Canadian Health Minister Throws Unhinged Tantrum Over ... Families Vacationing in Their Cars

We're not sure what Canadian leftists are putting in their Tim Horton's coffee, but it sure isn't maple syrup. It seems like it might be packets of methamphetamine.

Yesterday, The Post Millennial showed a video of a parliamentary hearing in Ottawa where conservative MP Rachael Thomas was asking for a cut in Justin Trudeau's gas prices in Canada so that families could enjoy a time-honored tradition: summer road trip vacations.

She is calm and rational in discussing the upcoming vote on Monday to provide tax relief to Canadian families. And why not? It seems like a reasonable accommodation.

But watch what happens next when liberal MP and Health Minister Mark Holland is recognized to speak:

Trudeau's health minister Mark Holland gets TRIGGERED at the thought of Canadians going on a road trip:



"Don't worry kids about climate change! Don't worry about taking action on the planet! Enjoy your 10 hours in the car and let the planet burn!" pic.twitter.com/SFaGAzRIIs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 30, 2024

What. The. ACTUAL. F---?

A vacation with your family is going to cause 'the planet to burn'? This man is dangerously unhinged.

And it's pretty gross how his entire tirade is directed at 'the kids.' (Because Marxists always target youth.)

Someone needs to loosen his bow tie. It is cutting off the supply of oxygen to his brain.

These leftists literally have mental health conditions, convince me otherwise. https://t.co/F89pOjpwRq — Tim Davies 🇬🇧 (@timdavies_uk) May 31, 2024

You're not going to get any argument from us.

It's amazing how the Holland's Canadian fascist dialect sounds pretty close to standard English at times. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) May 30, 2024

So you have tactics specifically designed to prevent the people from having a choice in what they get to do… — madddawg.eth 👑 | NXG (@MaddKingMaddox) May 30, 2024

We could swear there's a word for that sort of government.

If it walks like a clown, talks like a clown, and wears a ridiculous bow tie.....it may just be pic.twitter.com/SKgLuQV2mf — T.J. Kennedy (@tjkennedyphoto) May 30, 2024

So the Canadian Minister of Health believes it’s better for children to agonize about the future of earth’s climate, over which Canada will have negligible effect regardless of policies, instead of visiting cousins and grandchildren, and enjoying nature at a national park. Wow! — Don Parsons (@don4georgia) May 30, 2024

They want everyone to be miserable, never leave their 15-minute cities, own nothing, and be entirely dependent on the government.

just shows perfectly the lunatic climate cult fascist #Trudeau #Liberals won't rest until no one has a vehicle and are too poor to take any type of vacation anywhere except for a vacation within a 15 minute walk from your $5000/mth 200sq/ft flat #cdnpoli https://t.co/iwfTGnwPtB — Jon_McMe™ (@JohnnieOil) May 30, 2024

Bingo.

Another Liberal MP having a totally normal one 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SiguifoRNc — Laura Rosen Cohen 🪬 🪬 🪬 (@LauraRosenCohen) May 30, 2024

We're guessing the words 'Mark Holland' and 'normal' are almost never used in the same sentence.

This is deranged https://t.co/BUJ95AWjaV — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) May 31, 2024

@markhollandlib is doing his best today to take the title of Canada’s worst politician away from @s_guilbeault



This can’t be serious. The Canadian family road trip is a right of passage ! https://t.co/k9rGWiarne — Darren Anderson (@danderson_35) May 30, 2024

We didn't know a whole lot about Holland before seeing this video, but Twitter was kind enough to provide some more details about him.

Know who Mark Holland @markhollandlib is and who he serves.



Mark Holland led the successful efforts in 2010 to stop CSIS investigating Chinese electoral interfefence…https://t.co/l5g2rEmpbh — Andrew Haynes (@AndrewJWHaynes) May 31, 2024

Well, imagine that. Another politician who hates his own citizens but lets China get away with whatever they want. We're shocked ... SHOCKED.

Did Holland sleep with Fang Fang too?

The last time we checked, it was called 'global warming,' not 'Canadian warming' or 'American warming.'

But politicians like Holland don't care, which is why -- even if their climate scam alarmism was remotely real -- they are not serious people.

In Canada, delusion reigns...



Conservatives: Will govt let citizens keep money and afford vacation by reducing gas tax?



Trudeau Govt: They want people to vacation at expense of the planet! Let the planet burn!



'Climate change' policy/taxation is destroying Western economies. https://t.co/K9OSd8kF2O — T C (@simple_schmoe) May 31, 2024

Unsurprisingly, rants like Holland's are also replete with hypocrisy and hierarchy.

If Mark Holland becomes this unhinged when an opposition MP asks about a family summer road trip, imagine what he must say to his boss, Justin Trudeau, who has zero hesitation taking a Government jet across Canada to Tofino for a surfing weekend.



Imagine what he must think when… https://t.co/Bl2yFefbAI — Duncan Dee 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@duncandee) May 31, 2024

The rest of the tweet reads, 'Imagine what he must think when the Liberals operate a second election jet just to carry the PM’s wardrobe and sound system. So, now, hard-working Canadian families going on vacation want the planet to burn? There’s no hypocrite like a Trudeau hypocrite.'

How will the Trudeau Liberals be getting to the next climate change conference? Are jets still fine? https://t.co/m0har29FN5 — Beth Baisch 📸 (@BethBaisch) May 31, 2024

The next WEF summit will be held at the end of June in (LOL) the People's Republic of China. Somehow we doubt that Canadian leaders will be traveling there by sailboat.

"Don't worry about me flying around in my private tax payer funded jet!" https://t.co/mEVV5yiKVU — Arkimedies (@Arkimedies1) May 30, 2024

My God the poors want to do what? And at the cost of the planet no less?! https://t.co/ocg00zQkep — 🐀 (@TommyTenacious) May 31, 2024

We continue to be baffled by people who vote for politicians who clearly hate them. But maybe Canada will choose better in its next federal election in 2025.

Perhaps climate change is responsible for the melting of his brain… https://t.co/ZToKUAlk7N — Deborah McKenzie 🙂💜🇮🇱🇨🇦 (@mckdeb4) May 30, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA. It's a sound theory.

Listen to this Trudeau cabinet minister (!) frothing at the mouth in horror at the idea of family vacations! (He obviously needs a nice padded cell and some strong meds.) https://t.co/M5nvg950LQ — Craig A. Carter (@CraigACarter1) May 30, 2024

Don't forget the straitjacket. Holland is a serious threat to himself and, more importantly, others.

Sadly, clown-show speeches like this CAN affect impressionable youth, who are being told by the radical left that their penance for being born in a First World country is to forsake their own prosperity in favour of becoming self-flagellating activists who must "save the planet". https://t.co/wzAD3Y2r0z — The Chase Lounge (@TheChaseLounge) May 30, 2024

Exactly. As unhinged and laughable as everything Holland shrieked about here was, it was disgusting how he aimed his remarks at children.

James Lindsay summed it all up in three words:

He says those three words a lot. Usually, he also adds a fourth word: 'It's a death cult.'

After watching Health Minister Mark Holland lose his freaking mind over families taking road trips together, it's getting very difficult to deny that Lindsay is right.