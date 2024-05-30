Fetterman 2.0 Intensifies: Senator Refuses to Wear Harvard Hood at Yeshiva University Graduation

Yeshiva University in New York City held its 2024 commencement ceremony on May 29. As perhaps the most prominent Orthodox Jewish university in America, you would think it could take its pick among prominent Jewish politicians or public figures to invite to speak at its ceremony.

It is a pretty strong statement about the state of the Democrat party that Yeshiva did not invite New York Senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, or California Congressman Adam Schiff, or Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, all household names.

Instead, Yeshiva invited a Christian from Pennsylvania, Senator John Fetterman to receive its highest honor for global leadership, the Presidential Medallion. It's not difficult to understand why. We have written frequently at Twitchy about Fetterman's steadfast, unwavering support not only of Israel but also of Jewish Americans who are being subject to some of the most open and vile antisemitism since World War II.

While politicians like Schumer have disgraced themselves by publicly calling for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an active war, Fetterman's message has been simple: 'I stand with Israel. I stand with the Jewish people.'

Yesterday, Fetterman showed the students and faculty at Yeshiva why the honor they gave him was well-earned. Watch:

To a standing ovation, Senator John Fetterman removed his Harvard Crimson hood during commencement today in outrage over the rampant antisemitism here on campus. This is what true leadership looks like!

🎥 @safier pic.twitter.com/2nSG1liuja — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 29, 2024

Wow.

'I was putting together my speech and I started to reflect the way probably all of you do. I was reflecting on where was my last graduation. That was literally a quarter century ago, 25 years ago, and I was graduating from Harvard University. But today, but today, I have been profoundly disappointed [by] Harvard's inability to stand up for the Jewish community after October 7. And for me, personally, I do not believe that it's right for me to wear this today.'

The standing ovation was immediate and deserved. In that one moment, Fetterman showed Yeshiva what leadership and courage are.

The last person with moral courage on the left is a man who could barely get dressed just 6 months ago. https://t.co/SJ8qyBAsKx — Gregg, CPO @ SMC 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) May 29, 2024

Not only did Fetterman suffer a stroke shortly before the 2022 election, but he also was hospitalized a little more than a year ago for depression.

Maybe some other Democrats could seek out treatment for whatever it is that is preventing them from finding the moral courage that Fetterman clearly has.

Is there another Democrat in the Senate standing up for Israel against terrorists? Nope. https://t.co/PMMIEw0Y43 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 29, 2024

No one even comes close.

I'd be ashamed to wear it too! Good on Senator Fetterman! We're that there were more like him. Never thought I'd be saying that. — HoneyBadgerMimi (@TamaraCunn78733) May 29, 2024

You're not alone there. We won't shy away from the fact that at Twitchy, we have had more than a little fun at Fetterman's expense since his election, especially for the way he dresses. His continued support of Jews, however, commands nothing but our utmost respect.

In true Fetterman form though, he DID wear shorts to the commencement ceremony under his robes, LOL.

🎥 Sen. John Fetterman presented with the Yeshiva University’s highest award, the Presidential Medallion, at its annual commencement ceremony at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. pic.twitter.com/wWqmGzS8Qw — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) May 29, 2024

More significantly and seriously than that, he wore a bracelet showing his solidarity with everyone who was massacred and taken hostage at the Nova music festival on October 7.

Sen. John Fetterman dramatically whips off Harvard hood at Yeshiva University commencement https://t.co/brdG7sTIzd pic.twitter.com/iywwmR1dK1 — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2024

We could probably count on one hand the number of other Democrat politicians, even Jewish ones, who wear the same bracelet. And have some fingers left over.

Fetterman was embraced by Yeshiva University president Rabbi Ari Berman and the school students, as they danced together to 'Geshmak to be a Yid' after the ceremony.

Senator Fetterman dancing to “Geshmak to be a Yid” together with Rav Schachter and @AriBermanYU pic.twitter.com/b07fsEUYyB — Dovi Safier (@safier) May 29, 2024

'Geshmak to be a Yid' means 'Fantastic [or fun or blessed] to be a Jew.'

I’m starting to love this guy. https://t.co/28gkRuVIpP — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 30, 2024

We can understand why. We are too.

.@SenFettermanPA has consistently stood for the truth and what is right. I have never been so happy to be wrong about anyone in my life.



Thankful he is serving in the United States Senate. https://t.co/SxNlcD3QJt — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 🎗️ (@ElliotMalin) May 29, 2024

These are words we'd never thought people would say about Fetterman. But he has earned them, no question about it.

He is worthy of my respect, regardless of how much I may disagree with some of his political leanings. Thank you, @SenFettermanPA, for demonstrating what moral clarity looks like to the remainder of the craven, pusillanimous @TheDemocrats @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems. https://t.co/tXQtVes2EQ — Avraham Adler (@AvrahamAdler) May 29, 2024

The day will come when I go back to disagreeing with John Fetterman on substantive policy issues. But today is not that day.



Today, he gets full marks from me. https://t.co/qJYAAWx095 — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) May 29, 2024

We're sure we will disagree with him many times and on many issues. This is not one of those issues.

This is a good man. If you told me I would grow to respect John Fetterman I wouldn’t have believed you. We can disagree on politics but this is a man that deserves Respect https://t.co/v011lfXgG9 — Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 (@ElizabethSolle2) May 30, 2024

The Courage to Stand Up To Anti-Semitism at Harvard@SenFettermanPA Deserves our Respect https://t.co/yXc3Gm0YeS — Gil Sosinsky (@GilSosinsky) May 29, 2024

If Harvard were still worthy of its name, it would take Fetterman's words and actions yesterday to heart and start doing some serious self-reflection on the travesty that once-esteemed university has become.

We're not holding our breath for that to happen.

But one thing is clear: the faculty and students at Yeshiva University could not have chosen a better man to honor and speak at their commencement this year.