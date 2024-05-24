WHO Director Tells Us to Abandon Meat to Fight 'Climate Change' (Guess How That Went on Twitter)

Are you tired of living a normal happy life where you can eat what you want and not spend every waking hour trembling in fear over the imminent climate change apocalypse?

Well, you're in luck. The World Health Organization (WHO) -- fresh off a completely botched COVID pandemic investigation and response -- is here to order you to abandon those things you love so much. Like steak, eggs, chicken, bacon, burgers, hot dogs, and even fish.

According to the WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, eating such foods, as humans have done for millennia, is now killing the planet and we all must stop.

WHO Director-General calls for a "transformation" of our food systems, away from meat-eating and traditional agriculture, under the pretext of tackling "climate change":



"Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30% of… pic.twitter.com/tiUwg1maQm — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 22, 2024

We won't cite the rest of the tweet here. It's all contained in the video, if you have the stomach to watch the full minute. But Ghebreyesus continues his directive in the video to say that if we move away from meat to eating grass, we can save 'eight million lives per year.'

Yeah, we're gonna need a source on that, chief. Something tells us, he is not including all the lives that will be lost from malnutrition should the world comply with his COP28 mandates.

The really bad -- yet not at all surprising -- news is that the United States under the Biden administration is one of the countries that have signed the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health.

Insanity. James Lindsay likes to call climate change a 'death cult' and it's really difficult to argue against that position.

REMINDER: The most genocidal movement in the history of mankind is the “man-made climate change” movement. Frankly, no other movement even comes close.



They’re not flowery hippies. They intend to exterminate about 6 billion people and they will if they aren’t stopped. https://t.co/JkzDLlp2rJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2024

It's difficult to argue against Jesse Kelly's position here either.

The WHO wants to get the world off a meat-based diet



Why?



They say it’s to “help the climate”



But the real reason is they want sicker, weaker people who they can control more easily



They are truly a depopulation cult



Never stop eating meat https://t.co/LPqH427IqH — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 23, 2024

The last line in the tweet above is 'Never stop eating meat.'

Don't worry. We don't plan to.

They are coming after meat… https://t.co/OZMVyED3hC — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 23, 2024

Governor DeSantis saw this coming a long time ago. And he took action to stop it by banning lab meat in Florida.

We need more governors like DeSantis.

They are going to attempt to shut down ranches and farms. They need to be stopped. https://t.co/cdDNqfE0xq — Ian ᛭ MacGregor (@macgregor63) May 23, 2024

Who else is sick of creepy little social engineers telling them what they can and can't eat? https://t.co/vtbeOMzYj0 — Jamie White (@whiteisthefury) May 23, 2024

You can't see it, but both of this writer's arms are raised in the air as high as they can reach.

And we're not alone. Here's a summary of some of the more colorful reactions from Twitter:

LOL. We can't caption that last image, but if you know the meme, you know what Brad Pitt's character is saying right there.

Others took a more savory approach to defying the WHO and their nutbar directives.

pic.twitter.com/f3SXcEpWWK — Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) May 23, 2024

One WEF inspired dinner coming up. The secret is lots butter imho https://t.co/ZgXKq9kHZi pic.twitter.com/MYTwwbJ4Pm — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) May 23, 2024

Now, THAT looks delicious. Yes, we know that butter is cheating when it comes to steak. But we could go for some delicious cheating right about now.

And they want us to believe that this is all due to some imaginary 'climate crisis.'

It's amazing (but again, not surprising) how many lawmakers who have bought into the climate hysteria are completely ignorant of the actual scientific realities.

“Pray, we don’t get fooled again”covid and the climate crisis tools of Marxist ideology: 1. warm climates are better than cold; 2. the sun is the overwhelming source of warmth; 3. CO2 is a trace gas of life not a pollutant. #nutzero is anti human. https://t.co/n4AVUKR2Qt — Tommy (@TommyThomThomas) May 22, 2024

No signs yet...so I'll keep my beef. pic.twitter.com/G9pMxJaTrn — AnAmerican Homestead (@HomesteadAmeric) May 23, 2024

Ugh. That smug face. So punchable ... not that we would ever advocate violence.

Yep. That sums it up pretty well. Because it is not -- and never has been -- about the climate or the environment. It is about control. And elites like the WHO will never stop until they achieve total control over everyone's lives.

The worst people seek power..

The absolute worst. #DefundWHO https://t.co/cODWYLXPWP — Ross Dyer (@RossDyerTV) May 22, 2024

The Climate Cult is all in for animal sacrifice to their weather god. https://t.co/i8iCJvlacC — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 22, 2024

The people who hate traditional religion are oblivious to the fact that they have created their own -- far more restrictive -- secular religion. And they don't care.

Since we brought up Lindsay earlier, it's only fitting to allow him to chime in here too.

The current objective of the UN/CCP through their WHO and this particular hand-picked Communist is to empower it to take national and individual sovereignty away from everyone on any matter of "public health." Look how Comrade Tedros phrases it. They'll seize food production. https://t.co/XKG4I1FLK9 — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) May 22, 2024

Unlimited power and control is their singular objective.

We'll let Elon Musk summarize what they can do with that objective since he's the only one among the uber-rich and powerful who DOESN'T seem to want to control everyone (though we're not sure about that whole Neurolink thing).

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Now, we're going to go make some nice bacon and eggs for breakfast.