It's a Marxist Cult: 24-Hour Fitness Provides List of 'Approved' Flair for Team Members

There really can be no doubt anymore that everything associated with gender ideology -- including 'pride month' -- is simply a cult. More and more homosexual people are coming out every day, saying they want nothing to do with it, and more and more parents are beginning to see what 'family friendly' pride displays mean for their children.

Yesterday our @GAG_NewYork team captured a moment that speaks volumes while attending a pride parade and festival in Albany, NY.



We hope this made the mother realize that pride is NOT for kids. Do not bring them.#GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/MhDpnaH5F1 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 10, 2024

That's pretty disgusting.

Now, however, 'pride' doesn't just mean oversexualized displays of debauchery in front of children, it also means you have to be anti-American.

This morning, Libs of TikTok promoted a report from Carlos Turcios who revealed internal memos from 24-Hour Fitness. The documents stated that team members are welcome to 'be their authentic selves' when displaying flair on their clothing ... as long as that flair was 'inclusive.' In other words, as long as it is related to woke causes like 'pride' or BLM.

But displaying the American flag? Sorry, that's only acceptable on 'approved' holidays.

HOLY SHLIT. Internal memo from 24 hour fitness @24hourfitness advises that BLM and pride symbols are always approved forms of “freedom of expression” but the American Flag and US logos are only allowed to be worn on Holidays.



Credit: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/G8iPd1NmeD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2024

If you can't read the screenshot, it lists 'approved expressions,' including Black Lives Matter, 'Pride,' and Juneteenth. But here is the last bullet point:

Flag or United States logo -- on holidays such as Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Veterans Day, Patriots Day, etc. If other occasions come up where team members would like the opportunity for personal expression, please consult with your GM and/or line manager.

That's right. Your supervisor has to approve you wearing a U.S. flag pin on any day not designated as acceptable. But hey, at least you don't need that approval on Memorial Day to honor Americans who sacrificed their lives in war. That's nice of you, 24-Hour Fitness.

Of course, it gets much worse than that. In Turcios' original report, he shows other internal documents where the fitness chain MANDATES that all team members be able to use whatever bathroom, shower, or locker room they choose, regardless of sex.

The last document shows that team members are not allowed to wear any political slogans (umm, what is 'BLM'?) and can't even wear items in support of the U.S. Olympics or Paralympics. WTF?

🚨 EXPOSED: 24-Hour Fitness internal documents show that “Transgender members and team members may use whichever locker room they prefer.” The internal documents also show that pride and BLM expressions are allowed all year while Flag and US logos are only for certain holidays. pic.twitter.com/khg9tiih1e — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) June 10, 2024

24-Hour Fitness even goes so far as to stomp all over the Constitutional rights of its patrons and team members:

“A member's or team member's religious beliefs do not trump a transgender member's or team member's right to equal and full access to the club, which includes using the locker room and rest room of their choice.” pic.twitter.com/qvavnWPzh4 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) June 10, 2024

But this comment in one of the memos may be the most sinister of all:

"Lack of safety" and "lack of comfort" are two different concerns and require different responses. Our responsibility to keep our members safe is not compromised by our policy allowing transgender members to use locker rooms and restrooms consistent with their gender identity.” pic.twitter.com/uSwK2VmVyI — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) June 10, 2024

The only good news out of this story is Turcios himself, who is a 22-year-old Latino man, which makes us believe there is hope for Gen Z yet.

(And if you paid attention to the recent elections in Europe, there are a lot of young people who are completely done with gender ideology.)

@24hourfitness and @PlanetFitness need to be put out of business. If you want to work out, go to your local gym. https://t.co/83rCAZoPUA — Cyn (@TexasPatriot72) June 11, 2024

We can't imagine any woman who would want to patronize or work at either location, given these dictates.

The blatant degradation of women -- and of America and patriotism -- is repugnant.

American symbols and traditions aren’t just being destroyed.



They’re being replaced with something else — new symbols and new traditions, to shape a new moral, cultural and political order.pic.twitter.com/MmRdkxxm2u https://t.co/jqxFu6CEix — America 2100 (@America_2100) June 11, 2024

We could have sworn people warned about this (maybe even a current Republican presidential candidate) when the left started tearing down statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate historical figures. We were assured they wouldn't come after anything else, right?

Right?

It's not whether a religion will frame the day to day interactions of your society but which religion will do so https://t.co/MNUKAtLvoG — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 11, 2024

It IS a religion, a secular one, but we much prefer the more accurate term, 'cult.'

UnAmerican companies do not deserve American customers! — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) June 11, 2024

Let 24-Hour Fitness have a customer base exclusively made up of trans activists and let's see how long they stay in business (since none of those people seem to go to a gym ... ever).

So now 24 Hour Fitness is trying to go out of business just like Planet Fitness?



OK then. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 11, 2024

This was not a remotely controversial statement until about 5 seconds ago in America.

Why is anti-Americanism such a prominent fixture in woke companies? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 11, 2024

We've said it before and we will say it again: 'woke' is nothing more than cultural Marxism. And a free and prosperous America is the sworn enemy of Marxists.

There’s no “debate” over this for cultural Marxists like them. They want to win - and winning for them is destroying our country.

Do *we* want to win?

Thanks for doing your part to show people what’s going on @libsoftiktok — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) June 11, 2024

We don't want to say 'It's time to start taking this seriously' because we know so many Americans already are. But it's definitely time for ALL Americans who love our country to start taking this more seriously.

I hope everyone that is a member of @24hourfitness shows up today in head to toe American flag gear to personally cancel their memberships



Absolute shame on #24hourfitness



Does this corporation need to be educated on exactly what BLM is? Or American history? Or the… https://t.co/piFNcLaxYc — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) June 11, 2024

Now, THAT would be a sight to behold.

The very flag that represents freedom of expression is banned at @24hourfitness in favor of symbols and organizations that are based on the exclusion of those who disagree. Unreal. #UpIsTheNewDown https://t.co/oAxUFiZ8dk — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) June 11, 2024

They're not even TRYING to hide it anymore.

Matt Walsh calls predictions like this often and he is very rarely wrong.

In all probability, just like Bud Light, this agenda is being driven by a very small group of people at 24-Hour Fitness who are the true cultural Marxists. But the entire company leadership is going along with it. There is a term for that in the history of Marxism.

'Useful idiots.'

And just like Jennifer Aniston's character flipped off her boss for mandating her flair in the movie Office Space, it's time for Americans to show the useful idiots at 24-Hour Fitness the stupid prizes they will win for playing their stupid, anti-American games.