel's fight against terrorists. On Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah continues to launch rocket attacks into Israel, the IDF was doing something pretty eye-popping and straight out of The Lord of the Rings.

Watch:

The IDF uses a catapult (trébuchet) on the border with Lebanon pic.twitter.com/YT4hgQ872U — OSINTNic (@OSINTNic) June 12, 2024

A trébuchet? How awesome is that?

Oh, but wait. It gets better.

Israeli Forces in the North of the Country are using Medieval Methods, like Trebuchets and Bows, to launch Incendiary Projectiles over the Border into Southern Lebanon, to Burn as much Foliage as possible in order to make it Harder for Hezbollah Militants to launch Ambushes when… pic.twitter.com/aHWJ7cSkvI — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2024

As if using an advanced catapult from the Middle Ages wasn't cool enough, next the IDF broke out the bows and flaming arrows.

We're not sure if that was Legolas dressed in modern military gear, but we hope so. Maybe it was Hawkeye.

When the first video surfaced, many people were wondering why Israel was using these ancient weapons. The tweet above answers the question in part and Marina Medvin provided more details as well.

An ancient tactic is being deployed by IDF soldiers on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. A mediaeval catapult is being used to set fire beyond the barrier on the Lebanese border. The IDF said that this ancient method is only being used for this one project.



The area at the… pic.twitter.com/ger8FTmO96 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 13, 2024

The tweet continues:

The area at the Lebanese border is characterized by dense thorn vegetation, which poses a challenge to the IDF forces. The burning is likely intended to expose the area to facilitate the identification of terrorists who would try to reach the Israeli border, as well as to prepare for possible IDF ground activity in Lebanon.

OK, so that answers the question about the purpose of the fire, but why trébuchets and bows?

There's a simple answer for that too:

Why would they utilized 155mm Shells that could be used against Targets in Lebanon, when this works just as well? — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2024

Makes sense to us. Also, because medieval weapons like trébuchets and bows are badass.

Or, in the words of Marsellus Wallace:

As you can imagine, Twitter was equally impressed with the IDF's choice of weaponry.

God, how much do I love the IDF. https://t.co/FbAz3oyee4 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 13, 2024

Right? That's what we said.

The IDF did not repeat my mistakes from Nicopolis, they brought proper siege equipment



This is the way https://t.co/iLzuBx0OIO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 13, 2024

LOL. The Château de Coucy might still be standing today if there were just a few more trébuchets launching flaming bombs.

Why can’t we have nice toys on our southern border? https://t.co/y21FpPQZkV — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) June 13, 2024

Now THERE'S an idea.

I didn’t have medieval warfare on my 2024 bingo card ☄️🔥 https://t.co/SSZw1wS7PD — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 13, 2024

But we bet you WISH you did.

I want to see drone footage of the entire flight. https://t.co/T2aSVtXJD8 — TugboatPhil - Half Tugboat, Half Phil (@TugboatPhil) June 13, 2024

Same.

The good ole fashioned trebuchet is a legendary flex from Israel here. https://t.co/rDvlitcPWg — Shane Funk (@TheBigFunk) June 13, 2024

I cannot express how cool this is. https://t.co/3m990gTd4Y — just Say no to Commiez 🐊 (@sayno2commiez) June 13, 2024

It got us all hot and bothered here at Twitchy.

And let's not forget the bows. Also very effective, if perhaps not as visually impressive.

Catapults and bows. Hell yeah. https://t.co/1H5gOHEtq5 — Nonsense Filter (@AdvocatusAnon) June 13, 2024

Trubuchets, bows and incendiary projectiles. Historic weapons for epic battles. https://t.co/8usp2tadT4 — MrsNevermind (@Whatevermind2) June 13, 2024

We're just waiting for the Riders of Rohan to appear in the distance over the horizon.

This is a very interesting explanation of why the IDF is using a catapult for legitimate military purposes but in my opinion we must also consider the possibility that dudes rock. https://t.co/dRw5KbFsHM — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 13, 2024

IDF dudes rock HARD.

Did Ridley Scott direct this https://t.co/4lEz09xPO2 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 13, 2024

If not Ridley Scott, then definitely Richard Donner.

This may be a scene from the movie "Timeline"... pic.twitter.com/nzgt2Aqvyg — WhittyMike ن (@WhittyMike) June 13, 2024

Not the best Michael Crichton-based movie, but it had some pretty cool battles.

HA. We'd play that game.

Our thoughts exactly, Magneto.

In all seriousness, Israel is fighting for its very existence against terrorists who want them wiped off the face of the earth. As far as we're concerned, if medieval weapons will help them get the job done, more power to them.

In other words:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Yeah. What Maximus said.