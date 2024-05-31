Sham Convictions of Trump Aren't Going to Change THIS for Biden Heading to...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Writes That SCOTUS Recusals Are Not a ‘Friendly Suggestion’
Reactions Come in to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict; Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, and...
Trump Proclaims 'Real Verdict' Will Happen November 5th

Canadian Health Minister Throws Unhinged Tantrum Over ... Families Vacationing in Their Cars

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on May 31, 2024

We're not sure what Canadian leftists are putting in their Tim Horton's coffee, but it sure isn't maple syrup. It seems like it might be packets of methamphetamine. 

Yesterday, The Post Millennial showed a video of a parliamentary hearing in Ottawa where conservative MP Rachael Thomas was asking for a cut in Justin Trudeau's gas prices in Canada so that families could enjoy a time-honored tradition: summer road trip vacations. 

She is calm and rational in discussing the upcoming vote on Monday to provide tax relief to Canadian families. And why not? It seems like a reasonable accommodation. 

But watch what happens next when liberal MP and Health Minister Mark Holland is recognized to speak: 

What. The. ACTUAL. F---? 

A vacation with your family is going to cause 'the planet to burn'? This man is dangerously unhinged. 

And it's pretty gross how his entire tirade is directed at 'the kids.' (Because Marxists always target youth.)

Someone needs to loosen his bow tie. It is cutting off the supply of oxygen to his brain. 

You're not going to get any argument from us. 

We could swear there's a word for that sort of government. 

They want everyone to be miserable, never leave their 15-minute cities, own nothing, and be entirely dependent on the government. 

Bingo. 

We're guessing the words 'Mark Holland' and 'normal' are almost never used in the same sentence. 

We didn't know a whole lot about Holland before seeing this video, but Twitter was kind enough to provide some more details about him. 

Well, imagine that. Another politician who hates his own citizens but lets China get away with whatever they want. We're shocked ... SHOCKED.

Did Holland sleep with Fang Fang too? 

The last time we checked, it was called 'global warming,' not 'Canadian warming' or 'American warming.' 

But politicians like Holland don't care, which is why -- even if their climate scam alarmism was remotely real -- they are not serious people. 

Unsurprisingly, rants like Holland's are also replete with hypocrisy and hierarchy.

The rest of the tweet reads, 'Imagine what he must think when the Liberals operate a second election jet just to carry the PM’s wardrobe and sound system. So, now, hard-working Canadian families going on vacation want the planet to burn? There’s no hypocrite like a Trudeau hypocrite.'

The next WEF summit will be held at the end of June in (LOL) the People's Republic of China. Somehow we doubt that Canadian leaders will be traveling there by sailboat. 

We continue to be baffled by people who vote for politicians who clearly hate them. But maybe Canada will choose better in its next federal election in 2025. 

HAHAHAHAHA. It's a sound theory. 

Don't forget the straitjacket. Holland is a serious threat to himself and, more importantly, others. 

Exactly. As unhinged and laughable as everything Holland shrieked about here was, it was disgusting how he aimed his remarks at children. 

James Lindsay summed it all up in three words: 

He says those three words a lot. Usually, he also adds a fourth word: 'It's a death cult.'

After watching Health Minister Mark Holland lose his freaking mind over families taking road trips together, it's getting very difficult to deny that Lindsay is right. 

CANADA CARS CLIMATE CHANGE CRAZY LEFTISTS CLIMATE CRISIS
