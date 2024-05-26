'She/Her Resister' Asks Americans to Pay More Taxes and Whoa Nelly, That Does NOT Go Over Well

Breaking: General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 Following Attempted Robbery in...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on May 26, 2024
Meme

Leftists love making up strawman scenarios in order to guilt people into supporting their positions. For instance, they demand that pro-lifers pay for every baby, from cradle to grave, or they're not really pro-life. 

In fairness, you can hardly blame them. For a long time, this tactic worked on far too many people. Maybe not true conservatives (like our Twitchy readers), but with people in the middle who just want to be seen as kind and compassionate, and don't like confrontation. 

It is becoming very clear, however, that this playbook isn't working anymore. People have SEEN what the left does with more money and more power and no one likes it even a little bit. Just take a look at Joe Biden's basement-dwelling approval ratings for proof of that. 

But they still like to try. This weekend, one leftist, Barbara Janik, decided to play the game with taxes. We don't know who Janik is (she says she wrote a book about Osama bin Laden, but we've never heard of it). But she DOES call herself a 'resister' and lists her 'preferred' pronouns, so it's easy to conclude that her question was not coming from a place of honest inquiry. Take a look: 

Quick tip, Babs: If you want to play the compassion gaslighting game, don't bring taxes into it. People HATE paying taxes, and not just conservatives. 

But when you add in the myth that increased taxes will help feed everyone or give everyone medical care? Yeah, no one is buying that nonsense. We know too well what the government does with OUR money. 

Thankfully, thousands of people on Twitter were on hand to tell Janik what she could do with her tax idea. Since Twitchy is a family site, we didn't include any tweets that simply told Janik -- in no uncertain terms -- to f*** off. (And there were tons of those.) 

But here are some equally definitive responses to her question. 

The federal government took in more than $4.4 TRILLION in taxes in 2023. We do not have a revenue problem. We have a spending problem. And you don't fix a spending problem by giving the government more money to spend. 

We ALL pay far too much (those of us who pay at all, that is). 

BINGO. To illustrate that point, here are some examples of what the federal government spends our tax money on: 

Here is the full list from that tweet: 

•$1.5 Million studying the effects of yoga on goats 
•$1.7 billion maintaining empty buildings 
•$5 million on a campaign to promote an alternative music scene to get hipsters to stop smoking 
•$2 million to create an internship program that resulted in the hiring of one full-time employee at the Department of agriculture  
•In 2021 alone, the government managed to misplace $281 billion in payments 
•$1 million studying the effects of music on dairy cows 
•$1.7 million to study the effects of alcohol on fish

Rand Paul just had a heart attack looking at that list. And that's just a few examples. 

Even in areas where the federal government IS supposed to be spending tax money, it is replete with waste, fraud, and abuse. Here is our Department of Defense, for example: 

OOF. Sixty-three percent. That is insane. 

Private organizations are FAR more efficient in helping those in need than the government ever was, is, or will be. 

People like Janik will say conservatives are heartless, of course, which is patently false. 

What she said. Times 1,000. 

Noted libertarian and pointer-outer of fraud Penn Gillette says it even more clearly: 

'There is great joy in helping people, but no joy in doing it at gunpoint.'

Etch that in stone and put it on display in front of the IRS headquarters. 

At least most kids, if they spend too much in a candy store, can be counted on to eat or share all of the candy they buy. The government doesn't even do that much. 

Well, THERE'S an idea. But don't hold your breath waiting for that to happen. Ever. 

Another good suggestion, but it depends on the state. California, for example, is currently $1.6 trillion in debt and runs an annual deficit of anywhere between $30 to $70 billion. They don't deserve more of our tax money and more than the feds do. 

It's difficult to imagine government agencies doing any better when the people in charge of holding the federal government accountable work for ... the federal government. 

Say it louder, Chad. So Janik and everyone like her can hear you. 

OUCH. Also ... LOL. 

As we noted at the beginning of this article, the left's game has been completely exposed, especially during the Obama and Biden administrations. No one is buying what they're selling. 

There it is in a nutshell. As Ronald Reagan once said, 'The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help.'

The government -- especially when it is as bloated and unaccountable as the U.S. federal government -- is NEVER the solution. It is always the problem. And, even worse, when the government DOES create more problems for people, the only solution they ever offer is ... more government. 

No thanks. 

